  2. I-T raids on Manipal Group of Institutions in Bengaluru, Udupi

News Network
September 7, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Income Tax raids are underway at Manipal Group of Institutions at multiple locations in Bengaluru. Officials are said to be conducting raids at 20 locations including Manipal hospitals and offices.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Hospital near High Grounds Police Station since 6:30 am today. 16 officers are said to be checking documents at the hospital.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Groups' finance division in Manipal town of Udupi district, sources said.

Comments

News Network
August 30,2022

flood.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government has estimated rain and flood-related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

It will also ask the Union government to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rains, floods and landslides in the State, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

“A total of 23,794 houses have been damaged and crop loss is to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares since June, so far. So we will be requesting for a central relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per NDRF norms. This does not include the losses due to rains in the last few days,” Ashoka said.

Detailing the compensation being provided by the State to those affected by rains, he said, the government is with the affected people and will provide all possible assistance in rebuilding their lives.

“We will get central relief, but the Chief Minister has given instructions to provide immediate relief without waiting for Central assistance,” he said, adding that there have been rains and related flooding and landslides successively during the last five years.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages, impacting a population of 29,967; while nine mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours affecting 20 villages in Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts, impacting lives of 3,000 people.

According to the Minister, a total of 96 people have lost their lives, while three are missing due to rain-related incidents since June; three people have died in the last 24 hours alone.

Regarding rains that the State is witnessing for the last few days, he said, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take necessary measures and provide immediate relief to those affected by rain-related incidents like house damage. 

Comments

News Network
September 7,2022

deadkatti.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 7: The Karnataka government declared one-day state mourning across the state on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Minister Umesh Katti, who died Tuesday night due to heart attack.

The state government in its official notification said that the last rites of the minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and forest portfolios, will be performed with full state honours. It has also declared a holiday to all schools and colleges, along with government offices in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Katti had died due to heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 61. According to sources, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors there said Katti had no pulse when he was brought in.

His mortal remains will be taken by an air ambulance to his home district of Belagavi, from where it will be taken to Hira Sugar Factory in Sankeshwar for public to pay their last respects. The body will be later shifted to Katti's native village of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk, where the last rites will be performed in the evening.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter. During the day-long state mourning, no official entertainment programmes will be conducted and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all official buildings and places, the notification said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday night broke down remembering his long association with Katti, calling him a "close friend and brother". Katti was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985. Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S).

He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions. 

katti.jpg

Comments

News Network
September 5,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 5: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the Karnataka High Court's judgement abolishing the Anti Corruption Bureau.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a private person, Kankaraju as to why the court should consider a plea at his behest.

Rohatgi, for his part, the petitioner was the complainant in the matter. He also claimed the State has challenged the High Court's judgement.

The court, on this, said it would adjourn the matter for hearing, along with a petition by the state government.

On August 11, the High Court's division bench had set aside the order issued on March 14, 2016, for creating the ACB by withdrawing the power vested with the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe all cases of corruption against public servants.

The court had transferred all probes, inquiries and investigations to the Lokayukta. The order had come on a batch of PILs filed by the Advocates Association, Bengaluru and NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya and others.

Comments

