  1. Home
  2. I was sent to Tihar jail for not joining BJP; there are records for this: Shivakumar

I was sent to Tihar jail for not joining BJP; there are records for this: Shivakumar

News Network
December 6, 2021

dk-shivakumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said on Monday that he was sent to Tihar jail for not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to BJP minister KS Eshwarappa's statement as to why he went to Tihar jail, Shivakumar said, "I was lodged in prison for not supporting you (BJP). I was jailed because you people were upset that I didn't join the BJP."

The Congress leader further said that there are records of what he is saying.

Shivakumar was arrested on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was lodged in Tihar jail for 50 days in 2019.

Shivakumar questioned the ruling BJP as to why it is hesitant on implementing the Mahadayi project.

"The BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre, then why is the delay," he asked.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai knows everything. He has handled the water resources portfolio. But his Cabinet minister Eshawarappa is talking about change of Chief Minister in the state. He also said that Karnataka is on top of the list in terms of corruption," Shivakumar said.

He also ridiculed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for stating that he would finish the Congress in the state.

"Yediyurappa's close aides have been raided, and he is tortured in the party every day. That is why he is venting all his frustration on the Congress. He can't do that against anyone in the BJP," Shivakumar said.

He added that BJP leaders in Karnataka are themselves creating instability in the state government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
November 27,2021

wildboar.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 27: Staff and customers of a car showroom at Padil on the outskirts of the city were taken aback when a wild boar barged in and created havoc. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1p.m. The entire scene was captured on CCTV camera and the footage is now doing rounds on social media.

The animal chased and tried to gore a person present at the scene. But, he managed to escape unhurt. 

The wild boar crossed the highway and entered the premises through the main entrance. 

The showroom personnel ran helter-skelter to avoid being gored by the wild animal.

After this encounter, the wild boar escaped into the nearby bushes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 26: Three teenage students met watery grave in Bhatrady rivulet near Mullugudde under the limits of Shivapura gram panchayat in Hebri taluk of Udupi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (16), Kiran (16) and Sonit (17). They were the students of government pre-university college, Hiriyadka.

The tragedy occurred when the trio had ventured into to rivulet to learn swimming. 

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh, leaders Suresh Shetty Shivapura and Ramesh Poojary visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.