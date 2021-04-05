  1. Home
Ideology of BJP & RSS is as dangerous as poison; it will kill people: Mallikarjun Kharge

News Network
April 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the ideology of both BJP and RSS is 'poisonous' and the people “would die soon if they consumed it.”

Speaking after participating in the birth anniversary of Dalit leader and former Deputy Prime Minister late Jagjivan Ram at the Congress party officer here, he said “RSS and BJP are like poison. If you taste them, you will die” and appealed to the people not to support the BJP in the coming by-elections in Karnataka, and Assembly elections in other States.

Alleging that the BJP was neither respecting the Constitution nor democracy, he said the saffron party has been following divisive politics to secure power in one State after the other.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, Mr Kharge said that Mr Modi lied about his participation in the freedom struggle of that country. “Mr. Modi should have also said that he had participated in the freedom struggle of India,” he said sarcastically.

Mr Kharge said the Prime Minister and the BJP sidelined leaders such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi citing their age was more than 75 years. Now the same party has fielded 88-year-old E Sreedharan in the Assembly elections in Kerala. Why does the BJP follow different policies for different persons, he questioned.

April 3,2021

Udupi, Apr 3: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s Udupi district died in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after he suffered a heart attack while driving.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj Saranga (57), son of late Panduranga Saranga, from of Kharvikeri, Melkeri in Kundapur taluk. He was employed in Lijaman company.

The incident occurred on March 29 when Nagaraj was driving his company vehicle. It is learnt that his vehicle collided with another vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

Nagaraj’s mortal remains is being taken to Kundapur via Mangaluru airport today.

News Network
April 2,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The surge in covid-19 cases in Karnataka continued with the state on Friday logging 4,991 cases, the bulk of it from Bengaluru, pushing the caseload to just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591, the health department said. Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. 

The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi. The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery. 

A total of over 2.16 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,18,933 were done on Friday alone. 

Cumulatively 10,06,229 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,591 deaths and 9,59,400 discharges, a health department bulletin said. 

Out of the 34,219 active cases in the state, 269 were in Intensive Care Units. 

Other than Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 174 cases, Tumakuru 142, Bidar 126, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 105 each, Hassan 102,Udupi 95 and Bengaluru rural district 69.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that an aspirant had paid a huge amount to the BJP high command for a ticket in the bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency

Speaking at a press meet here, Kumaraswamy said that this was the reason behind the brewing disgruntlement among the local BJP workers. As it was a money matter, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Basavakalyan segment, he charged.

Clarifying that the regional party will not be fielding its candidate in the Maski assembly by-poll, Kumaraswamy said the party will go all out to ensure the victory of the JD(S) candidate in Basavakalyan.

"A person from the minority community has been fielded to give a befitting answer to the Congress and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who is publically questioning the secular credentials of the party. They are spreading canards to make people belonging to the Muslim community oppose the regional party," he charged.

Expressing his displeasure over problems of the common people being dodged and not discussed in the recently concluded Legislative session, the JD(S) leader said that both the national parties wasted time discussing the "worthless" sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. 

Kumaraswamy also advised the girl embroiled in the scandal to meet the Speaker and appeal to him to give her protection.

The Union government is destroying democracy by wresting the powers given to the states. The state government has no money even for committed expenditure, Kumaraswamy said.

Those who came to power from the back door failed to bring the state's share from the Centre, he added.

