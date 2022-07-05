  1. Home
IMD warns of very heavy rains over west coast including DK, Udupi, UK

News Network
July 5, 2022

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan area of Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada) , and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position at this time of the year. There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, IMD bulletin said.

"The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," it said.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of west coast, central India and islands.

The IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country.

News Network
July 5,2022

Bengaluru, July 5: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) are conducting raids on the properties belonging to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

According to ACB officials, the case of DA has been registered based on a report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had conducted raids on the properties of Khan in August 2021 on the allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the IMA ponzi scam. 

A team of 40 officials are conducting raids in five places simultaneously. 

The searches are being conducted in the residence of Khan near Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, a building housing GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya. The officials are questioning a few persons and verifying the documents. 

The local police have taken the necessary security measures in all the places to avoid Khan's followers gathering at the spot. 

News Network
June 27,2022

rebelsinde.jpg

Mumbai, June 27: There was jubilation in the rebel Shiv Sena legislators' camp after the Supreme Court proceedings on Monday while hectic politicking started in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the mood turned sombre in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadig.

Rebel leader Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted, "This is the victory of Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and the ideology of Dharmveer Anand Dighe."

The faction - currently in a Guwahati hotel - erupted into joy and celebrations after the apex court ruling and also expressed gratitude to the Centre for providing security to the rebel MLAs and their families.

Shinde is reported to have initiated the process to finalise and send a letter to the Maharashtra Governor that they have withdrawn support to the MVA government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress.

On the Opposition side, the BJP's core committee meeting got under way with top leaders present to finalise their strategy to form the next government in the state, possibly with the help of the rebel group.

Shinde has claimed the support of 39 Sena MLAs, and 11 independents or other parties, totalling to 48, and the group is likely to extend its sojourn in Assam by a few more days.

Several leaders joining the meeting were seen beaming in anticipation and some flashed the 'V' sign, indicating an upbeat mood.

Hitting out again, MVA Minister Aditya Thackeray alleged that many of the MLAs were misled or abducted to join the rebel group and the party is ready to take them back.

"If the rebels had courage, they would have first resigned and faced the electorate instead of all this," said Thackeray Jr.

Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said that "this a legal battle and will continue" and said the party will fight it out.

Court Relief For Rebel Sena MLAs

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday virtually kept the disqualification proceedings initiated against 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde in abeyance, by extending the time for them to file their response to the notice issued by the Deputy Speaker, till July 12.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said the status quo needs to be maintained in the matter, in order to decide the competing claims. The 16 MLAs were given time to file their response by 5:30 pm Tuesday.

"We have to decide very competence of the Deputy Speaker if he is entitled to proceed with the matter. Today, we have to ensure that the matter does not become infructuous," the bench said.

News Network
July 4,2022

 

UPterror.jpg

Lucknow, July 4: Nine Muslim men, who were brutally beaten up by the police while in custody in a Saharanpur station, were released after the cops said there was no evidence against them. 

The young men, who were randomly picked up by the police in the wake of protests against BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks, have sustained severe injuries due to the custodial violence but were freed after spending 23 days behind bars.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, former media advisor of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had called it “Balwaiyon ko return gift” (return gift to the rioters), while posting a video of the police beating up the innocent Muslim men inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral, showed two cops brutally hitting nine men with sticks while the men begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

The police initially denied the beatings and expressed doubts over the authenticity of the video, but later ordered an inquiry after there was outrage over the custodial violence. “The inquiry is still on,” a police official said in Saharanpur.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that “questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance.” “UP is number one in custodial deaths, human rights violations and persecution of Dalits,” Yadav had said.

The state saw widespread violent protests in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras and Moradabad due to Nupur Sharma’s remarks. 

