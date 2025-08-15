  1. Home
From India's IT capital to world's innovation capital: Karnataka unveils big plans

Agencies
August 15, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Karnataka is already India's IT capital, and it is now stepping forward to become the world's 'Capital of Innovation'.

He said Karnataka ranks second nationally in attracting foreign direct investment, and remains among the nation's leading industrial states.

The Chief Minister said this while delivering his address at the 79th Independence Day celebrations here.

"Our government has never lagged in prioritising industrial growth. To manage and develop the state's largest industrial regions into global manufacturing hubs with world-class infrastructure, 18 industrial areas covering 44,166 acres have been declared Special Investment Regions. Alongside, we continue to encourage small industries," Siddaramaiah said.

He said, investors have expressed interest in bringing in over Rs 10 lakh crore in investments. Out of this, 48 per cent has already been processed under Single Window IT Platform.

Karnataka remains among the nation's leading industrial states, with the manufacturing sector contributing 23.6 per cent to the state's GSDP, and the state ranks second nationally in attracting foreign direct investment, he said.

"A new Tourism Policy has been implemented to boost tourism in the state by developing world-class infrastructure and fostering entrepreneurship in the sector."

Noting that the government has rolled out multiple programmes for the welfare of labourers, particularly in the unorganised sector, the CM said, "We will be soon implementing the Karnataka Labour Policy to ensure job security."

The state has made significant achievements in the services sector, which contributes 66.7 per cent to our GSDP, he said, "We are not only safeguarding the interests of all workers engaged in this sector, but enacting 'Platform-Based Gig Workers Bill' for the welfare of over five lakh gig workers." Under this Bill, the government is introducing an insurance scheme providing coverage of up to Rs 4 lakh for these workers, he added.

The government is undertaking various initiatives for job creation, Siddaramaiah said and added that at Invest Karnataka-2025 (Global Investors Meet), held in February 2025, a total of 3,250 entrepreneurs participated.

"We signed agreements with 98 companies for investment of Rs 6,23,970 crore, and 1,101 companies have obtained necessary approvals for investments worth Rs 4,03,533 crore. These initiatives are expected to generate over 6 lakh jobs," he said.

In 2023-24, Karnataka attracted Rs 54,427 crore in foreign investment, ranking third in the country, Siddarmaiah said.

"In 2024-25, we have attracted Rs 56,030 crore, moving up to second place nationally," he added.

Stating that Karnataka is at the forefront in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and biotechnology, Siddaramaiah said the country's first quantum computer is in Karnataka. "Our Karnataka Quantum Mission will shape the future of science." "We are not merely creating jobs. We are creating ideas, inventions, and innovations that change lives. These ideas are reaching far beyond our borders," he added.
 

August 6,2025

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the Israeli regime was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

The remarks came amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of incessant bombardments and simultaneous mass starvation.

Through the war, Tel Aviv has been pursuing such goals as defeating the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, and bringing about Gazans’ mass exodus to neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the regime’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to Israeli occupation.

The Israeli military left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, the regime had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

China to Israel: Stop such dangerous actions

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent Israeli plans, urging the regime to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, Tel Aviv’s biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the regime’s European allies.

Jenca also said Tel Aviv’s likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza ”could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned Israeli strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by the regime’s refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to Tel Aviv’s stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

“My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying…,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the regime’s own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former Israeli authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying the regime was rather on the precipice of defeat.

August 13,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

August 6,2025

More than 100 people are missing and at least five are confirmed dead after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations are under way in Uttarkashi district after a massive wave of water surged down the mountains into Dharali village on Tuesday, submerging roads and buildings in its path.

About 190 people have been rescued so far in the affected region, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

A cloudburst is an extreme, sudden downpour of rain over a small area in a short period of time, often leading to flash floods.

Damaged roads and heavy rain have hampered rescue teams trying to reach Dharali. Dhami flew in by helicopter on Wednesday and met some of the affected families.

Weeks of heavy rain have pounded Uttarakhand, with Uttarkashi - home to Dharali village - among the worst hit by flooding.

The floods struck on Tuesday around 13:30 India time (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell dramatically and send tonnes of muddy water crashing down the hills.

Dharali is a summer tourist spot 2km from Harsil, home to a major Indian army base and an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. At least 10 soldiers stationed at the army base are also missing, officials said.

Rescue efforts are slow due to heavy sludge and debris, but officials have deployed helicopters to aid operations.

The sludge has also blocked part of the Bhagirathi river - which becomes India's holiest river Ganges once it travels downstream - forming an artificial lake that has submerged large areas, including a government helipad.

Officials worry that if this water is not drained out quickly, it can pose a serious threat to towns and villages downstream.

India's weather department has forecast heavy rain ahead and advised avoiding landslide-prone areas. Schools have closed in parts of the state.

In the past few days, officials had issued multiple rain alerts, discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

Dharali sees fewer visitors in monsoon season. The low footfall and warnings likely kept tourists safe during the deluge. Residents warn that a full crowd could have turned the incident into a far worse disaster.

Uttarakhand, located in the western Himalayas, is highly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

In 2021, more than 200 people died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

One of the worst disasters to hit Uttarakhand was in 2013, when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides that destroyed several villages and towns. Much of the damage took place in Kedarnath town, which is popular with Hindu pilgrims. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies were never recovered.

