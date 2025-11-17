  1. Home
  2. IndiGo to launch flights from Mangaluru to newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai Airport

IndiGo to launch flights from Mangaluru to newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai Airport

News Network
November 17, 2025

Mangaluru: IndiGo is set to begin flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. Opened for operations in October 2025, the state-of-the-art NMIA has quickly emerged as a major addition to India’s aviation network. Mangaluru will now be among the select airports in the country to establish early connectivity with the new hub.

At present, Mangaluru has four direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. However, aviation analysts note that this capacity is inadequate given the high demand, and airfares have remained steep as a result.

According to DGCA data, Mangaluru–Mumbai traffic continues to surge.

•    In September, 44,726 passengers flew between the two cities — about 1,500 passengers per day.

•    In October 2025, the number rose to 50,063 passengers, averaging 1,700 passengers per day.

IndiGo officials said that the MIA–NMIA service was originally proposed for the winter schedule but had to be cancelled due to midnight slot allocations.

“We have reworked the plan and secured daytime slots. Given the heavy demand on this sector and the limited chances of slot expansion at the existing Mumbai airport, there is a strong possibility of adding more flights in the coming days,” an IndiGo official said.

Regular flyer Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, welcomed the move.

“The current flights to Mumbai are restricted to just four, and fares are extremely high. I recently booked a flight for early December, and the return ticket cost ₹27,000,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
November 13,2025

Srinagar, Nov13: Security agencies have intensely focused their counter-terrorism operations back on Kashmir following the Red Fort car blast in Delhi and the massive explosives haul in Faridabad, which exposed a sophisticated "doctor-led terror module." The joint operation—involving the J&K Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies—is now aggressively pursuing the wider support network behind the arrests of highly educated professionals.

The core of the new strategy is to dismantle the 'white-collar terror ecosystem' by moving beyond physical arms and tracking the digital and financial connections of the accused.

The Widening Net in Kashmir

Multiple raids across Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Srinagar over the past three days have led to the detention and questioning of at least a dozen individuals. Those picked up include relatives and digital associates of the arrested doctors. Cyber units are forensically scanning seized mobile phones, laptops, and encrypted communication to map the network's digital footprint, which sources indicate involves platforms like Telegram and ProtonMail and covert fund transfers.

The crackdown follows the arrests of several medical professionals from Al-Falah University in Faridabad and the seizure of a huge cache of over 2,900 kg of explosives, firearms, and bomb-making material.

Key Accused: The Doctors of Doom

The investigation has centered on four doctors from the Kashmir Valley, who allegedly used their professional credentials as a cover:

•    Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie (Alleged Mastermind): A 35-year-old physician from Pulwama who taught MBBS students at Al-Falah University. Officials describe him as the principal planner. A raid on his Faridabad residence recovered 358 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and detonators. His sister, Dr. Asmat Shakeel, is currently detained for questioning regarding financial and communication assistance.

•    Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather (Logistics Handler): From Kulgam, this doctor was arrested in Saharanpur, UP, and is accused of coordinating the transport and concealment of explosives. Police previously recovered an AK-47 rifle from his locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag.

•    Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Suspected Executioner): The doctor from Pulwama is believed to have been driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort. DNA evidence confirmed his presence at the centre of the attack.

•    Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan (Missing Link): A well-known Srinagar physician dismissed from government service in 2023 for alleged anti-state activities. He later joined Al-Falah University but has gone missing since the Delhi blast, deepening suspicions of his involvement.

The shift in focus—as one senior official put it—is a "digital mapping of the network that enabled professional radicalisation." Authorities stress that they are dealing with a sophisticated web of professionals who leveraged their education and social credibility for a terrorist agenda, signalling that the investigation into this "doctor-terror module" is far from complete. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 10,2025

kashmiri.jpg

Srinagar: In one of the most alarming recoveries in recent years, Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed a massive cache of explosives — 360 kilograms of explosives (possibly ammonium nitrate), an assault rifle, one pistol and ammunition — from Faridabad in Haryana, on the outskirts of the national capital.

It was initially reported that the explosives recovered were RDX. However, Faridabad Police later clarified that it was not RDX, but 360 kg of inflammable material which is possibly ammonium nitrate.

The recovery, officials said, followed disclosures made by an arrested Kashmiri doctor, identified as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, during interrogation. Acting on his information, J&K police conducted a raid at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, leading to the unprecedented haul of explosives.

Earlier, security agencies had seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker belonging to Dr. Rather in a Kashmir hospital, where he was working till last year before shifting to Faridabad, indicating a wider operational footprint. Another doctor, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, has also been detained for allegedly helping stock and conceal the explosives in Faridabad.

Both suspects are currently under custody of Jammu and Kashmir police as investigators try to piece together what officials describe as a potential trans-regional terror conspiracy with grave implications for national security.

A group of doctors from Jammu and Kashmir has also come under the scanner, as security agencies suspect their links to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and so called Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Senior security officials said the recovery points to the possibility of a major terror plot being foiled, one that could have targeted the National Capital Region (NCR) or other strategic sites in North India.

“This is not a routine recovery — it suggests deep infiltration of terror logistics networks extending beyond J&K. The use of medical professionals as facilitators adds an alarming dimension,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said security agencies are now tracing the origin of the explosives and the financial and logistical chain that enabled its movement from Kashmir to Haryana. Investigators suspect cross-border terror handlers may have coordinated the operation through encrypted communication channels, exploiting professional networks for cover.

As the investigation widens, more arrests are likely, and agencies are treating the case as a national security priority — a reminder that despite years of counter-terror successes in Kashmir, the battle has far from ended.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 17,2025

telangana.jpg

At least 45 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker on the Makkah–Madinah highway near Mufrihat early Tuesday. According to local Saudi media, around 42 of the victims were Indian nationals.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Makkah to Madinah when the accident occurred around 1.30 am IST. Most of the passengers were from Hyderabad, Telangana, the Khaleej Times reported. The group was returning from Makkah after completing Umrah rituals.

A Gulf News report stated that many passengers were asleep when the collision occurred, leaving them little chance to escape after the bus burst into flames. The report also said that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely charred, making the identification of victims extremely difficult. Reports said one person, Mohd Abdul Shoiab, survived and is currently in hospital, though his condition remains unclear.

saudi.jpg

Government Issues Helplines

The Telangana government said it is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked officials in New Delhi to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with collecting details of victims from Telangana, and a control room has been set up in the state secretariat.

Helpline numbers issued for families of victims:
+91 79979 59754
+91 99129 19545

The Indian Embassy in Jeddah has also set up a 24×7 control room and released a toll-free helpline number:
8002440003

PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Saudi accident.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Madinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said in a post on X.

Owaisi Reacts

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that 42 Umrah pilgrims were on the bus when it caught fire. He said he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who informed him that authorities are gathering more details.
Reports also said that around 16 pilgrims who had travelled through two Hyderabad-based agencies — Al-Meena Hajj and Umrah Travels — were among the deceased.

Owaisi urged the central government to bring the bodies back to India and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Foreign Minister Reacts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident involving Indian nationals in Madinah.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said on X.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.