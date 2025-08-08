  1. Home
  From Instagram to police custody: Main accused arrested for sending lewd messages to actor Ramya

August 9, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The cyber crime police have arrested the prime accused in the case of sending vulgar and threatening messages to actor and former MP Ramya’s Instagram account, allegedly from multiple fan accounts of actor Darshan.

The accused, identified as Pramod Gowda of KR Puram, was named in Ramya’s complaint to City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28. The FIR also names 43 other account admins. According to police, Pramod used his friend’s mobile phone to send abusive, obscene, and threatening messages to the actress.

So far, six people have been arrested. Two minors involved in sending derogatory messages have been let off with warnings. Two more accused — Obanna and Gangadhar — have also been identified.

Ramya faced a barrage of cyberbullying after posting on Instagram and X about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan is accused No. 2. She had urged that Renukaswamy’s family be given justice, stating, “No one is above the law.”

Following these posts, she received a flood of abusive, vulgar, and threatening messages, including murder and rape threats. Police say the harassment was a direct reaction to her comments after Darshan’s arrest.

July 31,2025

A small business owner from Ajman has achieved what law enforcement agencies in two countries struggled to do for years — bring a notorious fugitive to justice. Shahina Shabeer, the founder of Penpal Trading LLC, pursued a cheque bounce case that not only secured her compensation but also triggered the long awaited deportation of Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a 52 year old fraudster from Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Verdict After Two Decades of Scams

Beary had allegedly spent over two decades running a string of fake trading companies across the UAE, conning suppliers out of millions of dirhams through forged cheques and dummy directors. Last month, the Ajman Federal Court of First Instance found him guilty of cheating Shahina of Dh37,878 in 2023 and ordered him and an associate to jointly compensate her Dh41,878 in damages.

Four days after the verdict, Beary — already wanted in India in a counterfeit currency smuggling case — was deported to Mumbai, finally ending years of evasion.

A Lone Fight Against an Organized Racket

Shahina’s troubles began when her company supplied hospitality goods to Seven Emirates Spices, one of Beary’s front companies. “I had just launched my business. Losing that money was devastating,” she recalled. “Many told me not to bother pursuing it, but I believed the UAE’s legal system would stand by those who are wronged.”

Beary’s fraud pattern was intricate yet effective: set up legitimate looking firms, procure goods on credit, and vanish after issuing bad cheques. Investigations have linked him to more than a dozen such entities, including Royal General Trading, Brazza General Trading, Lifeline Surgical Trading, and Salim Electrical Devices.

Police Support and Family Strength

Shahina credits Ajman Police for treating her complaint seriously and acting promptly. “If this case reached a verdict, all credit goes to them,” she said. “My family stood by me, and today we’re proud we didn’t give up.”

Other victims expressed similar relief. “I lost Dh60,000 to Royal General Trading in 2016,” said another Dubai based businesswoman who requested anonymity. “Seeing him finally face justice feels like closure.”

Deportation and Indian Cases

Beary was arrested in August 2023 and remained in UAE custody until his conviction on June 16, 2025. He was deported to India on June 20, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will prosecute him for smuggling fake Indian currency — a case for which Interpol issued a Red Notice back in 2013. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the extradition was secured through global coordination with Interpol.

A Message of Hope for Entrepreneurs

For Shahina, the win was more than financial. “I pursued this not just for myself but for every small business owner who feels powerless. This verdict proves it’s worth standing up for what’s right,” she said. “Fraud has no place here, and justice does catch up.”

August 4,2025

The Karnataka Police recently arrested a Sri Rama Sene leader and his two accomplices for allegedly contaminating the drinking water at a government primary school in Hulikatti village under Belagavi district. Eleven children had fallen ill after drinking contaminated water last month.

The trio had allegedly laced the drinking water with pesticides as part of a conspiracy against the headmaster of the school, who belongs to a minority faith.

The three accused have been identified as Sagar Patil, president of the Savadatti taluk unit of Sri Ram Sene, Krishna Madar, and Magangouda Patil.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Superintendent of Police, Belagavi, Saturday said, “Some students detected a foul smell (in the water) and informed the headmaster and another teacher, which prevented a larger tragedy. Some of the students who had consumed the water experienced nausea. They received immediate medical treatment and recovered.”

According to a police officer, Sagar Patil was the mastermind behind the conspiracy. “He (Sagar Patil) wanted headmaster Sulaiman Gorenayak to be transferred or suspended. Gorenayak has served the school for 13 years and was on good terms with the villagers. After the incident was reported, the police began a probe. A soft drink bottle was found near the water tank, and upon checking, it was found to contain pesticide,” the officer added.

The police said they later found out that Madar had given a minor boy chocolates, condiments, and Rs 500 in lieu of emptying the bottle containing pesticides in the school water tank.

During interrogation, Madar confessed that Sagar Patil had discovered his relationship with a woman from another caste, and he had threatened to ‘expose’ him if he did not participate in his conspiracy. Madar and Magangouda Patil had allegedly purchased the pesticide.

A police officer said the minor will be a prosecution witness and receive protection from the law.

“We utilised scientific evidence and student interactions to solve this case. This was a planned, deeply disturbing attempt motivated by communal hatred,” SP Guled remarked.

CM’s reaction 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the poisoning attempt. Calling it a "heinous act driven by religious hatred and fundamentalism," he said the crime posed a grave threat to communal harmony.

"The headmaster of the government school in Hulikatti village, Savadatti taluk, Belagavi district, belongs to the Muslim community. With the malicious intent of having him transferred elsewhere, Sagar Patil, the taluk president of Shriram Sena, along with two others, has been arrested for poisoning the drinking water of school children. In this incident that occurred 15 days ago, several children fell ill, but fortunately, no lives were lost," his post read. 

"Religious fundamentalism and communal hatred can lead to heinous acts, and this incident, which could have resulted in the massacre of innocent children, is a testament to that," he added. 

August 2,2025

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

