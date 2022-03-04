  1. Home
Instead of a dead body, 10 people can be accommodated on plane: BJP MLA's shocker on killed Karnataka student

News Network
March 4, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 4: As the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, the student killed in Ukraine, wait for his body to be flown back to Karnataka, a BJP MLA has stirred up a controversy with his comment that "a dead body takes up more space in a flight".

Arvind Bellad, the BJP MLA representing the Hubli-Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, said instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 people can be accommodated on the plane.

He was responding to questions on the uncertainty over when Naveen's body would be brought back to Haveri, his hometown.

"The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back," Mr Bellad told reporters.

"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space," said the BJP leader.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to try and bring back Naveen's body.

Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagowda had told NDTV on Wednesday that he was assured by the government his body would be brought home "within two days". He said he had requested both PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to help bring his son's body home.

Naveen, 21, who was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed in Russian shelling on a government building.

He had been staying in a bunker with other students and had stepped out to stock up on food before catching a train to the border on Tuesday, according to his roommate.

News Network
February 26,2022

India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. Stressing on the importance of dialogues to settle differences and disputes, New Delhi voiced "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

Here are 10 key points: 

–  The draft resolution demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote. The resolution sponsored by US and Albania and by about 50 countries was taken up as reports came in that Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv.

–  Eleven member countries voted in favor of the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Russia, which has veto power as one of five permanent members of the council, voted against it.

–  The resolution failed to pass as Russia, a permanent member and President of UNSC for February, used its veto.

–  The matter now goes to the 193-member UN General Assembly, which the nonmembers of the Council who backed the failed resolution would be able to register their votes there. Diplomats said that the UN General Assembly would act next week on a resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Countries do not have veto power at the General Assembly, but its resolutions are symbolic and not legally binding, as the Security Council’s are.

–  Thus far, India has refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and in the UN, permanent representative Tirumati expressed ‘deep concern’ as Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion. "India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," T S Tirumurti said on India's stand.

–  Abstentions by India and the United Arab Emirates, a US ally in the Middle East, came as a surprise. Both countries said they had not voted in favor of the resolution because it might have closed the door for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. India and Russia share strategic interests especially in the defence and security sectors. India reportedly abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution so it could retain the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy.

–  The abstention by China was not a surprise. China has taken a both-sides approach to the conflict, calling for defusing of tensions and respect for sovereignty but stopping short of condemning Russia.

–  Western nations said the resolution (and the abstentions especially from China) sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

–  During a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

–  Ahead of the UNSC vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that in a call to Jaishankar, he asked "India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine. Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine."

coastaldigest.com news network
February 18,2022

Udupi, Feb 18: Confusion prevailed at Milagres College in Kalyanpura in Udupi when students staged a protest demanding to allow wearing headscarves inside classrooms on Friday.

Supporting girl students, Muslim boys boycotted the classes. There were 24 girl students from PU and 35 girl students from degree college who staged protests.

It is learnt that exams are going on in the college. Strict police security has been deployed at the premises.

One of the students told the media that the college has been denying entry to girls wearing hijab for the past three days. She said that while the college allowed hijab inside the campus, the Muslim girls were asked to remove hijab inside the classroom.

Confusion prevailed among students of many colleges, mainly caused by the interpretation of the High Court interim order, leading to tense moments and protests in front of many colleges. Parents also accompanied the protesting students in a few cases.

News Network
February 23,2022

Udupi, Feb 23: Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has extended prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 200 metres of educational institutions in Udupi district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), till 6 pm on March 5.

The prohibitory order will not be applicable on February 27 (Sunday) and March 1, holiday on account of Mahashivarathri. 

The prohibitory orders imposed earlier applicable to pre-university, polytechnic and degree colleges in the district are in force till 6 pm on February 23. The extension was to prevent any untoward incident on the premises of schools in view of the row over hijab.

The order restricts assembling five or more people at one place. No weapons should be carried in that area, no slogans that are provocative in nature can be shouted. No protest and vijayotsava will be allowed as per the order.

