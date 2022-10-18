Interim pontiff appointed in place of rape-accused Murugha Mutt swami

  1. Home
News Network
October 18, 2022

Chitradurga, Oct 18: Basavaprabhu Sri, attached to Davanagere Virakta Mutt, has been chosen as the interim pontiff of the Chitraduga Murugha Mutt in place of rape-accused Lingayat seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

However, this decision is likely to face stiff opposition as many pontiffs have openly expressed their displeasure with the appointment of Basavaprabhu Sri. Secret meetings are being held by the seers of Lingayat mutts in this regard to formulate counter strategy with regard to the appointment.

The sources said that the present decision was being taken in consultation with the accused Murugha seer and the administrative members of the mutt. However, a large section of devotees are demanding that Basavaprabhu seer must be appointed as the interim pontiff to the cash rich mutt.

His supporters claim that Basavaprabhu Sri will take everyone along and could also take a lead to ensure harmony between the different communities.

Meanwhile, accused Lingayat seer had given authority to retired judge S.B. Vastramatha to take administrative decisions of the SJM Vidya Peetha which is run by the mutt.

The accused Lingayat seer is presently in judicial custody and as fresh cases under the provision of POCSO had been filed against him recently, the process of appointing new pontiff to Chitradurga mutt has begun.

The High Court was also monitoring the developments in connection with mutt. Sources said that there was a tussle within to appoint a new seer. A section wants a new pontiff to be appointed as per the accused seer's wishes and another section wants the accused seer to be shunted out of the mutt.

News Network
October 5,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 5: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderous rainfall in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Yellow alert has also been issued in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Most of the districts in the state have been receiving rain in the recent past. However, IMD has stated that the rain will slow down in the regions of north Karnataka.

Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather due to the cloudy environment. The surrounding districts of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural are also likely to get light showers.

Yellow alert has also been issued in districts located in the central region of Karnataka -- Chitradurga, Davanagere districts.

Authorities in Bengaluru are keeping their fingers crossed as the drive against encroachment drive was yet not complete in areas which experienced rain fury recently.

News Network
October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered to probe the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The raids were carried out at 50 places which covered residences of noted gangsters, officials said.

The NIA had registered the case on August 26 after it identified some of the "most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad" who were spearheading and carrying out terror and criminal activities.

On September 12, the agency had conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi after taking over cases from the Delhi Police. Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Six pistols, a revolver and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters.

Many gang leaders and members, who fled from India, are operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia, the officials said.

News Network
October 15,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 15: A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar area in Dakshina Kannada district police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

