  2. Investment fraud alert: Mangaluru woman loses nearly ₹30 lakh in scam after husband’s death

News Network
June 20, 2025

Mangaluru, June 20: A shocking case of alleged investment fraud has come to light in Mangaluru, highlighting the urgent need for public awareness about financial scams, especially those targeting retirees and their families.

A local makeup artist has filed a complaint with Kavoor police, accusing a woman from Mumbai of cheating her out of nearly ₹29.8 lakh under the pretense of investment returns. According to the complaint, the artist’s husband—who served in the Railways—took voluntary retirement on March 18, 2024. Around this time, the accused reportedly grew close to him and persuaded him to invest in her businesses, assuring lucrative profits.

Between 2022 and November 14, 2024, the complainant’s husband transferred a total of ₹29.8 lakh into the woman’s bank accounts through multiple transactions. However, no returns were ever received. The complainant alleges that the funds were never invested but instead used for personal gains by the accused.

Tragically, the husband passed away on June 29, 2024. After his death, the complainant contacted the woman to request a refund. In response, she received partial repayments—₹50,000 on July 17 and another ₹50,000 on July 18, 2024, followed by ₹75,000 in January this year. Despite repeated follow-ups, the remaining amount was not returned. When the complainant tried reaching her again, she found her number had been blocked.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the matter.

Public Advisory:

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for families dealing with retirement funds or large savings. Always verify investment opportunities, avoid transferring large sums without documented agreements, and remain cautious of individuals offering unusually high returns. If in doubt, consult a legal or financial advisor before proceeding.

News Network
June 11,2025

ananyarao.jpg

Mangaluru, June 11: Ananya Rao, a young woman from Land Links in Mangaluru, has been commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, marking a proud moment for her family and the city. 

The daughter of retired telecom employee Satish Rao and Veena Rao, Ananya earned her commission at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala following months of intensive training.

The commissioning ceremony took place on May 31 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, where she officially joined the ranks as a naval officer following the successful completion of her training.

She completed her schooling and pre-university education in Mangaluru, and went on to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

During her academic journey, she actively participated in NCC (National Cadet Corps), which played a crucial role in shaping her path toward the armed forces. From her early years, she displayed a deep commitment to serving the nation, a passion that grew stronger over time.

After graduating, Ananya cleared the highly competitive armed forces selection process and underwent 10 months of rigorous training at the Naval Academy. Her dedication, discipline, and perseverance earned her the commission as a Sub-Lieutenant.

Her achievement is a source of pride for Mangaluru and serves as an inspiration for young aspirants—especially women—who dream of a career in the defence forces.

News Network
June 13,2025

nuclear.jpg

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, June 13, in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Multiple sites around the country were hit, and black smoke was seen rising from the nation’s main nuclear enrichment facility.

The leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was confirmed dead, Iranian state television reported, a development that would be a body blow to Tehran’s governing theocracy and an immediate escalation of the nations’ long-simmering conflict. 

The report offered few details about what happened to Gen. Hossein Salami but said that another top Guard official, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.

The strikes, which came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, appeared certain to lead to a reprisal that Israel warned could target its own civilian population. In Washington, the Trump administration, which had cautioned Israel against an attack during continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, said that it had not been involved and warned against any retaliation targeting US interests or personnel.

Israeli leaders cast the preemptive assault as a fight for the nation’s survival and necessary to head off what they described as an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs, though it remains unclear how close the country is to achieving that or whether it had actually had been planning a strike.

“It could be a year. It could be within a few months,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he vowed to pursue the attack for as long as necessary to “remove this threat.”

“This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival,” he said.

For Netanyahu, the operation distracts attention from Israel’s ongoing and increasingly unpopular war in Gaza, which is now over 20 months old. There is a broad consensus in the Israeli public that Iran is a major threat, and Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, a staunch critic of Netanyahu, offered his “full support” for the mission against Iran. But if Iranian reprisals cause heavy Israeli casualties or major disruptions to daily life, Netanyahu could see public opinion quickly shift.

Multiple sites in the Iranian capital were hit in the attack, which Netanyahu said targeted both nuclear and military sites. Also targeted were officials leading Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile arsenal. It wasn’t clear how bad the damage was at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz.

The strike on Iran pushed the Israeli military to its limits, requiring the use of aging air-to-air refuelers to get its fighter jets close enough to attack. It wasn’t immediately clear if Israeli jets entered Iranian airspace or just fired so-called “standoff missiles” over another country. People in Iraq heard fighter jets overhead at the time of the attack. Israel previously attacked Iran from over the border in Iraq.

The potential for an attack had been apparent for weeks. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he did not believe an attack was imminent but also acknowledged that it “could very well happen.” As tensions rose, the US pulled some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offered voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Trump is scheduled to attend a meeting of his National Security Council on Friday in the White House Situation Room, were he is expected to discuss the conflict with top advisers. It is not clear if he plans to make a public remarks on the strikes in Iran.

Israel has long been determined to thwart Iran’s nuclear potential.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over its refusal to work with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

Even so, there are multiple assessments on how many nuclear weapons it could conceivably build, should it choose to do so. Iran would need months to assemble, test and field any weapon, which it so far has said it has no desire to do. US intelligence agencies also assess Iran does not have a weapons program at this time.

In a sign of the far-reaching implications of the emerging conflict, Israel’s main airport was closed and benchmark Brent crude spiked on news of the attack, rising nearly 8 percent. Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that in the aftermath of the strikes, “missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately.”

“It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas,” he said in a statement.

As the explosions in Tehran started, Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed, but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

Trump earlier said he urged Netanyahu to hold off on any action while the administration negotiated with Iran.

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think it would blow it,” Trump told reporters.

News Network
June 10,2025

shipNMPT.jpg

Mangaluru, June 10: Eighteen crew members rescued from the blaze-hit Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 were safely brought ashore at the Indian Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) late Monday night. 

However, four of the crew members continue to remain missing. The rescue, carried out by Indian Naval Ship INS Surat, came in the wake of a massive fire triggered by a container explosion onboard the ship while it was navigating the Arabian Sea, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Beypore coast in Kerala.

Key developments:

•    The MV Wan Hai 503, a 270-metre-long container vessel, departed Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai when the incident occurred. An explosion in one of the containers reportedly caused a fire, resulting in 20 containers falling into the sea. 

•    Some of these containers are believed to be carrying dangerous cargo, including flammable and toxic materials, raising environmental and safety concerns.

•    The fire-struck vessel is currently being monitored closely amid efforts to control the blaze and prevent further environmental damage. Authorities confirmed that specialised response teams are en route to manage the hazardous materials on board.

•    Of the 18 rescued, two crew members are reported to be in critical condition, four suffered minor injuries, and a dozen others are being treated for psychological trauma. The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana, Mangaluru. 

•    The missing crew members include nationals from Taiwan, Indonesia, and Myanmar. There were no Indian nationals among the crew. 

•    The search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships, as well as aircraft from Kochi and Mangaluru.

•    According to officials, the critically wounded were stabilized onboard the naval vessel before being transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “The critically injured were stabilised onboard INS Surat, and shifted on arrival under close medical supervision. Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, as per a report on PTI.

Port workers at Panambur described the emotional scenes as injured sailors—many visibly shaken—disembarked, some whispering prayers and others frantically asking for news about missing shipmates.

