Israeli PMs to address inaugural session of Bengaluru Tech Summit; over 30 countries to participate

News Network
November 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Prime Ministers of Australia and Israel, Scott Morrison and Naftali Bennett, will address the inaugural session of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins from November 17, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said here.

As per the agreement, he said, both BTS 2021 and Sydney Dialogue sessions will be held simultaneously and streamed on both the platforms.

The sessions will also focus on QUAD space collaboration, he said.

Narayan also said South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the summit for the first time.

Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom and Toronto Business Development Centre will set up their virtual stalls at the event, he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit which is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit is expected to digitally reach over half a million people. 

News Network
November 7,2021

Belagavi, Nov 7: Tension prevailed in Maratha Colony in Karnataka's Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday after Hindu activists laid siege to a residential building alleging mass religious conversion.

The protesters claimed that as many as 200 people, including women and children from rural backgrounds, were put up in the building on the pretext of mass prayer for the purpose of religious conversion.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. However, before the police reached the spot, many participating in the mass prayer fled the spot. The angry protesters locked the remaining people in a room, who were allowed to leave only after the police arrived.

The Hindu activists claimed that they had information that religious conversions take place in the building every Sunday on the pretext of mass prayers.

About 20 policemen have been stationed near the building as a precautionary measure.

News Network
November 2,2021

sindagi.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 2: BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur registered a thumping victory with a margin of 31,088 votes in the bypolls held to the Sindagi assembly segment. While Ramesh Bhusanur secured 93,380 votes, his nearest rival Ashok Managuli of Congress obtained 62,292 votes. JD(S) candiate Najiya Angadi was pushed to third. 

Sindagi bypoll in-charge and former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi ensured BJP's victory through caste equations. Ministers Govind Karjol, V Somanna, CC Patil and Shashikala Jolle led by Savadi turned the wave towards the saffron party by visiting each convincing leaders of all communities. 

BJP leaders managed to woo the Talawar community, who form a major chunk of the population in the constituency, by promising them reservation under the ST category. 

For Congress candidate Ashok Managuli, sympathy for his late father M C Managuli did not work in his favour. Original Congress leaders did not actively work for him as he switched to the grand-old-party from the JD(S). 

The regional political outfit tried to woo Muslims by fielding a Muslim candidate but voters from the minority community spotted the strategy and didn’t vote enmasse for the party and instead stood behind Congress.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and vice president Vijayendra and other ministers campaigned agressively to woo voters. According to political observers, people might have leaned towards the BJP as the double engine government at the Centre and in the state may help take up developmental works in the segment. 

The issue of price rise of essential commodities raised by Congress failed to impact the election. JD(S) had won Sindagi constituency in 2018 but ended up worse off, and lost its deposit.

News Network
October 31,2021

 

20211031_115200.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 31: It was a tearful adieu for youth icon Puneeth Rajkumar, as the Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours early in the morning on Sunday, October 31. 

Puneeth was laid to rest close to his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, and mother Parvathamma at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Puneeth’s funeral procession started around 6 am on Sunday and the final rites were conducted at around 7:30 am. 

Puneeth was given full state honors and the Indian flag was handed over to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, were present at the studio. 

Members from the film industry — Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Lakhs of people from across the city as well as far-reaching areas of the state had converged at the Kanteerava Stadium where Puneeth’s mortal remains had been kept. In a shock to fans and the film industry alike, Puneeth suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and passed away at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Though a limited number of people were allowed inside Kanteerava Studio on Sunday when his last rites were carried out, Puneeth’s fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium and stood atop terraces of the neighbouring buildings, hoping to catch a glimpse of their Power Star.

Before he was laid to rest, Chief Minister Bommai was seen kissing Puneeth’s forehead. In a tweet, Bommai said, “Before the final journey of Puneeth Rajkumar, an emotional farewell was said. Be born again Appu. Another popular Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted saying, “Puneeth… Our dear Appu. Go in peace and Rest in power my friend.”

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, who broke down as he was being laid to rest. They both shared a special bond as they frequently spent time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together. Actor Yash was also present at the final rites. 

