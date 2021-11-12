Israeli PMs to address inaugural session of Bengaluru Tech Summit; over 30 countries to participate

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Prime Ministers of Australia and Israel, Scott Morrison and Naftali Bennett, will address the inaugural session of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins from November 17, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said here.

As per the agreement, he said, both BTS 2021 and Sydney Dialogue sessions will be held simultaneously and streamed on both the platforms.

The sessions will also focus on QUAD space collaboration, he said.

Narayan also said South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the summit for the first time.

Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom and Toronto Business Development Centre will set up their virtual stalls at the event, he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit which is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit is expected to digitally reach over half a million people.