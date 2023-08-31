  1. Home
  2. ISRO scientist attacked by reckless scooter rider in Bengaluru road rage

ISRO scientist attacked by reckless scooter rider in Bengaluru road rage

News Network
August 31, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: In yet another incident involving road rage in Bengaluru, a scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was reportedly subjected to an attack by an individual while he was driving to his workplace.

The scientist, Aashish Lamba, recounted the incident in a post shared on ‘X’, where he explained that as he was en route to the ISRO office, an individual on a scooter, not wearing a helmet, abruptly cut in front of his car. Aashish had to suddenly apply brakes to avoid a collision, which led the scooter rider to stop in front of his car and unleash a barrage of verbal abuse.

Sharing both video footage and images captured by the car’s dashboard camera, Aashish recounted that the incident occurred near the recently constructed HAL underpass on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on August 29. 

He detailed that the scooter rider approached his car, berated him, and even kicked his car tires in a fit of anger. “Yesterday during going to ISRO office, Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake," he wrote in the caption.

In a subsequent post, he appealed, “He came to our car started fighting. He kick(ed) my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful."

The official Bengaluru Police account promptly responded with the message, “Noted, we (will) inform concerned Police officer" and even requested Aashish’s contact details for further communication.

Subsequently, users on social media began reacting to the incident, demanding stringent measures against such unruly behaviour. One user inquired, “Any update on the arrest? The victim is an ISRO Scientist. This is the state of our front liners, let alone common citizens.. what sections are you slapping on the uncivilized goon? Please make his arrest public." Another remarked, “Sad to hear that tons of road rage cases getting registered by day in Bengaluru."

In a separate recent incident involving an ISRO scientist, a private tutor was arrested in Surat for allegedly impersonating an ISRO scientist and providing media interviews claiming to have designed the lander module for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. The accused, identified as Mitul Trivedi, utilised this false identity to attract more students to his tuition classes in Surat.

According to reports, he went to the extent of fabricating a fake appointment letter dated February 26, 2022, declaring him as the “assistant chairman” of ISRO’s “Ancient Science Application department” to substantiate his false claims.

News Network
August 31,2023

Palakkad: Three women, who went to take a bath in a sprawling pond, met with a tragic end after drowning in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, August 30, police said.

The deceased are sisters and have been identified as Ramsheena (23), Nashida (26), and Rinshi (18). Two of them were married and came to their parental home here on the occasion of Onam.

The incident was reported from a village under the Nattukal police station limit near Mannarkkad this afternoon.

A local man said the tragedy happened when one of them slipped into the pond, and others jumped in to rescue.

The sisters were rushed to Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkad, but their lives could not be saved. The bodies will be shifted to Taluk Hospital soon for postmortem. 

According to reports, the trio drowned in front of their father. The three women and their father reached the pond to wash clothes and have a bath. 

When his children were struggling for their lives in the pond which spread over nearly 1.5 acres, the father was unable to shout as he was dumbstruck. Seeing the sobbing father, migrant workers who came running alerted local people and carried out the rescue operation.

A few days back, their brother had undergone a kidney transplantation. Their mother is also on bed rest as she was the kidney donor. Since both were under treatment, it was the ailing father who was looking after the daily chores.

News Network
August 19,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

News Network
August 23,2023

Moscow, Aug 23: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the shift away from the US dollar in internal trade among the members of the BRICS, an intercontinental geopolitical bloc, is an "irreversible process."

"A balanced, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining steam, with efforts undertaken to develop efficient mechanisms of mutual settlements, as well as monetary and financing control," he told BRICS Business Forum, which was being hosted by South Africa, via video-link on Tuesday.

"As a result, the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS is declining as it only equaled 28.7% last year," he added.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group's leaders coordinate multilateral policies and meet annually at summits.

The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population and about 27 percent of both the world's land area and the world’s economy.

The bloc has become increasingly important in addressing international issues since it was founded in 2006, and is often seen as a counterweight to Western political and economic hegemony.

The economies of the BRICS, Putin added, outperform those of the Group of Seven which includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan, in terms of purchasing power parity. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," he stressed.

Also addressing the event, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva lent support to the emergence of a common currency for trade among the BRICS members. 

He also expressed Brazil's willingness to see more countries join the bloc, which, in his opinion, would bring more relevance. 

The BRICS is expected to consider granting new memberships. 20 countries have applied, including Iran. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit on Wednesday.

