  2. IT officials raid house, office of BJP MLC R Shankar in Karnataka's Haveri

News Network
March 15, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Days after the Election Commission of India raised concerns about politicians offering freebies to lure voters ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka, officials from the Income Tax department on Tuesday raided the residence and office of former minister and BJP MLC R Shankar in Ranebennur in the state's Haveri district.

During the raid, the officials seized saree boxes, plates, glasses and school bags reportedly meant to be distributed among voters in the constituency.

The IT team has asked the Assistant Commissioner, Haveri, to check the bills of the items seized.and submit a report to the state government.

The IT raid did not go down well with MLC Shankar. Though he claimed he was cooperative with the officials, Shankar also alleged that the raid was conducted "at the behest of someone". The Model Code of Conduct has not been announced so far and this raid has no meaning, he said.

"I had pledged for the development of the constituency and will be committed to it. Such raids cannot deter me (sic)," said an annoyed Shankar.

The MLC further said that he had purchased all the materials after paying the requisite GST and there were no irregularities. All the bills have been documented and will be shown to officials, he said.

This is not the first time that the MLC has found himself in trouble for distributing goods in the election season - just last month, Shankar was caught distributing pressure cookers in Ranebennur's Medleri and Tumminakatti areas.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah, the former state Chief Minister and the current Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, alleged that Shankar had received money to change his political loyalty to the BJP. Reacting to these accusations, Shankar said that he will quit politics if the charges are proven.

The IT raid was not received well by Shankar's supporters either. They claimed that Shankar had been distributing essential goods to Ranebennur's people since 2012. Since he played "a big role" in making Basavaraj Bommai the chief minister, such targeted raids would spell trouble for BJP in the next election, Shankar's supporters warned.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the BJP had no role to play in the tax department's raid. "Agencies are given a free hand, and there is no need for the BJP to raid anybody. Let him cooperate if he has done nothing wrong" Bommai said.

News Network
March 6,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 6: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Channagiri MLA's advocate approached the bench of Justice K Natarajan seeking urgent hearing of the petition. The court said it would hear it after listing on Tuesday.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs eight crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son V Prashanth Madal last week.

Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one. The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The MLA subsequently quit the post. Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house.

Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said. Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala today slammed the BJP government on the bribery case.

“Day 4 of #MysoreSandalSoapBribeGate ! BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa still missing. If Bommai Govt can’t even arrest an absconding MLA, how will it tackle law & order and criminals in #Karnataka ? Will disclose more info on bribe gate shortly. TIME FOR HM & CM to Quit !” the Congress leader tweeted. He sought to know whether some more people were involved in the scam. “Did Prashant Madal S/O BJP MLA eat up a paper, when he was arrested on 3rd March? Was the name of Yathish Chandra IPS, DCP Crime Branch written on the slip? Was name of children of 2 politicians on the slip too? Who all were receiving the money?” Surjewala asked. 

News Network
March 7,2023

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son was arrested by Karnataka Lokayukta police for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs.

The court granted bail under the condition of Rs 5 Lakhs Bond and surety and has directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.

Specifying that the bail order will be applicable till the disposal of the anticipatory bail petition, the court adjourned the hearing to March 17, said a Times of India report.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs 8 crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son Prashanth Madal last week. Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. The MLA subsequently quit the post.

Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house. Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, a huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said as per a PTI report.

Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking an injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP government on the bribery case. However, a counsel of BJP leaders claimed that there was no mention of Virupakshappa in the complaint. 

BJP oarsman for the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka, BS Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday said that the party doesn't support the corruption-related incident and he asserted that the ruling BJP is not covering it up.

News Network
March 3,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.    

"Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka," tweeted Chandrasekhar, adding, "Double Engine Sarkar of PM @narendramodi ji n CM @BSBommai working to create investments n jobs n 1TrillionDollar Economy for Karnataka."             

Bommai said: "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka". He added, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025."

