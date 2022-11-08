  1. Home
  'It's related to NHAI': CM pleads helplessness as protest against Surathkal tollgate enters 12th day

News Network
November 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the issue of the tollgate on NH-66 at Surathkal is related to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

The CM, who was in Udupi to participate in various programmes yesterday, said that the government has already told the NHAI to close the toll gate. “It is related to the NHAI. We have already told them to close the tollgate, and submitted a report too,” the CM told reporters.

Even as the indefinite day-and-night dharna against the Surathkal tollgate entered the 12th day on Monday, the Action Committee Against Surathkal Tollgate members continued their dharna by wearing black clothes.

Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said that Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has failed to keep his word, of closing the tollgate. 

“None of the assurances given by the MP have been implemented. He has made several assurances, including increasing the rupee value against US dollar, supplying sand for Rs 2,000 per load, providing jobs to people of the district in MRPL and in the SEZ. However, none of the assurances have materialised. The MP has lost his credibility, and is not able to face the people’s wrath,” he said.

Condemning chief minister Basavarj Bommai’s “apathy”, he said that the BJP government has failed to fulfil the demands of people. “The chief minister made an assurance in the state legislature, that the tollgate will be closed. However, he has avoided travelling by road via Surathkal from Mangaluru International Airport to Udupi. Instead, he took a helicopter from Bengaluru to Udupi, to avoid protesters in Surathkal. If the BJP is not capable of closing down an illegal tollgate, they are not fit to rule the state,” he said.

News Network
October 26,2022

kejrihindu.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 26: Soon after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Prime Minister to print photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes, BJP launched an attack on the AAP leader for trying to be overly Hindu. 

BJP leader Sambit Patra questioned the double standards of Kejriwal as the Delhi government imposed a ban on bursting crackers on Diwali while celebrating the festival of lights. He also pointed out the Kejriwal earlier mocked a film on Kashmiri Pandits but now he was pretending to be religious.

He also said that the appeal was politically motivated. "Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie in Parliament," Patra said. 

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several AAP ministers and leaders in Gujarat have abused Hindu Gods in the past and they were still in the party. "They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said. 

Meanwhile Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, dubbed Kejriwal a "Hindu bigot". "His promises and pronouncements are meant to distract from governance failure in Delhi and Punjab," he tweeted. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia however backed Kejriwal's appeal to print photos of Hindu deities on currency notes for prosperity. 

Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other. He said the economy is undergoing a hard time and 'demonic forces are lined up against us'.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

News Network
October 28,2022

nagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy has sought a report on teaching at Arabic schools in Karnataka expressing suspicion that all students in those schools may not have access to education facilities that are at par with other schools.

“There are 106 aided and 80 non-aided Arabic schools in the state. There are allegations that teaching at these schools is not carried out according to the syllabus prescribed by the education department. The matter is being looked into by the department,” he said.

Nagesh alleged that sciences and other languages were also not being taught in many of these schools. He claimed that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools.

Approximately, 27,000 students enrol at Arabic schools in the state every year. But only 2,000 of them make it to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level, he said. “In many schools, there is a huge difference in the number of students enrolled and attending. This should not happen,” he said.

News Network
October 27,2022

eshwarappa.jpg

Shivamogga: Communal tension in Shivamogga escalated as politicians indulged in war of words over a spate of violence in the district.

JD(S) State President C.M Ibrahim accused the BJP MLA and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa of stoking the communal fire in Shivamogga.

“Eshwarappa is responsible for the murders that have taken place in Shivamogga,” he stated. Shivamogga city has been witnessing disturbing communal incidents after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in February.

Eshwarappa is fearing defeat in upcoming Assembly elections and hence disturbing incidents are taking place in this background. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tame him, he stated.

“When B S Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, nothing happened in Shivamogga. If Yediyurappa or his son MP B Y Raghavendra speaks, violence will not take place, if Eshwarappa speaks violence will be taking place as the elections are nearing,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa maintained that unable to tolerate a peaceful Hindu community, miscreants are indulging in violence. The Centre must give a befitting reply to them or the Hindu community will be forced to retaliate, he warned.

Against the backdrop of attack on Hindu activist Prakash on Tuesday in Shivamogga city, Eshwarappa stated that the accused must be shown the right path by their family members, he stated.

A gang of miscreants had threatened slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s family members and attacked Prakash with stones. Muslim goondas are trained to target Hindu activists. They had attacked Harsha and killed him. Prakash managed to escape narrowly, he stated.

These miscreants must be shot and hanged. Only then, will they have some fear. Few Muslim goondas are destroying peace in society, he said. “I will request the Union Home Minister in this regard,” Eshwarappa added. 

