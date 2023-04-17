Jagadish Shettar will be used and thrown out by Congress, says Bommai

Bengaluru, Apr 17: As veteran leader Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 'he will be used and thrown out' by the grand old party. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Jagadish, a six-time MLA, has gone to a party that first honours its leaders and then insults them after the elections.

"Jagadish Shettar has gone to a party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa, and Devaraj Urs. It first honours and then insults after the election. Jagadish Shettar will be used and thrown out," Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He added that till BS Yediyurappa is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lingayats will be with us.

Earlier in the day, Jagadish Shettar, a former Karnataka CM and a senior Lingayat leader, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

After joining the Congress, the 67-year-old alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'.

"I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," Shettar told reporters.

He resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA on Sunday after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Shettar, a veteran leader whose family has been associated with BJP since the Jana Sangh days, was reportedly asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.

According to political observers, his latest move may adversely impact the saffron party's prospects in a number of segments in the region.

At least 16 Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors have also reportedly offered to tender their resignation in support of the prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka.