  2. Jagadish Shettar will be used and thrown out by Congress, says Bommai

News Network
April 17, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 17: As veteran leader Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 'he will be used and thrown out' by the grand old party. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Jagadish, a six-time MLA, has gone to a party that first honours its leaders and then insults them after the elections.

"Jagadish Shettar has gone to a party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa, and Devaraj Urs. It first honours and then insults after the election. Jagadish Shettar will be used and thrown out," Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He added that till BS Yediyurappa is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lingayats will be with us.

Earlier in the day, Jagadish Shettar, a former Karnataka CM and a senior Lingayat leader, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

After joining the Congress, the 67-year-old alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'.

"I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," Shettar told reporters.

He resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA on Sunday after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Shettar, a veteran leader whose family has been associated with BJP since the Jana Sangh days, was reportedly asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.

According to political observers, his latest move may adversely impact the saffron party's prospects in a number of segments in the region.

At least 16 Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors have also reportedly offered to tender their resignation in support of the prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka. 

News Network
April 5,2023

Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli, who is accused in the coldblooded murder of a cattle trader in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Puneeth along with four others were caught in Rajasthan and they were arrested by the police. According to police, Kerehalli runs ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ (Nation Protection Force), an extremist Hindutva organization. 

He had also organized campaigns against halal meat and sought a ban on Muslim traders at Hindu temple fairs in the past.

Puneeth and associates are accused of killing 39-year-old Indrees Paasha and assaulting his two associates — Syed Zaheer and Irfan — for transporting cattle.

Pasha was chased, assaulted and killed by a gang of Hindutva extremists led by Puneeth on March 31. 

Police said the FIR was filed under sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

The FIR stated that although Pasha had documents to prove that the cattle he was ferrying was from the local market, Puneeth and his gang allegedly continued to threaten him. They even demanded a fee of Rs 2 lakh to release him and threatened to kill him if the amount wasn’t paid.

Puneeth has been photographed with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka.

This is not the first instance of cow vigilantism that Puneeth was allegedly involved in. He has posted videos of himself ‘confronting’ cattle traders on his social media pages, and in one of the videos posted just a few days before Pasha’s murder, Puneeth is seen using a stun gun on a cattle trader. 

The video from March 20 shows Puneeth stopping a truck carrying cattle in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Puneeth is seen continuously assaulting a man named Waseem inside the truck, while he pleads innocence.

News Network
April 10,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow or the day after tomorrow".

There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

"For some candidates more ground report has to be gathered, more information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said the first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for elections to the 224-member Assembly would be released by this evening.

However, later in the afternoon, Yediyurappa said: "Yesterday there were discussions about all the constituencies. Today again our national president J P Nadda had called me for a few more clarifications. I have explained them. He may clear it (list) this evening or tomorrow".

The Karnataka BJP strongman denied that there was any delay in releasing the list saying that discussions had taken place and it will be finalised.

When asked whether he was unhappy as he was not present in the meeting in the morning convened by Nadda, Yediyurappa denied it and said: "Whatever suggestions I had given they (BJP leadership) have agreed. We are going to get absolute majority and we are going to form the government. There is no doubt about it."

News Network
April 4,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the BJP would announce tickets to new faces in several constituencies in the first list of candidates for looming assembly polls.

Talking to reporters ahead of the state election committee meeting, CM Bommai stated that there are going to be surprise packages. "In this general election there will be surprise in the selection of candidates.

"New experimentation will be done in many places. This has been successful in many states. We will field candidates who will surprise," he reiterated.

Two-day district committees meeting over the selection of candidates has been over. "We will hold meetings today and tomorrow (April 4,5) and the list of candidates will be sent to the central committee. On April 8, the list would be announced by the central committee," CM Bommai explained.

"The tickets would be distributed in democratic manner. The list is being prepared after getting reports from the grassroots level and on the basis of ground realities," he said.

CM Bommai is reaching New Delhi on April 7 in connection with selection of candidates, according to sources.

