Jan Sangh veteran, former Puttur MLA Urimajalu Rama Bhat passes away 92

December 6, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 6: Erstwhile Hindutwa leader and former Puttur MLA Urimajalu Rama Bhat passed away today due to age related illness. He was 92. 

Bhat was the first Sangh Parivar leader to become an MLA in Karnataka, even before the national party BJP had been formed.

In recent years he had become a harsh critic of BJP when scams involving party members and differences between them came after BJP came to power in the state for the first time.

Bhat had also launched a political organisation named Swabhimani Vedike' in 2008, when present Congress MLA Shakunthala Shetty was denied a seat from the BJP.

Jan Sangh veteran was also a mentor of Union Railway Minister and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

December 3,2021

Chandigarh, Dec 3: The car of controversial actress Kangana Ranaut was stopped and surrounded by protesting farmers in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib town on Friday, demanding an apology from her for comments against the women farmers.

The incident took place close to Bunga Sahib gurdwara on the Chandigarh-Una highway. She was travelling from Manali to Chandigarh to board a flight to Mumbai.

Video footage showed the farmers carrying their organisation flags surrounding the Mercedes car and demanding an apology from her. Police personnel were also seen there, convincing the protesters to clear the road.

In the video, the actress said, "I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me. They are hurling abuses at me and threatening to kill me."

"In this country, this kind of mob lynching is happening openly, if I didn't have security then what would have happened? The situation is unbelievable. If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!"

In another video, Kangana was seen interacting with a woman from the crowd and holding her hand. "I am completely safe and have left from there. Thanks to Punjab police and CRPF," she added.

Kangana was terribly disappointed after her favourite Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government is scrapping the three controversial farm laws.

November 23,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 23: The JD(S) on Monday fielded only seven candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections to 25 seats. Elections are scheduled to be held on December 10.

The regional party will contest for the local authorities’ seats in Mandya, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Hassan.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) had won four seats in the previous elections. “As announced earlier, we have stuck to seven seats. Our aim is to win all these seven seats,” he said.

The JD(S) list includes a sitting member of the upper house HM Ramesh Gowda, who will be the party’s candidate from the Bengaluru Rural local authorities’ seat.

Although his term ends June 2022, Ramesh said that he decided to contest as he has a “good grasp” of issues in Bengaluru Rural. “I hail from Hoskote and I’m aware of issues faced by people in Bengaluru Rural. I still have six more months for my term to end. However, the process for those elections, too, will begin in another three months. So I decided to contest now," he said.

If he wins from Bengaluru Rural, Ramesh will have to resign from his current membership and take a fresh oath as a Legislative Council member. He is a second-time contestant.
The party has nominated another incumbent MLC Appaji Gowda who will seek a re-election from the Mandya local authorities’ seat.

Suraj Revanna, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda's grandson and former minister HD Revanna's son, is the face of the party’s first family in these elections. Suraj is a first-time contestant making his bid to enter the upper house.

The JD(S) has also brought in four fresh faces: Anil Kumar (Tumakuru), CN Manje Gowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar) and HU Issaq Khan (Kodagu).

November 23,2021

