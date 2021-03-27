  1. Home
  2. Jarkiholi sex scam is a handy work of D K Shivakumar, allege woman’s kin

News Network
March 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The father and brother of the woman allegedly in the CD have blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex CD scandal. 

Speaking to media persons after giving their statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the duo said that it is a "handy work" of D K Shivakumar.

"We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D K Shivakumar's house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing," the brother said.

He added that On March 2, his sister's mobile phone was switched off. "We called on her male friend's phone and spoke to her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited. D K Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely," he said.

Her father said, "I am an ex-serviceman, using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is not a manhood, it's a dirty politics." "We don't want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February, 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media person's statement about the incident is false."

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman's video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 am to 5:30 pm. 

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell and spoke to the parents of the woman.

This is the second time the parents were questioned. The first time they were questioned in Kalaburagi a few days ago.

March 21,2021

leopard.jpg

Udupi, Mar 21: A leopard that entered a house in Udupi district in search of prey during the wee hours of Sunday was trapped inside the room of a house, forest department sources said.

The leopard was chasing a dog which went inside the house in Nailadi village in Brahmavar taluk, followed by the animal.

Hearing the sound, the occupants of the house saw the leopard and closed the room from outside.

Forest department personnel were informed and they led the animal into a cage and later released it in the nearby reserve forests, department sources said.

A team led by zonal forest officer Shankaranarayana Chidanandappa conducted an hour-long operation to trap the leopard in the cage, the sources said.
 

March 26,2021

satishj.jpg

Belagavi, Mar 26: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Satish Jarkiholi as party candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka’s Belagavi parliamentary constituency, where BJP has registered four consecutive victories.

KPCC working president, 59-year-old Jarkiholi is sitting MLA from Yamakanmardi in Belagavi district. 

He has won two elections to the state Council and three to the Assembly so far, besides having rich experience in handling important portfolios in various state cabinets. 

Powered by his leadership capabilities, the Congress could win elections to several assembly seats in North Karnataka in the past two decades. Many believe he played an instrumental role in the victory of former CM Siddaramaiah in Badami in the last assembly election.

The Jarkiholi family, with three sitting MLAs, has considerable influence on voters in the region, where he is seen as a future chief minister of Karnataka. Jarkiholi started his political career in 1992 by winning as director of Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank. He won as MLC from the local bodies constituency in 1997 as a Janata Dal candidate from Belagavi, and retained the seat in the 2004-05 MLC election when he contested on a JDS ticket. He served as Textile Minister in the Congress-JDS cabinet.

After Yamakanmardi assembly segment in Chikkodi LS seat was marked as “reserved for SCs’’, following delimitation in 2008, Jarkiholi won all three assembly elections from this constituency (in 2008, 2013, 2018) on Congress ticket.He was Excise minister in 2013, and Minor Irrigation minister in 2014. He was Forests minister in the Congress-JDS government in 2018.  

March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the work of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be accomplished only after the socio-cultural-economic assimilation work across the country is completed.

Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the RSS, said, “This (Temple) is just like any other temple, this is a temple that will be the country’s symbol of socio-economic-cultural advancement.”

He was addressing a press conference at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet that began in the city outskirts here on Friday.

He said that the two-day meet will pass two resolutions exclusively dedicated to the Ram Mandir alone.

“RSS firmly believes that construction of Ram Mandir will be accomplished only when the country is socially, economically and culturally assimilated,” he said, and added that the temple of Somnath was raided umpteen number of times and it was done because the temple was considered to be the socio-economic advancement’s symbols.

He asserted that Ram is not just a symbol of God, but was the symbol of the country’s tallest history and cultural figure. 

“For RSS, he is the biggest personality of cultural awakening. Therefore, the temple work will only be accomplished when the country imbibes these things.”
 

