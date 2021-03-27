Jarkiholi sex scam is a handy work of D K Shivakumar, allege woman’s kin

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The father and brother of the woman allegedly in the CD have blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex CD scandal.

Speaking to media persons after giving their statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the duo said that it is a "handy work" of D K Shivakumar.

"We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D K Shivakumar's house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing," the brother said.

He added that On March 2, his sister's mobile phone was switched off. "We called on her male friend's phone and spoke to her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited. D K Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely," he said.

Her father said, "I am an ex-serviceman, using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is not a manhood, it's a dirty politics." "We don't want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February, 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media person's statement about the incident is false."

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman's video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 am to 5:30 pm.

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell and spoke to the parents of the woman.

This is the second time the parents were questioned. The first time they were questioned in Kalaburagi a few days ago.