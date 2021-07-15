  1. Home
JDS to contest in 150 to 170 seats in 2023 Karnataka polls: HDK

News Network
July 15, 2021

Bengaluru, July 15: The Janata Dal (Secular) would field its candidates in at least 150 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls and the party would announce the list of its candidates by January 15 next year, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

"Before January 15 next year, when the election will be one year away, we are planning to select candidates for at least 150 Assembly constituencies, so that they can start working," Kumaraswamy told reporters at JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

Replying to a query on the party's preparations for the Assembly polls, the JD(S) second-in-command said his party can contest anywhere between 150 and 170 seats to form a government independently.

Kumaraswamy said he would tour at least five districts a day for the next one week and meet party leaders at the district level to discuss the party organisation, appointment of party office bearers at the village, taluk and district level in view of the next Assembly polls.

He said he would communicate to the people about the necessity of a regional party for the overall development of Karnataka, his party's vision on education, policies to deal with agrarian crisis and unemployment.

He said the people of Karnataka have been watching the functioning of the two national political parties -- the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka.

Questioning the appointment of Karnataka incharge by the two national parties, he claimed this system is akin to the feudal way of governance to loot the state's resources. "Karnataka is rich in resources. Whenever the national parties come to power, their party is to loot the resources of the state, which is similar to the fund collection during feudalism.The national parties loot our resources to divert funds for elections in other states," Kumaraswamy charged.

Kumaraswamy had formed a coalition government with the Congress in 2018 when no political party got a clear majority. However, his government survived only for 14 months and came down owing to resignation by the Congress and the JD(S) MLAs, most of whom joined the BJP, contested the Assembly by-elections in December 2019 on the BJP ticket and became ministers.

Following the developments, the party's strength in the Karnataka Assembly slipped from 37 in 2018 to 32 in 2019.

The JD(S) has been considered a party of dominant Vokkaligas with a stronghold in the old Mysuru region.

However, the party intends to break that image and aims to become a regional party with its presence across the state in the next Assembly elections.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 3,2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Mosques and churches are likely to be opened for devotees from July 5 along with temples in Karnataka. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 earlier today, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the government would allow places of worship to open from July 5.

"Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said, without mentioning about mosques and churches. 

While contacted, N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, clarified that the relaxation applies to mosques and churches too. 

The officer, however, clarified that all necessary guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, must be followed in mosques and churches.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

RELIGIOUS PLACES IN INDIA
Equal protection under the law applies to people of all religions. No religion is superior and no religion is inferior, in the eyes of law all religions are equal and all humans are equal. People violating this legal principle be punished.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

News Network
July 9,2021

karkala.jpg

Udupi, July 9: A Congress worker from Karkala in Udupi who was allegedly subjected to atrocities by police after summoning him to the station over a Facebook post offending soldiers, has been admitted to the hospital.

The victim Radhakrishna who hails from Hirgana in Karkala had shared Facebook posts criticising the Union and state governments in his Facebook page while he was working for a private company in Bengaluru, it has been alleged.

But in August 2020 some miscreants by creating a fake Facebook ID in his name had made offensive posts against soldiers. Radhakrishna himself had lodged complaints in this regard at the Uttara Gangammana Gudi station of Bengaluru on 26-8-2020 and then again on 4-9-2020 as per the request of the cops.

Later, the police had secured his statements. Meanwhile, he had lost his job and had returned to Karkala. He had even suffered a heart attack following which he had undergone a surgery for implanting stent in April this year.

It is said he was summoned to the Karkala police station recently. Though he had visited the station twice, the station officer was not present. His family has alleged that he was all of a sudden attacked by a police officer Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla has alleged that Radhakrishna was assaulted at the behest of the BJP MLA and sought stern action against the guilty in this case.

In a tweet on Friday, former chief minister and leader of the opposition CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the incident and has demanded thorough probe to secure justice to the Congress worker.

News Network
July 1,2021

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.

In its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, the WHO said as of June 29, 2021, "96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalisations to this variant."

Given the increase in transmissibility, the WHO warned that the Delta variant is "expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months."

The world body noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirus — individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures that have been used since the beginning of the pandemic — remain effective against current variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant.

"Although the increased transmissibility of VOCs (Variants of Concern) means that measures may need to be maintained for longer periods of time, particularly in a context of low vaccination coverage, these measures must be targeted, time-bound, reinforced and supported by member states," it added.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

"I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and WHO is concerned about it too. Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far... spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations," Ghebreyesus had said.

He had noted that as some countries eased public health and social restrictions, there was a corresponding increase in transmission around the world.

As per latest figures, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 172 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 120 countries (one new country), Gamma in 72 countries (one new country) and Delta in 96 countries (11 new countries).

For the first time in several weeks, the highest numbers of new Covid-19 cases were not reported from India.

The update noted that at 521,298, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil during the June 21-27 week, followed by India (351,218 new cases, a 12 per cent increase over the previous week), Colombia (204,132 new cases, 5 per cent increase), Russia (134,465 new cases, 24 per cent increase) and Argentina (131,824 new cases, 11 per cent decrease).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 573,000 new cases and over 13,000 new deaths, a 5 per cent and a 33 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

"There is a slight overall decrease in the number of cases reported this week, mostly due to the decrease in the number of cases reported in India," the update said, adding that a number of countries, including Myanmar (112 per cent increase), Indonesia (60 per cent increase) and Bangladesh (48 per cent increase), reported large increases in the number of newly reported cases for this week.

In the region, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (351,218 new cases; 25.5 new cases per 100,000; a 21 per cent decrease), Indonesia (125,395 new cases; 45.8 new cases per 100,000; a 60 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (36,738 new cases; 22.3 new cases per 100,000; a 48 per cent increase).

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (9038 new deaths; 0.7 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent decrease over the previous week), Indonesia (2476 new deaths; 0.9 new deaths per 100,000; a 39 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (624 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent increase).

"Well into the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global situation remains highly fragile. While at the global level, trends in cases and deaths have been declining in recent weeks, there is significant variation by region, by country and within countries,” the update said.

It said in all WHO regions, there are countries reporting sharp increases in cases and hospitalisations.

There are a number of factors contributing to this, including the emergence and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, increased social mixing and mobility, uneven and inequitable vaccination; and considerable pressure to lift public health and social measures, the WHO said.

