  2. JDS to expel 2 MLAs for ‘cross-voting’ in RS polls: C M Ibrahim

News Network
June 12, 2022

Bengaluru, June 12: The JD(S) has issued show-cause notices to two MLAs from the party - Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas - for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held recently.

While Srinivas Gowda had admitted to voting for the Congress candidate, Gubbi MLA Srinivas has denied allegations that he had violated the party's instruction, saying, “If I had to (cross-vote), I would have voted for the Congress.”

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that the party would expel the two.

“Not only that, we will ensure that the duo cannot contest elections for the next six years,” he said, referring to the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The party will also file a complaint with the Legislative Assembly Speaker against the MLAs for defying the party directions.

The JD(S) will stage a silent protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, condemning the Congress for not backing their candidate Kupendra Reddy in the polls held on Friday.

“We didn’t want your first preference votes. But you didn't give us at least your second preference votes,” he said, accusing the Congress of allying with the BJP for the elections.

“The Congress and BJP have proved that they are two faces of the same coin,” he said, adding that the 'deal' between the two parties now stood exposed.

BJP won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, with Congress winning one seat.

Following the results, the Congress and JD(S) have accused each other of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

The party was ready for the upcoming BBMP elections, he said, adding that they would announce candidates as soon as the polls are notified. 

News Network
June 8,2022

Mangaluru, June 8: A minor girl from Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man, who had befriended her after. 

In her complaint, the 13-year-old victim, who is a Class 8 student, alleged that the accused, recently visited her house and expressed love for her. 

She identified the accused as Munasir, a resident of Karaya village in Belthangady taluk.

On May 30, on the pretext of dropping the minor girl to school in his car, he had taken her to a lodge in Uppinangady where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Again, on June 7 morning, he took her in the car to the lodge in Uppinangady and raped her. He dropped her at the Uppinangady bus stand and threatened her against revealing the incident to her family members and the police.

On a complaint by her parents on June 7 evening, the police registered a case against Munasir under Sections 5 (L) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Sections 376(2)(N), 363 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. 

News Network
June 2,2022

Islamabad, Jun 2: In an unusual attack on Pakistan's military, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that his government was a "weak one" which was "blackmailed from everywhere" as the power was not with him and "everyone knows where that is".

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

In an interview to Pakistan's Bol News on Wednesday, Imran Khan was asked to recall the events of the night of the no-confidence vote against him, who was issuing orders and who had impeded the cases against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said his government had been "weak" when it came to power and had to seek coalition partners, adding that if the same situation were to arise again, he would opt for re-elections and seek a majority government or none at all.

"Our hands were tied. We were blackmailed from everywhere. Power wasn't with us. Everyone knows where the power lies in Pakistan so we had to rely on them," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said, without elaborating any further who he was referring to.

Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, reportedly with the backing of the military, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He was replaced by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.

He said it was imperative for the country to have a "strong army" due to the threat posed by the enemies but said there was also the need to strike a "balance" between having a strong army and a strong government.

"We relied on them all the time. They did a lot of good things too but they didn't do many things that should've been done. They have the power because they control institutions such as NAB (National Accountability Bureau), which wasn't in our control," he said.

The former Prime Minister said while his government had the responsibility, it did not have all the power and the authority.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. However, the army has continuously denied its involvement in politics.

According to experts, Imran Khan, who was ousted on April 10 after the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against him, had apparently lost support of the Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally, he agreed but it soured his ties with the Army.

During the interview, Imran Khan said, "No management works if I have responsibility but have no complete power and authority. A system works only when responsibility and authority are in one place."

Mr Khan said the current political situation was a problem for the country as well as the establishment.

"If the establishment doesn't make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that (before everyone else) they and the army will be destroyed because of what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt," he said.

"Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be (the worst) hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation," Mr Khan said.

Imran Khan said that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. "If the right decisions aren't made at this time then the country is going towards suicide," he warned.

Prodded further to share his thoughts on the night of the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan declined to go into details and said: "History never forgives anyone. Things come out. If you ask me, I won't go into details, but when history will be written then it'll be counted as such a night in which Pakistan and its institutions were damaged a lot."

"Those same institutions weakened Pakistan which gave it its foundation and strengthened it," he said.

Imran Khan said he had "clearly told the neutrals" that his government's economic performance, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, was nothing short of a "miracle".

"I told them if you do this and if this conspiracy (to remove my government) is successful then our economy will go down," he said.

Imran Khan said the country stood on the cusp of a "defining moment", calling it a "trial for the establishment". "Everyone knows they're the powerbrokers, so they're on trial. This is a trial of the judiciary and the Supreme Court (as well)."

News Network
June 10,2022

protest.jpg

New Delhi, June 10: Amid protests over criminal remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR alleged on Friday that children were used in many of these demonstrations and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations".

"Instances of use of children in violent demonstrations have come to notice again today. Strict legal action will be taken and not a single extremist ('charampanthi') will be spared," Kanoongo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Kanoongo had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe if children were engaged by "anti-social" elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

The communal violence in parts of Kanpur during protests against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad last week left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

