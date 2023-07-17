  1. Home
JDS not part of Opposition conclave in Bengaluru; mulls attending NDA meet

News Network
July 17, 2023

Bengaluru, July 17: The Janata Dal (Secular) has decided not to take part in the two-day Opposition meeting being held at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru from July 17. 

"There is no question of the JD(S) participating in the opposition parties meeting, but on participating in the NDA meeting, we are yet to get an official invitation from the BJP chief. We will let our stand known once we get the invitation," Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Congress sources said that inviting the JD(S) would not have yielded any result as JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda have made it amply clear over the last few weeks that they will never align with the Congress, a party with which they had aligned in 2018 to form a government in the state. 

Meanwhile, senior functionaries of BJP and JD(S) said they are willing to forge a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the ongoing negotiations between the parties, including discussions on local leadership, have led to a delay in making a formal announcement.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar said: "We have got to know that our party leadership has already invited JD(S), and I hope it will make up its mind and participate in the NDA meet on Tuesday''. 

Former Chief Minister Bommai Basavaraj on Sunday indicated that there is a possible alliance between the BJP and JD (S). “The talk is between our high command and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Already, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed his feelings. The talks will be held in this regard and the next political development depends on the outcomes of the meetings."

With regard to this alliance, former CM H D Kumaraswamy will soon visit Delhi.  

The opposition meet will see 23 political parties come together, this includes the Nationalist Congress Party which is likely to skip the first day of the meet due to its internal problems.

The opposition meet in Bengaluru will also include the Aam Aadmi party (AAP). AAP agreed to take part only on Sunday after the Congress assured its support in the Delhi assembly to pass the Delhi ordinance that wlll enable the government to take back some powers from the LG.

Along with AAP the other parties who will participate in the opposition meeting includes: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) among others. 

A few regional parties from the south who are not part of this group are BRS, YSRCP and AIMIM.

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of a BJP youth wing activist has issued a fresh deadline of August 18 for the absconding suspects in the case to surrender or face confiscation of their property.

A public announcement has been made in Sullia town in this regard in compliance with the court's directive, police sources said.

The NIA had earlier set June 30 as the deadline and warned that the properties and houses of the accused would be confiscated if they failed to surrender before the Agency. None of the accused surrendered by the date, but the proceedings for attachment of their property had not been initiated.

The NIA team has already posted copies of the court order on the houses of the absconding accused at different places including Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

News Network
July 17,2023

Raichuru, July 17: A communal clash erupted between trouble mongers of two communities at R H Camp-2 in Sindhanur taluk of Karnataka’s Raichur district last night after female Hindutva activist posted a derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad on Instagram. 

Police officials have arrested four persons and lodged complaints against 35 people in this connection.

Tense situation prevailed in the village following group clash between people of two communities. One person, who was injured in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

It is learnt that a female Hindtuva activist had posted a derogatory statement on Instagram on Saturday, July 15. 

Hurt by the post, a group of people from Sindhanur visited the village to enquire about the person who posted the message. They returned to Sindhanur after the elders of the village warned the woman after interrogating her.

However, the group later returned to the village on Sunday night and raised slogans in front of Durgadevi temple in the village. The villagers opposed it, resulting in verbal altercations and clashes between the two groups.

As many as 112 policemen led by circle inspector Ravikumar Kappatnavar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All members of the group escaped from the spot soon after police officials arrived to the place.

Meanwhile, the photos of a policeman dragging a youth from the temple by holding his hair have surfaced.

Former MP K Virupakshappa, BJP leaders Kolla Sheshagiri Rao and Madhwaraj Achar, and VHP leader Prahlad Kengal visited the village.

News Network
July 17,2023

