JDS not part of Opposition conclave in Bengaluru; mulls attending NDA meet

Bengaluru, July 17: The Janata Dal (Secular) has decided not to take part in the two-day Opposition meeting being held at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru from July 17.

"There is no question of the JD(S) participating in the opposition parties meeting, but on participating in the NDA meeting, we are yet to get an official invitation from the BJP chief. We will let our stand known once we get the invitation," Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Congress sources said that inviting the JD(S) would not have yielded any result as JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda have made it amply clear over the last few weeks that they will never align with the Congress, a party with which they had aligned in 2018 to form a government in the state.

Meanwhile, senior functionaries of BJP and JD(S) said they are willing to forge a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. However, the ongoing negotiations between the parties, including discussions on local leadership, have led to a delay in making a formal announcement.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar said: "We have got to know that our party leadership has already invited JD(S), and I hope it will make up its mind and participate in the NDA meet on Tuesday''.

Former Chief Minister Bommai Basavaraj on Sunday indicated that there is a possible alliance between the BJP and JD (S). “The talk is between our high command and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Already, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed his feelings. The talks will be held in this regard and the next political development depends on the outcomes of the meetings."

With regard to this alliance, former CM H D Kumaraswamy will soon visit Delhi.

The opposition meet will see 23 political parties come together, this includes the Nationalist Congress Party which is likely to skip the first day of the meet due to its internal problems.

The opposition meet in Bengaluru will also include the Aam Aadmi party (AAP). AAP agreed to take part only on Sunday after the Congress assured its support in the Delhi assembly to pass the Delhi ordinance that wlll enable the government to take back some powers from the LG.

Along with AAP the other parties who will participate in the opposition meeting includes: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) among others.

A few regional parties from the south who are not part of this group are BRS, YSRCP and AIMIM.