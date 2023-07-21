  1. Home
  2. JDS to work together with BJP as opposition; Deve Gowda authorised me to take decision: HDK

News Network
July 21, 2023

ModiHDK.jpg

Bengaluru, July 21: JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his party has decided to work together as an Opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state.

Stating that party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has authorised him to take any final decision regarding the party, he said there is still time for Parliament polls to talk about it.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question on the discussions in the JD(S) legislature party meeting on Thursday night, which was attended by Gowda, amid reports about the possibility of JD(S) allying with the NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are Opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the legislature party meeting Gowda has advised that after gathering the opinion all the leaders, a 10-member team has to be formed with representation from all communities, for the party organisation and to raise the voice against the misdeeds of this (Congress) government in all the 31 districts.

"Still there is 11 months for Parliament elections. Let's see when Parliament election comes. It was advised to organise the party. Also, Deve Gowda has said that he has authorised me to take any final decision regarding the party," he added.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19. 

News Network
July 7,2023

CMSiddu.jpg

Bengaluru, July 7: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th Budget today. The budget this year poses a unique challenge to Siddaramaiah in mobilising resources for the implementation of the Congress’s five guarantees while making space for other development works. 

Here are the Welfare Schemes for Minority Communities announced by the CM in the maiden budget of the new Congress government. 

-- Rs 50 crore will be provided to protect and develop 40,000 Wakf properties in the state

--Interest-free loans will be provided to the tune of Rs. 20 lakh to minority students to pursue graduate and postgraduate courses in prestigious foreign universities with a global ranking of under 250.

-- To promote self-employment opportunities, for the loan amount availed from the banks, a subsidy up to 20% of the loan amount up to a maximum of Rs.1 lakh will be provided to 10,000 unemployed youth belonging to minority communities.

--A new scheme 'Swawalambi Sarathi will be introduced to encourage self-employment of the unemployed youth belonging to Minority communities. Under this, a subsidy of 50% up to a maximum of Rs. 3 lakh will be provided towards purchase of four wheeler vehicles.

--Rs 54 crore alloted for the construction of all the 126 incomplete Shadimahals and Community halls

-- A loan of Rs. 1 lakh per annum at a subsidized interest rate of 2% will be provided to minority students under the 'Arivu' - educational loan scheme. The eligible beneficiaries will be students who get admission through CET to 28 professional courses such as Engineering, Medical, etc. During the financial year, Rs. 75 crore will be reserved for this scheme.

--Language labs will be established at a cost of Rs. 5 crore in all the Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools to improve Kannada and English language skills of students belonging to minority communities.

--Skill development training of minority youths will be started in the districts of Ramanagar, Belagavi, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada at a cost of Rs. 4 crore.

--A grant of Rs. 8 Crores will be provided to impart training through prestigious institutions for two years for the students studying in minority pre-university residential colleges in order to prepare them for NET, JEE, CET and other entrance examinations.

--A ten month residential coaching program for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to the minority aspirants in Haj Bhavan, Bengaluru, in collaboration with reputed coaching institutions.

News Network
July 17,2023

boybelthangady.jpg

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old boy lost his life after an unfortunate accident involving a swing at his residence on Sunday, July 16.

The incident occurred in Mantame village of Malavantige, Belthangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada, leaving the entire community in shock and mourning.

The victim, identified as Shreesha, son of Balakrishna, was a an eighth-grade student at Mundaje School.

According to sources, Sreesha was enjoying his time playing on a swing in the yard when he accidentally fell and became entangled in a rope, which became tightly wrapped around his neck.

The deceased boy's body was taken to Beltangady Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sub-Inspector Dhanraj and the staff from Beltangady Police Station visited the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

News Network
July 11,2023

diocese.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 11: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore has demanded that the draft copy of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be made available to all stakeholders and public before any discussion on the matter is initiated.

At a meeting held to discuss the pros and cons of the implementation of the UCC on Sunday, Christian leaders of the Diocese pointed out that the community is not able to answer the queries and submit suggestions to the Law Commission of India (LCI) as a draft of the UCC is not available. The Mangalore Diocese has resolved that there is no need for an urgent implementation of the UCC.

“A committee involving members from all stakeholders, including the Christians, should be formed to hold a larger consultation on the constitutional significance and positive impacts of the UCC prior to its implementation. Personal law is part of the religious practices of the Indian Christians. The proposed UCC is an unwarranted intervention into the Christian religion,” the diocese noted.

Article 25, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution ensures the rights of the minority. Christian personal law is based on the religion and practices of the Christian community and it is protected under the Constitution of India. The Christian community opposes attempts to extend any other personal laws on Christian minority. Such attempts will destroy the social, religious and cultural identity of the Indian Christians, the meet resolved.

Former Karnataka high court judge John Michael D’Cunha delivered the keynote address and advocate MP Noronha coordinated the interaction with community members. The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the law commission on the resolutions adopted based on the suggestions of the community members.

Mangalore Diocese bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, vicar general Maxim Noronha, chancellor Victor George D’Souza, former MLA JR Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, opposition leader of Mangaluru City Corporation council Naveen D’Souza were present.

