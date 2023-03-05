Job seekers find recruiters at ‘Beary Mela’ in Mangaluru

  1. Home
News Network
March 5, 2023

jobMela.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Hundreds of graduates from across coastal Karnataka seeking jobs met their recruiting companies on Sunday, March 5, at the job fair held as part of Beary Mela in the city. 

The ‘Job Mela’ was formally inaugurated by S M Rashid Haji, chairperson of Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

Abdul Hameed Kolyar, CEO, Heat Solutions, Kuwait; Abu Salih from Nafees Group, Dubai, Abdussamad, NRI entrepreneur from Sharjah, Abdulla Monu, Manchester Trading and Contracting Limited; Shabi Ahmed Qazi, president of DK and Udupi Jamiyattul Falah; and Abdurrazak, president, BCCI Mangaluru Chapter were guests.

B A Mumtaz Ali, Mansoor Ahmed Azad, conveners of the Bearys Mela, Mohammed Imthiyaz, general secretary of BCCI, were also present.  Nisar Fakir Mohammed welcomed. Rafique Master compered the programme.

‘JF Career Care’, a new project of the Jamiatul Falah, Mangaluru City Unit, was launched on the occasion.

Over two dozens of companies had participated in the job fair. More than 500 job seekers had registered their names by sending applications in advance. 

The three-day ‘Beary Mela’ being organised by the Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conclude tonight. 

News Network
March 5,2023

rally.jpg

Tens of thousands of protesters have held massive rallies for the ninth straight week across the occupied territories against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's so-called judicial reforms that seek to hobble the occupying regime's Supreme Court.

The rallies were held on Saturday in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, the occupied city of al-Quds, and the city of Karmiel, near the coastal city of Haifa, in the northern part of the occupied territories.

In addition, about 12,000 people demonstrated in Netanya, while more than 10,000 demonstrated in Herzliya, 3,000 in Beersheba, and thousands in several other areas.

In Tel Aviv, the protesters held up a large banner that read "Crime Minister" in reference to Netanyahu, with participants shouting "Shame!"

They also waved banners, some of which read, "Oh police, where were when they [Israeli settlers] burned Huwara?" in reference to the terrorist pogrom against Palestinians by Israeli settlers last week in the town of Huwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Demonstrators also held a banner bearing the images of two hard-line minsters of the regime and behind it a picture of the town of Huwara burning following the settlers' attack. 

Scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv at the end of the mass protest against Netanyahu’s proposed plan, when a group of protesters breached barricades and clashed with the regime’s security forces, blocking a Tel Aviv highway for a short while.

Israeli security forces on horseback confronted the demonstrators, some of whom lit up a torch, and used water cannons to hold them back.

Four people were detained in Tel Aviv protest.

Israeli media have put the number of demonstrators in various cities across the occupied territories at more than 200,000, adding that around 160,000 took part in Tel Aviv protest alone.

In Haifa, the number of demonstrators was significantly higher than previous weeks. They demanded Netanyahu step down. The protesters also waved banners with slogans written in Hebrew, English and Arabic, including: "Palestinian lives matter," "A people occupying another people cannot be free,” and “It is time to overthrow the dictator.” 

Netanyahu returned to power as the regime's prime minister in late December, heading a coalition of far-right and extremist parties.

To buy the loyalty of those parties, he has vowed to bring about major changes across the regime's judicial system. His proposed changes seek to take away the Supreme Court's ability to override decisions made by Netanyahu's extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

The so-called reforms have already received first-reading endorsement from the Knesset.

Observers say the reforms can potentially enable the Knesset to annul a set of corruption charges that Netanyahu is being tried on. The prime minister is being sued for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. 

The reforms would also empower the Knesset to amend the so-called Basic Laws -- the regime's quasi-constitution -- in any way it sees fit.

Proponents, however, allege that the changes are required to limit the court's ability to interfere in politics.

The anti-Netanyahu marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when he introduced his plan.

Similar protests were also held on Wednesday in which demonstrators denounced the planned reforms.

Dramatic footage recorded during the "day of disruption" rallies showed protesters scuffling with the police, who deployed stun grenades and water cannons to rein them in.

Around 39 people were arrested during the Wednesday protest in Tel Aviv and 11 were injured.

News Network
February 26,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 26: A 25-year-old student collapsed while practising dance on the premises of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Baliram Shinde, a student of first-year MA Development. He was from Nashik in Maharashtra.

Sarjapur police said that Shinde was practising dance for the university’s annual fest, ‘UnMukt 2023’, along with a few other students, on college premises on Friday afternoon. He collapsed all of a sudden at around 12.30 pm.

The medical staff in the college gave him first aid, but on learning that he was not responding they rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

According to police, Shinde was  part of the strike in the college two days before his death.

The students, for over a fortnight, have been protesting the shuttle fee of Rs 8,500 imposed by the college. 

The doctors, who conducted the post mortem, suspected that Shinde died due to cardiac arrest. However, they are awaiting the official report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akash Baliram Shinde, the elder brother of Abhijit.

In a statement issued by Azim Premji University, the spokesperson said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus yesterday.

The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

News Network
February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Seeking to give a boost to its campaign for the Assembly polls round the corner in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday will launch its 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre' from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or "Rathas" with the party's central leaders set to give it a headstart.

BJP National President J P Nadda will kick-start the 'yatre' from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off another Yatre on March 2 from Nandagad in Belagavi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to launch the third and fourth yatras that will start from Basavakalyana in Bidar district and Avathy in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, on March 3, in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister and BJP's Parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, party's state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and national General Secretary C T Ravi are among those expected to take part in the launch of the yatras. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday, Bommai said, "PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have been visiting the state already. Union Ministers Dharmandra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are poll in-charges too have visited. Many other important leaders too will visit the state for campaigning."

The Ratha Yatras that will begin on March 1, 2 and 3 will cover all the Assembly constituencies, he said, adding that "during this yatre too many party leaders will be visiting the state." According to party leaders, more than 50 state and national leaders will take part in this campaign, which will cover all 31 districts and 224 constituencies of the state, where elections are due by May.

The tours will cover 8,000 km, along which the party has planned over 80 rallies, 74 public meetings and about 150 road shows, they said, adding that it is expected to "touch" about four crore people. The 20 days 'yatre' will culminate with a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The yatre that will begin from four different places will consist of 10-12 leaders in each of them. All the four places of historical or religious importance seem to have been chosen for the start of yatras -- Basavakalyana is a holy place for the Lingayats, while Nandgad (where memorial of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna is located) and Avathy (birthplace of NadaPrabhu Kempegowda) are reportedly picked with an eye on Kuruba and Vokkaliga communities.

The Male Mahadeshwara Hills, where Nadda will kickstart the Yatre tomorrow is a religious place, which is of importance to SC/ST communities. The specially designed four "Rathas" are buses, 30-ft in height and eight-ft in width. They have a place on the top where the leaders can stand and deliver speeches. They also have facilities to charge mobiles, home theatre, audio systems, cameras, LED display and a generator for power backup, among others. 

