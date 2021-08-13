  1. Home
  Jobless men angry at inequality torched BJP MLA's cars; no communal angle: Police

August 14, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Three jobless men angry at the rising gap between rich and poor were behind the torching of two cars belonging to the BJP’s Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy, in the early hours of Thursday, police said. 

One of them had tried to meet the legislator a few times for a job but didn’t get through to him. Their joblessness, coupled with the fact that Reddy travels in swanky cars, forced the men to douse the legislator’s Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Thar in stolen petrol and set them on fire. It was an act of anger and frustration, according to police. 

The suspects were arrested in Garvebhavipalya, South Bengaluru, around 7 pm on Friday after police caught one of them riding a stolen two-wheeler. 

The arrests, announced by city police Kamal Pant at a news conference, come as an anticlimax to the incident, which triggered conspiracy theories and communal mudslinging. Some people speculated that the arson was linked to the hospital bed-blocking scam, in which a purported aide of Reddy’s has been charged by the police. 

Another theory was that the incident was linked to the controversy over the Shiva statue at Begur Lake, located within Reddy’s assembly constituency. Pro-Hindutava groups have removed the cover of the statue built on an artificial island within the lake premises even as the high court is hearing a petition over the matter. Police have ruled out all these theories. 

Police identified the suspects as Sridhar, 20, of Begur, Naveen, 22, and Sagar, 19, both from Garvebhavipalya. Sagar hails from Nepal and had come to Bengaluru with his parents years ago. He is said to have tried to meet Reddy twice for a job but didn’t succeed. 

He teamed up with Sridhar and Naveen, who echoed his feelings of Reddy’s inaccessibility and the rising economic inequality. The men would see Reddy travelling in high-end cars and lament how the rich were getting richer and the poor poorer. They vowed to teach the rich people a lesson by burning Reddy’s cars. They hoped to become famous overnight by targeting powerful people. None of them has a crime record. 

“They just wanted to vent their anger on rich people,” a senior police officer said before clarifying that only a through investigation would reveal the “exact” motive. 

The trio did a recce of Reddy’s Hongasandra house around Wednesday midnight and left but returned around 1.15 am. 

They stole petrol from two-wheelers, poured it on cars parked outside Reddy’s residence and set them afire. Naveen sustained a burn injury on the leg while torching the cars. The incident was caught on camera. 

The suspects bode their time at nearby buildings and changed clothes. They then ran for over 1.3 kilometres, stole a bike and escaped, the officer said.

August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka government transferred Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's secretary Dr Selvakumar S to the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Dr Selvakumar S was replaced on Sunday by Ponnuraj V, who served as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

A notification from the Karnataka government said, "Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood."

"Ponnuraj V, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka," it added.

The notification further stated that Ponnuraj V has also been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited with immediate effect and until further orders.

August 5,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Delhi today morning conducted raids at the premises of former Congress ministers Roshan Baig and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) multi crore Ponzi scheme.

According to informed sources, the raids are being conducted at 15 locations of the two politicians in the city.

In July, the State government had provisionally attached the immovable and movable properties of the former Congress MLA and Minister R Roshan Baig under the Karnataka Protection of interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004 in the IMA scam.

The properties were attached by the Competent Authority in the IMA case, including the six immovable properties mentioned in the affidavit that Baig had submitted before the Election Commission in 2018 along with nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

ED officials raided Zameer’s newly built bungalow near Cantonment railway station in Shivajinagar limits, a flat at the UB City in Cubbon Park limits and business establishments of National Travels offices in Kalasipalya and Chamarajpet.

Sources revealed that in all the locations the officials informed the local police about the raids and security was deployed in all the locations.

The officials are verifying property-related documents, business transactions at National Travels and other commercial activities. The four-time MLA from Chamarajpet and a staunch supporter of former CM Siddaramaiah owns the National Travels transport business. 

After KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Zameer is the second-most prominent Congress leader in Karnataka to undergo a raid. 

In July, 2019, the ED had summoned Khan who was then Food and Civil Supplies and Minority Welfare Minister, for questioning in connection with selling his property at Richmond Town to IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. ED had registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the IMA case. 

August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was on Monday non-committal on action against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for his 'inflammatory' remarks at BJP party workers meeting in Shivamogga.

On Sunday, Eshwarappa stoked a controversy claiming that there were instructions to "hit back" if a BJP worker is touched and "take two for one". 

"Eshwarappa is a senior leader. I will check with him about the context in which he was making such remarks," Jnanendra said. 

Jnanendra said that he would speak to Eshwarappa about the issue. On whether a common man would be spared for making such remarks, the minister attempted to make light of the situation by telling reporters to "ask Eshwarappa as he meets the media frequently".

Speaking at the BJP workers meeting in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had said that RSS used to ask its workers to "be calm at all costs" in the past, even if they were attacked. "Then, it was to be calm at all costs. Today, it is face (them) with the same stick. Hit them back with the same weapon and take two for one," the minister had said.

Jnanendra and Eshwarappa both belong to the Shivamogga district. Both are BJP leaders with an RSS background.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Monday, Eshwarappa justified his remarks. He said that those were the words of party leaders and he repeated them in the party's executive committee meeting and not at any public gathering.

"In the past, our leaders used to tell us to be calm at any cost as we had no strength in the country. But today, our strength is visible across the country, from gram panchayat to Lok Sabha. So, now, our leaders are saying workers to hit with the same stick only if they are attacked. There is nothing controversial about it," he said. 

Coming down heavily on the media, Eshwarappa said that some TV news channels had reported that Eshwarappa made controversial remarks. "But, it is far from truth. I have the highest regard for the freedom of the press. Does media want our workers to remain silent even when they are attacked? We can't any longer," he said.

