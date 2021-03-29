  1. Home
Jockey Srinivasa Gowda breaks his own ‘world record’ in Kambala sprint

March 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, known as Indian Usain Bolt,  has scripted a new “world record” in the slushy paddy field buffalo race by covering 100 metres in just 8.78 seconds in the ‘Sathya-Dharma’ Jodukare Kambala at Kakyapadavu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

29-year-old Gowda had completed 100 metres in 8.96 seconds in the last week’s ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala, organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk. With the new record, he has broken his previous record. 

Srinivas made the record with the pair of buffaloes, owned by Shakitprasad Shetty of Mijar, in the Hagga Hiriya category.

Jilla Kambala Samithi Secretary Yedthoor Rajeev Shetty said, “In the previous Kambalas, the sensor was fixed for 125 metres. This is the first time that the sensor was fixed for 100 metres to get accurate results. It is one of the best performances by Gowda in this Kambala season.”

Gowda had grabbed international attention last year by creating a record by covering a 100-metre track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajagoli Nishanth Shetty went on to break the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor.

March 17,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Expressing concern over the rise of novel coronavirus cases in a few states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Karnataka to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in these regions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the Prime Minister's video conference with chief ministers on the COVID situation in the country following spurt in cases in a few states, Yediyurappa said people should follow the appropriate guidelines.

"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," Yediyurappa told reporters.

"We have decided to open three COVID care centres in Bengaluru. We'll be vaccinating 3 lakh people every day, in the state," the state government added.

He, however, said there was no need to panic as the cases were well under control.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Yediyurappa said there was adequate vaccines.

He added that coronavirus can only be controlled but cannot be wiped out completely.

Ruling out any curfew or night ban, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe the COVID guidelines and use masks and maintain social distancing.

March 16,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 16: Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has said that RT-PCR negative reports of not older than 72 hours are mandatory for everyone entering the district from Kerala.

Rapid Antigen Test Report will not be considered.

In an emergency video conference held with regard to special surveillance measures for those arriving from other states, he said students coming from other states must be subject to mandatory screening and should submit their Covid negative reports once in 15 days.

People must voluntarily seek medical assistance if they notice any Covid symptoms like fever, cold, cough, throat pain and breathing problem.

He said that a Task Force has been formed at the Gram Panchayat level to keep an eye on people having Covid symptoms.

March 17,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

"Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

