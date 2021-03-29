Jockey Srinivasa Gowda breaks his own ‘world record’ in Kambala sprint

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, known as Indian Usain Bolt, has scripted a new “world record” in the slushy paddy field buffalo race by covering 100 metres in just 8.78 seconds in the ‘Sathya-Dharma’ Jodukare Kambala at Kakyapadavu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

29-year-old Gowda had completed 100 metres in 8.96 seconds in the last week’s ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala, organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk. With the new record, he has broken his previous record.

Srinivas made the record with the pair of buffaloes, owned by Shakitprasad Shetty of Mijar, in the Hagga Hiriya category.

Jilla Kambala Samithi Secretary Yedthoor Rajeev Shetty said, “In the previous Kambalas, the sensor was fixed for 125 metres. This is the first time that the sensor was fixed for 100 metres to get accurate results. It is one of the best performances by Gowda in this Kambala season.”

Gowda had grabbed international attention last year by creating a record by covering a 100-metre track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajagoli Nishanth Shetty went on to break the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor.