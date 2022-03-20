  1. Home
Judges behind controversial hijab verdict get 'Y' category security after alleged threats

March 20, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 20: The three judges behind the controversial verdict against hijab have been given 'Y' category security, following a series of death threats.

Announcing the measure on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I have instructed the Director General and the Inspector General to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha police station thoroughly."

Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, claimed that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

The verdict has jeopardized the academic career of thousands of Muslim girls across Karnataka. 

A member of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ) was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly issuing death threats to judges over the hijab row verdict.

The accused reportedly warned that everyone knew where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes for a walk.

News Network
March 11,2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 date sheets. The term 2 board exam will be held from April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15. 

As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, CBSE has provided more gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes. However, the board also says, “Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations.”

Other competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the CBSE term 2 date sheet, a CBSE statement said.

The CBSE term 2 date sheets have also been prepared by avoiding nearly 35000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a student fall on the same date.

Since CBSE is holding the term 2 board exams in 26 other countries, it is not feasible to conduct the exam in two shifts and therefore, the start time of the board exam has been set at 10:30 am.

“Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE statement added.

News Network
March 12,2022

Air raid sirens have been heard across most cities in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying his country has "reached a strategic turning point" in the war with Russian forces appearing to regroup for a possible assault on Kiev.

Sirens started in the capital city, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country early Saturday, reports said.

Speaking in a video posted online, Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be patient, insisting the country will prevail despite reports of Russian forces striking near airports in the western part of Ukraine for the first time.

Zelensky implored those who have stayed to "hold on," adding, "Be sure to fight. Be sure to give your all strength." 

On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk airfields had been "put out of action" in missile attacks. 

Russia says it will halt the military operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow's list of conditions, including that Ukraine never attempts to join NATO.

'Bennett wants us to surrender': Senior Kiev official

A Ukrainian government official said Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged Zelensky to accept his Russian counterpart’s demands.

The official sharply criticized Bennett's efforts at mediating the crisis, saying the prime minister was "using the mediation as an excuse to justify the fact that Israel is avoiding transferring military aid to Ukraine or joining the sanctions slapped on Russia".

The senior official, who spoke to the Walla and Haaretz news sites on condition of anonymity, said Bennett was serving as a mailbox between Ukraine and Russia.

“We do not need a mailbox. We have enough of these,” the official continued. “President Zelensky’s office does not believe this is the way to mediate. If Bennett wants to be neutral and mediate, we would like to see him appoint someone who will deal with the matter day and night to try and reach a compromise.”

Last week, Bennett and Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis in Moscow, followed by a phone call with Zelensky. In his last phone call with Zelensky, Bennett sought to persuade the Ukrainian president to accept Putin's offer, the official said, according to the Walla and Haaretz reports.

Russian demands that Ukraine be disarmed and accept neutral status.

News Network
March 10,2022

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to become the first incumbent returning to power after serving a full term. The BJP registered an emphatic win in Uttar Pradesh today and looks set to cross the 270 mark. 

The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202. The ruling party is currently winning or leading in 274 seats, while the Samajwadi Party, whose leader Akhilesh Yadav attracted huge crowds at his campaign rallies, is trailing behind with leads in 124 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Adityanath's feat and suggested that the victory in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the BJP's win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making the party victorious in four states, Modi said its vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa even though it was in power in the states. The party has also retained power in Uttarkhand.

This is the first time since 1985 that a ruling party has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP polls are being seen are an indicator of the national mood ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, votes are being counted in four other states - Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Communal polarisation, control of media

The CPI(M) on Thursday said the BJP's emphatic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is due to communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

