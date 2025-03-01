  1. Home
  2. Kannada labels now mandatory on products manufactured in Karnataka

March 1, 2025

In a move to strengthen the presence of Kannada in industrial and consumer markets, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all products manufactured within the state to display their names and usage instructions in Kannada, alongside any other languages.

The directive was formalized through a government circular issued on February 15, extending the requirement to both public and private sector manufacturers, the report added.

Enforcement officers designated under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, have been tasked with monitoring compliance.

The government emphasized that language is a reflection of a region’s cultural identity and that Kannada must be actively integrated into production, marketing, and business activities for it to thrive. The circular reiterated that the Act, implemented from March 12, 2024, aims to enhance employment and business opportunities for Kannadigas while ensuring the widespread use of Kannada in daily life.

As per Section 17(7) of the Act, manufacturers selling products within Karnataka must, wherever possible, ensure that product names and instructions are printed in Kannada along with any other language if needed.

This directive comes at a time when debates over language policies are intensifying in Karnataka. Recent discussions around local job quotas and the prominence of Kannada in government and corporate sectors have added to the ongoing discourse on linguistic identity in the state.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the state government would take steps to ensure Kannada language labels on products manufactured in Karnataka.

Speaking at an event honoring the 69 recipients of this year’s Rajyotsava awards, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of creating an environment that encourages the daily use and learning of Kannada.

February 20,2025

hamasisrael.jpg

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement hands over the bodies of four Israeli captives, killed in the regime's strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The handover, part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Tel Aviv regime, was carried out in Khan Yunis on Thursday, with Hamas saying that the move reflects its commitment to consolidate the ceasefire for long-term peace in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

According to the movement, all four captives, a mother and her two children and an elderly journalist, were killed in the Israeli airstrikes during the 15-month genocide war that killed at least 48,284 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the small coastal territory.

"To the families of Bibas and Lifshitz: We would have preferred your sons to return to you alive, but your army and government leaders chose to kill them instead of bringing them back," Hamas said in a statement.

"They killed with them: 17,881 Palestinian children, in their criminal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and we know that you know who is truly responsible for their departure. You were the victim of a leadership that does not care about its children."

Hamas said the Israeli army killed the captives by bombing their detention centers, and that the regime of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears full responsibility after repeatedly obstructing the exchange agreement. 

"The criminal Netanyahu is crying today over the bodies of his prisoners who returned to him in coffins, in a blatant attempt to evade responsibility for their killing in front of his audience."

Hamas said it did everything in its power to protect the prisoners and preserve their lives, "but the barbaric and continuous bombing by the occupation prevented them from being able to save all the prisoners".

On Saturday, Hamas said it would also release six more live captives in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners that include half of the women and children abducted by the occupying regime during the genocide.

The handover came just a day after the resistance movement announced that it is ready to release all Israeli captives in a single swap during the second phase of the Gaza truce deal.

"We emphasize that the exchange is the only way to return the prisoners alive to their families, and any attempt to bring them back by military force or return to war will only result in more losses among the prisoners," Hamas said in its Thursday statement. 

Israel and Hamas are currently in the process of implementing the first phase of the truce, which began on January 19. Since then, 19 Israeli captives have been released in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinians.

After the completion of the first phase, 58 captives will remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says 34 of the remaining captives are dead.

Prior to Al-Aqsa Flood operation in October 2023, approximately 5,200 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons. According to Palestinian officials, that number has since increased to over 10,000.

The occupying entity failed to achieve its declared objectives of freeing captives and eliminating Hamas despite killing at least 48,284 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

The ceasefire is divided into three phases, each lasting 42 days. In the first phase, which is currently underway, 33 Israeli captives will be freed in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in the regime’s prisons.

Despite Hamas fully committing to the ceasefire deal, Israel has restricted the delivery of humanitarian aid, including shelters, and blocked the entry of heavy machinery into the besieged strip, hindering the clearance of rubble from destroyed infrastructure.

March 1,2025

The Trump administration has given the go-ahead for a nearly $3 billion arms sale to Israel, sidestepping the standard congressional review process to expedite the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs widely used by the Israeli military in its ongoing onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

In a series of notifications sent to Congress on Friday, the State Department has reported it has approved the sale of more than 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs and 4,000 Predator warheads worth $2.04 billion to Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements,” the department said.

Deliveries are set to begin next year, it said.

According to the same statement, Rubio has also approved another munitions sale to Israel worth $675.7 million to be delivered starting in 2028.

The Israeli regime has extensively used the MK 84, also known as the 2,000-pound bomb, in its genocidal wars against the people of Lebanon and Palestine, including the assassination of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Last May, the previous US administration attempted to curb Israel’s military aggression in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, by imposing a temporary ban on the sale of 2,000-pound bombs.

This effort, however, proved futile in halting the invasion, as the US continued to supply other weapons to the Israeli regime.

On February 25, Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Waltz, rescinded the ban to allow the State Department to resume the sale of the bombs to the regime.

The State Department has also approved the sale of Caterpillar D9 Bulldozers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $295 million to Israel.

The Israeli regime has used D9 bulldozers to demolish thousands of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights has advised Caterpillar Inc. that by supplying the bulldozers to the regime, it is complicit in human rights violations.

D9 has been involved in several incidents of civilian deaths, including in 2023 when it was used against the refugees sheltering outside the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

News Network
March 1,2025

trumpzele.jpg

After a dramatic confrontation between former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Russian officials and state media expressed satisfaction, viewing the exchange as a major political shift.

Following the heated meeting, which ended with Zelensky abruptly leaving, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised Trump's "restraint" for not physically assaulting the Ukrainian leader. "I think Zelensky's biggest lie was his claim that Kyiv was alone in 2022 without support," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. She further added, "How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," criticizing Zelensky for "biting the hand that feeds him."

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy head and former president, issued the most scathing remarks, calling Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office." Medvedev declared, "For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth: the Kyiv regime is playing with World War III. And the ungrateful pig got a strong slap on the wrist from his masters. This is useful but not enough—we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine."

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a key Russian-American negotiator, described the exchange as "historic" and suggested it reflected a shift in US foreign policy. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Primakov, head of Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation, accused Zelensky of attempting to provoke violence in response to the confrontation. "The Kyiv regime thrives on bloody provocations," Primakov wrote on Telegram, speculating that Ukraine might stage an attack to blame Russia and regain Western sympathy.

Russian state media amplified these sentiments, with RT posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him."

While European leaders expressed support for Zelensky, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time Putin ally, sided with Trump. Orban praised the former US president’s stance, writing on X: "Strong men make peace, weak men make war." He commended Trump for "bravely standing for peace, even if it was difficult for many to digest."

The Oval Office clash highlighted growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Trump’s push for a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. During the meeting, Trump accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful" and warned, "You have no right to dictate how we should feel. You are gambling with World War III."

Trump further cautioned, "I have empowered you to be a tough guy. You either make a deal, or we're out. You don't have the cards." Vice President J.D. Vance also rebuked Zelensky, saying he had never acknowledged the extensive US aid provided to Kyiv.

The confrontation, witnessed by reporters, resulted in the abrupt cancellation of a scheduled press conference. Trump later criticized Zelensky on Truth Social, calling him "disrespectful" and unwilling to negotiate peace.

Before the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s willingness to engage in diplomatic talks with the US, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect. "We seek dialogue not only with the US but with all nations, based on mutual respect and benefit," Peskov stated, dismissing the notion that diplomacy should be dictated solely by strength, a criticism often directed at Trump’s foreign policy approach.

