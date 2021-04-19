  1. Home
  2. Kannada writer, grammarian, lexicographer Prof G Venkatasubbiah passes away at 107

News Network
April 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Centenarian, Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic Ganjam Venkatasubbiah passed away during the early hours of Monday due to old age complications. He was 107.

He breathed his last at 1:15 am. Dignitaries from various fields have condoled his death.

He is primarily known for his contribution to the world of Kannada lexicography and is renowned as a walking encyclopaedia of the Kannada language and culture.

He compiled 12 dictionaries, authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada, edited over sixty books and published several papers. 

He also translated into Kannada eight important works from other languages.

Recipient of the Kannada Sahitya Akademi Award and the Pampa Award, Venkatasubbiah was born on August 23, 1913.

His ancestors hailed from Mudagandur village in the Mandya district. Some of his ancestors were linguistic scholars. His grandfather Narasimha Jois was a Sanskrit scholar, while his father Ganjam Thimmannaiah was a scholar of both Kannada and Sanskrit.

He secured his postgraduate degree in Kannada from Maharaja’s College, Mysore in 1937. 

He started his career as a teacher at a municipal school in Mandya. He taught at the high school in Davanagere and at Maharaja’s College and at Vijaya College in Bengaluru.

After his retirement in 1973, he began the work to publish a Kannada-to-Kannada dictionary as its chief editor.

He was vice president of the Lexicographical Association of India for 17 years. He served as an adviser to the multilingual dictionary project of the Institute of Asian Studies, Chennai. He was also a consultative committee member in the Telugu lexicon project initiated by the Telugu Academy of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

His Klishta Pada, a dictionary of complex words, was released when Karnataka celebrated 50 years of State formation.

He presided over the 77th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Bengaluru in 2001.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The health department has decided to scale up vaccination drive in the wake of continuous surge in daily covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada. 

The department is trying to train more health workers, especially nursing college students by involing major institutions, colleges to vaccinate targeted populations.

As of now, the Dakshina Kannada Health Department, in association with various institutions, has vaccinated close to 36% of the targeted population.

According to Dr B V Rajesh, RCH officer, of the targeted population of 4.17 lakh in the above 45+ age category and two lakh in the 60+ age category, they have vaccinated 2.22 lakh, adding the progress was satisfactory considering the constraints. The average daily vaccination figure is about 4,000, and on Tuesday the figure went as high as 9,000.

The modified plan is to approach sub centres, where awareness is being created by Gram Panchayat, NGOs, Yuvaka Sangha to motivate people to approach vaccination centres. The district has 393 sub centres, 66 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 12 Urban PHCs, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

News Network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The indefinite strike called by the employees of road transport corporations in Karnataka over wage related issue entered its ninth day on Thursday, continuing to affect bus services across the state.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Aimed at intensifying their protest, the striking employees have decided to stage a candlelight protest on Thursday evening.

They have also planned to approach all the MLAs to urge them to raise their issue at the government-level.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

Pegging the revenue loss at Rs 152 crore with buses belonging to all the four RTCs not running, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds Transport portfolio, last evening said over 3,200 buses were operating so far, as employees were returning to work on the request of the government.

He also appealed to employees not to listen to vested interests who are instigating for the strike and to get back to work.

Savadi in his statement had also said that a total of 60 buses belonging to all the four RTCs were damaged so far by miscreants in the name of protests as he condemned the act.

Some Volvo buses have been damaged, he said, adding that police have started taking action against those involved.

The government has made it clear that it was not possible to implement the sixth pay commission for the RTC employees, and had ruled out any talks with them.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notice.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department last week had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 14,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 14: The government of Karnataka is likely to introduce at more stringent regulations to mitigate rising covid-19 cases in the state after April 18, hinted Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the government will also consider extending night curfews to few more district centres if required. He said that the all-party meeting convened on April 18 will discuss all measures "except lockdown". 

In the wake of strict regulations imposed in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government will also discuss the measures initiated in the neighbouring states. "We will discuss with leaders from opposition parties and take steps considering their advice," Yediyurappa said. 

"There is no proposal for a weekend curfew. However, we will deliberate whether night curfew can be extended (to other parts of the state)," he said, adding that it could be extended to two or three district centres. Night curfew is currently in force at eight district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru. 

Karnataka has reported over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in the last three days, as case numbers have surged in the second wave of the pandemic projected to peak in May. 

While Yediyurappa had spoken of imposing lockdown if required two days ago, he made a U-turn Tuesday, ruling out lockdown in the state.

