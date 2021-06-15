  1. Home
  2. Kannur-Hubballi Indigo flight's tyre bursts while landing

News Network
June 15, 2021

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

News Network
June 3,2021

Mangaluru, June 3: Mangaluru East police arrested four men on charge of sharing derogatory posts against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and women members of Durgavahini on social media.

The arrested youth were identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) from Dharegudde. 

The four arrested had reportedly circulated derogatory posts on Sharan Pumpwell and women members on WhatsApp groups.

During the interrogation, they said that they had forwarded the messages received by them. The police will look into the origin of the messages, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar added.

News Network
June 9,2021

Mangaluru, June 9: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come out against the Karnataka governments move to pay allowances to Imams of 41 Mosques and Madrasas in Dakshina Kannada district as Covid lockdown compensation from the funds of Hindu religious endowment department.

In a memorandum submitted to state Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the VHP said the money received from Hindu temples and 'daivsthanas' should be utilised for the temples and the welfare of Hindu community.

"We condemn the decision of the state BJP government to use it for mosques and madrasas," it said.

The VHP, however, welcomed the decision of the government to provide compensation to the priests of temples who are affected by the Covid lockdown.

The minister, who received the memorandum, assured VHP leaders that the decision will be withdrawn, a VHP statement claimed.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivananda Mendon were among those who presented the memorandum to the minister.
 

Agencies
June 12,2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in advance of his June 16 meeting with United States President Joe Biden, said relations between the US and Russia are at a nadir.

“We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years,” Putin told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday with an English translation of his remarks.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva next week and Biden, upon arriving in the United Kingdom for his first overseas trip as president Wednesday, warned Putin he would send a clear message to him during their meeting.

“We’re not seeking conflict with Russia,” Biden said. “We want a stable and predictable relationship … but I’ve been clear: The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

The leaders’ first in-person meeting comes as relations between Washington and Moscow are strained over several issues, including alleged Russian cyberattacks against the US and the detention of Alexey Navalny, a critic of the Kremlin.

Praise for Trump

In the NBC interview, Putin praised former President Donald Trump as “an extraordinary individual, talented individual,” and called Biden “radically different”.

“Well even now, I believe that former US President Mr Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become US president,” Putin said.

“He is a colourful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn’t come from the US establishment, he had not been part of big-time politics before, and some like it, some don’t like it, but that is a fact.”

Putin added that Biden “is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics.”

“That’s a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting US president.”

US officials see next week’s face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden as an opportunity to tilt the relationship away from what they view as former President Trump’s fawning overtures to Putin.

Russian officials told the Reuters news agency they regard the summit as an opportunity to hear from Biden directly after what one source close to the Russian government said were mixed messages from the US administration that took office on January 20.

Asked by NBC about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations. “This is not something I worry about in the least,” Putin said. 

