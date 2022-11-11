  1. Home
‘Karkala, Udupi, Puttur or…’: Muthalik decides to contest Karnataka polls; to finalize constituency soon

News Network
November 11, 2022

muthalik.jpg

Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Muthalik has decided to contest the next Assembly elections from one of the communally sensitive constituencies of Karnataka.

"A survey is being conducted in Karkala, Udupi, Puttur, Jamkhandi, Terdal, Haliyal and Dharwad constituencies, and I will contest from one of these seats," he said.

Clarifying that he would contest as an independent candidate, Muthalik said he would do so whether the BJP supports him or not.

"I support Narendra Modi, and I will contest to rectify the errors of BJP and to bring it on the Hindutva track," he noted, adding that many BJP leaders do not want a 'Hindutvavadi' like him.

In the wake of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's remarks about the meaning of 'Hindu', Muthalik opined that some Congress leaders and intellectuals are repeatedly trying to provoke Hindus unnecessarily.

"Why do they not speak about superstitions among Muslims and Christians. Let them start a discussion on this," he said.

"Dr B R Ambedkar was also in favour of a population exchange between India and Pakistan and suggested bringing Hindus from Pakistan to India and sending Muslims from India to Pakistan. If that was done, there would have been no problem like Idgah Maidan issue. But, Gandhiji committed a mistake by allowing Muslims here," Muthalik added.

News Network
October 31,2022

bridge.jpg

Ahmadabad, Oct 31: The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose above 130 on Monday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

“The rescue operation is in its last stage in the Machchhu river. It will be over soon,” the minister told reporters.

“As per the latest information, 132 people lost their lives in the tragedy and two are still missing,” the minister said.

The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi, around 300 km from the state capital, that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places.

At the local hospital people formed a human chain to hold back crowds and keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.

Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the accident site late in the night and also met those injured at the civil hospital.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.

Congress said its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra that was to be taken out from five zones across the state on Monday has been postponed by a day following the bridge collapse.

News Network
November 8,2022

jarakiholisatish.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday defended his statement that the word 'Hindu' had a dirty meaning and said that he would resign as MLA if his words were proven to be wrong.

The MLA's remarks stirred controversy across party lines and Opposition with both sides condeming the statement and Opposition demanding an apology.

"The statement was made after going through different books and those targeting me for being 'anti-Hindu' should read them. I, myself, was ready for discussion on the issue," he said during a press meet.

Satish Jarkiholi had, on Monday said that the word 'Hindu' was Persian and its meaning is "very dirty".

"Where did the word 'Hindu' come from? Is it ours? It's Persian, which covers places such as Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. What does it have to do with Bharat? How did the word 'Hindu' become yours? This must be discussed," Jarkiholi had said at the Manav Bandhutva Vedike event at Nippani town in Belagavi on Sunday night.

"If you understand the meaning of the word 'Hindu', you'll be ashamed. The meaning is very dirty. This is already on the website. You are imposing on us a religion, a word that comes from somewhere else," he had said.

He had clarified even on Monday that whatever he said was not his personal interpretation but the meaning was based on Wikipedia and articles by various authors.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet, "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," said Surjewala, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka."

A day after Surjewala's tweet, Jarkiholi clarified that the statement was made in individual capacity and not at a Congress party forum, and hence in no way concerns the party.

"AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me and asked me to clarify the statement. He is a higher authority in the party. Those from Congress condemning my statement or distancing themselves from it have not heard it.

Standing by his words, Jarkiholi dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to form a neutral committee to investigate the words used by him. He said he would resign as an MLA immediately and "work like a commoner" if his words were proved wrong.

"Those reacting to my statement that the word 'Hindu' has a dirty meaning, have not heard my statement completely. I have given references of Persian words and others from where the word was derived. There was need for discussion on it and I support the stand with documents. There is no need to apologise."

On former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa's demand for an apology he reiterated, "Let government prove my statement was wrong and I myself will quit as MLA."

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too defined the word Hindutva as a way of life. Those reacting have their own interpretation. There is a need to know how the word 'Hindu' came into existence, what is its meaning and whether it should be accepted," he added.

Jarkiholi also said that all political parties had divided minds and they were attempting to control him.

"It's like ‘manuwadi’ mindset. I stand by the statement and the question of apology does not arise."

The Congress lost in the Assembly elections in the state due to negligence and will overcome it in the coming elections. My statement will not have any bearing on election prospects in Yamakanamaradi, he said, adding that he would give a befitting reply to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil-Yatnal "at an appropriate forum."

News Network
November 4,2022

tumkur.jpg

Tumakuru: A 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after she was allegedly refused treatment at the district hospital in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as she did not have an Aadhaar card or a ‘Taayi’ (maternity) card. The state government has suspended a doctor and three nurses of the Tumakuru district hospital for dereliction of duty, pending a departmental enquiry. 

The doctor and the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit Kasturi, who was pregnant with twins, and suggested that she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The woman, a labourer hailing from Tamil Nadu, could not arrange money for an ambulance to travel to Bengaluru, and returned home from the hospital on Wednesday (November 2) night. She went into labour on Thursday morning and developed excessive bleeding after giving birth to a male baby. She died before delivering the second baby. The new-born also died.

It is alleged that the hospital staff turned her away despite repeated pleas. A report submitted by the district surgeon to the health commissioner, however, claimed she refused to undergo tests and treatment at the hospital. Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended a doctor and three staffers.

Kasturi was a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Tumakuru. She and her husband were working as construction labourers in Bengaluru. Her husband died by suicide four months ago after which she shifted to Tumakuru with her six-year-old daughter.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr B N Manjunath and district surgeon Dr Veena visited Kasturi’s house. They said disciplinary action would be initiated against the doctor and the staff concerned.

Health Minister K Sudhakar vowed stern action against those responsible for the “unfortunate death” of the woman and babies. He said he will constitute a three-member committee headed by health commissioner to conduct a departmental enquiry and submit report in two weeks.

Those found guilty will also face criminal cases, he added.

Anil Kumar T K, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), said Aadhaar card or maternity card is not necessary for admission to government hospitals. “If a patient needs care, the hospital needs to provide it first and then look at the documents,” he said.

“Patients from other states get admitted to hospitals in districts like Ballari and Chikkaballapur. We have to see if these hospitals are also insisting on the cards. If that is the case, we will communicate to them clearly that such documents are not needed,” he said.

