  Karnataka: 10-12 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP ahead of polls, claims R Ashoka

News Network
December 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 8: With the BJP registering a massive win in Gujarat, Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed on Thursday that at least 10-12 Congress lawmakers would switch over to the saffron party in Karnataka where elections are due in April-May next year.

“Many are waiting to quit the Congress and join the BJP. Many of them are in touch with us, at least 10-12 people. Our high command will decide about this. It is guaranteed that there are people who want to switch,” Ashoka said. 

Congress has no future in India and Karnataka, Ashoka insisted. “We’re seeing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is taking Congress’ place. Congress’ votes are shifting to AAP. In Karnataka, if AAP manages to get 4-5 per cent votes, Congress will get decimated. Such is the situation in Karnataka,” Ashoka claimed. 

Reacting to the Gujarat election result, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that it would have a “positive impact” on Karnataka. “This shows that people support an administration that has good governance. Gujarat has shown that there’s pro-incumbency. Winning seven times isn’t easy. For pro-incumbency, governments have to perform. And, it was PM Modi who laid the foundation,” Bommai said. 

Defending the BJP’s loss in the Delhi civic body polls, Bommai said it cannot be compared with an Assembly election. “Being in power for 15 years in a local body is a big achievement in itself. There will be many local issues and the number of voters is small with a multi-cornered contest,” he said. 

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that the BJP would win over 140 seats in the Karnataka election. “I’ve said before that we’re not dependent on any election result. We have our own strength here and the party has grown. We’re giving good administration,” he said, adding that the Gujarat result was “a big support and inspiration” to party workers. 

December 7,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 7: A student of Mangaluru St Aloysius College was found dead on the railway tracks near her home at Kadappura, Kavugoli Chowki in Kasaragod district yesterday.  

The deceased is Anjana K, 22, daughter of Surendran, a resident of Kadappura, Kavugoli Chowki in Kasaragod. She was a first year student of M.Sc. Biochemistry.  

According to her family members, Anjana had slept after dinner on Monday (December 5) night but was missing in the morning. 

When the people started searching for her, they found her mortal remains on the railway tracks a little away from her residence. It is learnt that her mobile phone was also found crushed on the railway tracks.

The exact cause of her death is under investigation, but it is suspected that she could have been hit by a moving train. 

The Kasaragod police who are investigating the case, have handed over Anjana’s body to her family after a post-mortem done at a Kasaragod General Hospital.

On Wednesday, December 7, a condolence service was held at the LCRI block of St Aloysius College. 

November 28,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 28: The New Mangalore Port received the first cruise ship of the current cruise season on Monday.

The cruise ship MS Europa 2 was called at berth number 4. It arrived with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta. Its carrying capacity is 42,830 gross tonnage and her current draught is reported to be 6.3 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 224.38 meters and her width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port.

Officials from New Mangalore Port Authority had made all arrangements to welcome the cruise passengers. In fact, the cruise season commenced after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers, 11 immigration and four customs counters were set up for the purpose.

In addition, six coaches of bus and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were ready to take the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of Ayush and cultural programmes portraying Indian mythology were performed on the occasion.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru including St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, 1000 Pillar Basadi and mall.

In fact, the last cruise vessel the port received was on February 18, 2020 with 1,800 passengers and 800 crew on board. Later, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise vessels were not allowed to enter the port in March 2020 on the direction of the Government of India. In fact, 22 cruise vessels had called at the port in the year 2017 and 26 vessels during 2018. 
 

November 29,2022

Udupi, Nov 29: A teenage girl reportedly ended her life at her residence for academic reasons. 

The deceased has been identified as Tripti (17), a resident of Perdoor in Udupi district. She was a first PU science stream student of a private college.

It is learnt that she died by suicide in the bedroom of her house.

Sources said that she was good in studies but was dejected as she got low scores in a recent examination.

A case is registered in jurisdictional Hiriadka police station and investigations are on. 

