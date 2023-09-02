  1. Home
  Karnataka: 113 taluks already identified as drought-hit, 73 more may get added to the list

Karnataka: 113 taluks already identified as drought-hit, 73 more may get added to the list

News Network
September 3, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state government will decide on declaring taluks beset by deficit rainfall as drought-affected areas on September 4.

He said 113 taluks have already been identified as hit by drought, and 73 more may get added to the list where a joint survey will be carried out.

"There has been deficit rainfall this year. In June, there was about 56 per cent shortage in rainfall. Then in July, there was near normal rainfall, but again there was shortage in rainfall in August," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is a cabinet sub-committee under the leadership of the state Revenue Minister to review the drought situation, which has already held three meetings, and they are once again meeting on September 4.

"As many as 113 taluks have been identified for drought and joint surveys are being done. On September 4, a decision will be arrived at on declaring them as drought-hit as per norms. Another 73 taluks too are facing drought as per reports, so a joint survey has been ordered there too. Once the survey report comes, it will be decided on declaring them also as drought-hit," he added.

Further stating that after the declaration of drought, a memorandum will be submitted to the central government for assistance to the drought-affected taluks, the Chief Minister said the Centre will send a committee to conduct the survey following the submission, and once they submit the report, funds will be released as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

"The state government will carry out relief works with this grant. Apart from that, the state government will also allocate money for relief works," he said.
Noting that there has been no revision in NDRF norms since 2020, Siddaramaiah said a letter has been written to the central government to revise the NDRF guidelines and give more compensation to the states.

News Network
August 30,2023

Mysuru, Aug 30: AICC leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that at a time when all other states are approaching Congress to deliver poll promises, Prime Minister Modi should also be appreciating the Grand Old Party's welfare programmes.

"However, he turns a blind eye to it. He believes that whatever he does is right. People should step forward and fight to save the Constitution and democracy. Else, we will go back to the pre-Independence era", Kharge said.

He was speaking after launching the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday. 

"PM Modi had said that our promises in Karnataka are not true. The implementation of Gruha Lakshmi is yet another proof that we walk our talk. No where in the country such welfare programmes are implemented," he said.

"We have report cards with list of achievements of each Congress leader whenever we were in power, right from the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. BJP leaders indulge in criticism as they have no achievements to share their report cards," Kharge said.

He said, "All the airports, ports, institutes including AIIMS, IITs are our contribution. BJP picks our old programmes, paints it, and inaugurates them," Kharge said.

"When India got independence, literacy rate of the country was 18 per cent. It increased to 74 per cent in 2014. Female literacy increased from 7 per cent to 65 per cent in 2014. The literacy rate of SCs, STs, and minorities increased from 7 per cent to 66 per cent, 59 per cent, and 59 per cent, respectively in 2014. Number of primary schools increased from 2 lakh to 8 lakh in 2014. Average life span, which was 32 years, increased to 71 years of age. Infant mortality rate in Gujarat is 40 to 45 per 1000 births, while it is 30 in the entire country. We brought voting rights for all by implementing the Universal Adult Franchise. Decreased the voting age from 21 years to 18 years. Rajiv Gandhi brought voting rights for women in panchayat and municipal elections. Dr B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru brought the Indian Constitution. Congress brought MNREGA and Food Security Act. Congress-led state governments too have implemented several welfare programmes in the past, including Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka. Are all these not indicators of progress? " Kharge questioned. 

Kharge further slammed BJP and said, "They only loan money to a few big businessmen who later flee from the country without repaying."

News Network
August 29,2023

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Police have arrested an alleged associate of Mohammad Junaid, the alleged absconding kingpin of terrorist group that allegedly wanted to carry out disruptive acts in the IT city, police said on Tuesday.

The detained person has been identified as Mohammad Arshad Khan. The authorities say that the development is going to be a major breakthrough and they could get vital clues on Mohammad Junaid, who had conspired to carry out terrorist activities and is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan.

Khan was absconding for four years and he is also the main accused in the kidnap and murder case of one Noor Ahmad in 2017.

A special team headed by Police Sub Inspector Vinod Nayak attached to R.T. Nagar police station was formed to nab the accused. The police got a tip off on Mohammad Arshad staying at his residence in the early hours.

The police team surrounded the house, broke the door open and arrested the accused. Mohammad Arshad Khan had attempted to kill himself with a knife and also tried to jump off from the second floor of his house.

However, the police team managed to control him and took him into custody.

The police said that Mohammad Arshad was into criminal activities at an early age. There are 17 cases against him include serious criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, theft and others.

Mohammad Junaid, the mastermind behind the terror plot, was supplying arms and ammunition to the local group. The police had seized live grenades sent to the local group by him.

The CCB wing had arrested Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Muddassir Pasha and Zahid Tabrez in July andbusted a terror module operating in Bengaluru. They hadseized a large cache of explosives, weapons and equipment.

The police investigating the case also found that the terror group had links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have further found that T. Nazir, a terror suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts of 2008 lodged in the Central Prison of Bengaluru, had brainwashed the arrested youths to carry out a major terror strike in IT city.

He delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin. Nazir, hails from Kerala, allegedly gave instructions from the prison.

The arrested suspected terrorists came in contact with Nazir, while they were in prison through Junaid.

The probe also revealed that Nazir helped Junaid to cross the Indian borders. The special wing CCB sources said that Nazir will be taken into custody on a body warrant. All the arrested accused have confessed that they were tutored in the central prison by Nazir to carry out terror strikes, sources explained.

The police have gathered information on Junaid having links in Baku city, the capital of Azerbaijan. The probe has revealed that he went to the Middle East on original passport in 2021. The police had not seized his passport as the murder case in which he was involved did not have any international connection. The Karnataka Police have issued a lookout notice in this to track Junaid.

News Network
August 25,2023

athensModi.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday, August 25, for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital Athens from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," Modi had said.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

