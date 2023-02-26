  1. Home
  Karnataka: 25-yr-old MA student dies while dancing; heart attack suspected

News Network
February 26, 2023

Bengaluru, Feb 26: A 25-year-old student collapsed while practising dance on the premises of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Baliram Shinde, a student of first-year MA Development. He was from Nashik in Maharashtra.

Sarjapur police said that Shinde was practising dance for the university’s annual fest, ‘UnMukt 2023’, along with a few other students, on college premises on Friday afternoon. He collapsed all of a sudden at around 12.30 pm.

The medical staff in the college gave him first aid, but on learning that he was not responding they rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

According to police, Shinde was  part of the strike in the college two days before his death.

The students, for over a fortnight, have been protesting the shuttle fee of Rs 8,500 imposed by the college. 

The doctors, who conducted the post mortem, suspected that Shinde died due to cardiac arrest. However, they are awaiting the official report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akash Baliram Shinde, the elder brother of Abhijit.

In a statement issued by Azim Premji University, the spokesperson said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus yesterday.

The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

News Network
February 13,2023

modi.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Aero India 2023 witnessed participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

The five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. 

News Network
February 23,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 23: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has announced that political churning had begun in a big way in the Vokkaliga heartland, with several leaders from there queuing up to join the BJP.

After inducting Congress and JD(S) leaders from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts here, Kateel said with the emergence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level, the ideology of nationalism is gaining a lot of attention and acceptance in the country and Vokkaliga heartland is no exception. 

 “Several leaders like M D Lakshminarayana, Muniratna, Dr K Sudhakar joined us by rejecting the Congress and its ideology,” he said. 

News Network
February 13,2023

bajrangdal.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Strongly opposing Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Bajrang Dal district has urged all business establishments in Mangaluru, not to support the celebrations. 

In his message to business establishments, especially gift centres Bajrang Dal district convener Naveen Moodushedde said that promoting the sale of Valentine's Day gifts would be insult to the Indian culture. 

“India is known for its unique culture. Despite this, youth are becoming more influenced by western culture. Such an influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said. 

He said it is not right to observe Valentine’s Day as part of Indian tradition. “In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place,” he alleged. 

On similar lines, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi also demanded that Valentine’s Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city. They urged the city police commissioner to take action against those who indulge in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in public spaces.

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

