  2. Karnataka: 27-year-old football player killed as truck rams his two-wheeler

News Network
January 22, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 22: A 27-year-old state-level football player was killed last night after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Ramamurthy Nagar flyover when Monish K was riding a two-wheeler when a truck heading in the same direction hit his bike. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, said the police.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences on X. “Sad to hear the news of the death of a famous football player of the state, Monish K. He was seriously injured in an accident last night and was being treated at the hospital, I believed that he would recover, but now that belief is false. Sadly, a young talent who was supposed to grow even higher in sports life met his end in this way. May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

A resident of Babusapalya, Monish K played for various clubs in the city and had been coaching youngsters. Monish K, who played for Bengaluru Eagles FC in the Bangalore District Football Federation, had received a coaching license from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). He also played for various clubs including Parikrama FC, Deccan FC, Young Challengers FC, and others.

News Network
January 7,2024

The Maldivian government on Sunday, January 7, reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for social media posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian High Commission in Male raised the issue with the foreign ministry even as the island nation's key opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

A number of media outlets, quoting officials, reported that deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

The row erupted on a day President Dr Mohamed Muizzu embarked on a week-long visit to China.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

"Authorities in Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers who have come under fire for their posts on 'X' in which they are seen verbally abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India," the Atoll Times reported.

Sources said the Indian mission in Male took objection to the social media posts against the prime minister.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it said.

Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of "hateful language" against India by Maldivian government officials on social media.

"India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries," he said.

Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid also described the remarks against Modi as "reprehensible and odious".

"I call on the government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," he said.

"India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," Shahid said.

Former sports minister Ahmed Mahloof too expressed concern over the row.

"I am deeply worried about the escalating situation regarding the comments about our closest neighbour, he said.

"Indians boycotting the Maldives would have a huge impact on our economy.

"It would be hard for us to recover from such a campaign. I call on the government to swiftly take serious action to solve the issue as soon as possible," he said.

Mahloof said India will always remain "our closest neighbour - that's a fact".

"We love India and Indians; they are always welcome in the Maldives."

"As an ordinary citizen of the Maldives, I apologize for the racist comments by a few Maldivians towards Indians and the Prime Minister," he added.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

The new president, Mohamed Muizzu, is seen to be close to China. After taking charge of the top office over a month back, he called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

Modi, who also went snorkelling to explore undersea life, posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and early morning walks on the pristine beaches.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," he wrote.

News Network
January 10,2024

Bengaluru: A consortium of Karnataka temples, mutts and religious organisations has mooted the idea of implementing a dress code in accordance with Hindu culture in more than 500 temples all over the state, including 50 in Bengaluru.

The consortium has also decided to appeal to the State Hindu Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to implement a dress code in temples under the control of the endowment department.

In a statement, Mohan Gowda, convener of the 'Karnataka Devasthana-Matha Mattu Dharmika Sansthegala Mahasangha', said, "Today, when the dress code is enforced in the temples, some progressives, rationalists, proponents of freedom of expression are crying hoarse; but they do not object to the clothes of Christian pastors who wear white trouser robes, mullahs-clerics who wear short pyjamas or Muslim women who wear black veils."

"Going to temples for darshan of God in loose clothes or non-conventional attire cannot be freedom of expression. Everyone has the individual freedom of what to wear at home and in public; however, temple is a religious place. One should conduct according to righteousness. In a temple premises, it is not the freedom of expression but abiding by 'Dharma' is important," Gowda added.

He claimed that Indian clothes are spiritually more pure and decent when compared with western ones.

According to Gowda, ‘spiritually pure dress codes’ have been in force for many years in some famous temples such as Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Ghrushneshwar Temple in Maharashtra, Kashi-Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala and Mata Temple in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

News Network
January 11,2024

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain start 2024 with the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 194 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India, meanwhile, held on to its previous year’s ranking of 80. Those holding an Indian passport have visa-free access to 62 destinations.

Ranking low on the index are Pakistan (101), Iraq (102), Syria (103) and Afghanistan (104).

Other neighbours of India were ranked as follows: Maldives (#58), China (#62), Bhutan (#87), Myanmar (#92), Sri Lanka (#96), Bangladesh (#97), and Nepal (#98).

The Henley Passport Index for 2024, curated by Henley & Partners, was released this week and ranks different passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) on entering the destination. 

The rankings are based on the analysis of data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It then provides a ‘Visa-free score’ which, essentially, is the number of destinations that the holders of that particular passport can travel to without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival or other similar permits.

For instance, those holding the passports of the countries in the #1 spot had access to 194 visa-free destinations while those holding the Afghanistan passport ranked last at #104, had visa-free access to only 28 of them.

As per the latest rankings, Finland, Sweden and South Korea shared the second rank, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands occupied the third spot.

The United States was ranked at number 7 along with Canada and Hungary. The United Kingdom passport fared better at spot number 4, which it shared with Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal. In the Middle East, the UAE ranked the highest at #11.

Israel ranked at #21 while Russia took the 51st spot.

World’s 10 most powerful passports:

  1. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (Score: 194)
  2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden (Score: 193)
  3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (Score: 192)
  4. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (Score: 191)
  5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland (Score: 190)
  6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (Score: 189)
  7. Canada, Hungary, United States (Score: 188)
  8. Estonia, Lithuania (Score: 187)
  9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score: 186)
  10. Iceland (Score: 1)185

World’s 10 least powerful passports:

  1. Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (Score: 45)
  2. Eritrea, Sri Lanka (Score: 43)
  3. Bangladesh, North Korea (Score: 42)
  4. Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Score: 40)
  5. Somalia (Score: 36)
  6. Yemen (Score: 35)
  7. Pakistan ( (Score: 34)
  8. Iraq (Score: 31)
  9. Syria (Score: 29)
  10. Afghanistan (Score: 28)

The Henley Passport Index is an annual list put together by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. It claims to be the “original ranking of all the world’s passports”. The index covers 227 destinations and 199 passports.

