Karnataka: 6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured on their way to temple as vehicle rams into tree

Belagavi, Jan 5: In a tragic incident, six Hindu temple pilgrims lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a road accident on the wee hours of Thursday in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

Police have identified the deceased as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42). The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital with the help of police and locals.

As per a report, the incident occurred when the pilgrims were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village.

The accident occurred when the driver of their Bolero goods vehicle lost control and rammed a banyan tree, and then overturned as they were approaching a curve. Around 23 people were travelling in the Bolero goods vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was heading toward the temple when a driver insisted on giving them a lift.

Several minutes after they boarded, the accident happened, killing five people instantly and another while they were being transported to the hospital. According to a preliminary inquiry, the collision was caused by reckless and careless driving.

The accident injured about 16 people, who were sent to neighbouring hospitals. Sanjeev Patil, the superintendent of police (SP), hurried to the scene.

Govinda Karajol, minister of water resources and district in charge, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families. He had expressed his condolences for the victims' deaths and promised to pray for the injured people's quick recovery. The case is currently being investigated by Katakola police.