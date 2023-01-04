  1. Home
Karnataka: 6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured on their way to temple as vehicle rams into tree

News Network
January 5, 2023

Belagavi, Jan 5: In a tragic incident, six Hindu temple pilgrims lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a road accident on the wee hours of Thursday in Karnataka's Belagavi district. 

Police have identified the deceased as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42). The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital with the help of police and locals.

As per a report, the incident occurred when the pilgrims were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village.

The accident occurred when the driver of their Bolero goods vehicle lost control and rammed a banyan tree, and then overturned as they were approaching a curve. Around 23 people were travelling in the Bolero goods vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was heading toward the temple when a driver insisted on giving them a lift.

Several minutes after they boarded, the accident happened, killing five people instantly and another while they were being transported to the hospital. According to a preliminary inquiry, the collision was caused by reckless and careless driving.

The accident injured about 16 people, who were sent to neighbouring hospitals. Sanjeev Patil, the superintendent of police (SP), hurried to the scene.

Govinda Karajol, minister of water resources and district in charge, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families. He had expressed his condolences for the victims' deaths and promised to pray for the injured people's quick recovery. The case is currently being investigated by Katakola police. 

News Network
December 26,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 26: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka during year end. 

As the New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

"There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

News Network
December 27,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 27: A 14-year-old boy, who was standing by the side of the road, lost his life when a speeding car knocked him down near Mudipu on the outskirts of the city today.   

The victim has been identified as Karthik (14), son of Harishchandra and Arunakshi couple from Boliar. He was a Class 8 student of Mudipu Government Primary School.

It is said that the boy was on way back home from the school when the incident occurred. 

Excessive speed of the car, which also rammed into an auto-rickshaw, is said to be the cause of the accident

Sources said that the incident took place when the car owner gave the car to his friend for trial.

The car driver, in an attempt to overtake a bus that had stopped in front, hit the rickshaw and road barricade before knocking down the school boy. The boy who suffered critical injuries on his head, died on the spot. 

News Network
December 29,2022

drugs1.jpg

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm, official sources said on Thursday.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring.

"There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," Harris said.

According to the ministry, chemical ethylene glycol was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests.

Sources said the Drugs Controller General of India has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator.

An inspection jointly conducted by the central drugs regulatory team of north zone and state drugs regulatory team was also taken during which samples were lifted.

Earlier this year, death of 70 children in Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following which the Haryana-based unit was shut for violation of manufacturing standards.

However, later the samples tested in a government laboratory in India were found to be complying with specifications.

India's drug regulator had told the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month that the global health body drew a premature link between the deaths of children in Gambia and the four India-made cough syrups which adversely impacted the image of the country's pharmaceutical products across the globe.

In a letter to Dr Rogerio Gaspar, Director (Regulation and Prequalification) at WHO, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani had said that a statement issued by the global health body in October in the wake of the deaths "was unfortunately amplified by the global media which led to a narrative being built internationally targeting the quality of Indian pharmaceutical products".

In the letter, Somani said the samples of four made-in-India cough syrups linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia, which were tested in a government laboratory in the country, were found to be complying with specifications.

The DCGI had said that India has been committed to rigorous monitoring and oversight to ensure that the highest standards of manufacture are maintained in quality control of drugs and cosmetics.

