Karnataka AAP dares BJP to initiate action against corrupt ministers on line with Punjab govt

News Network
May 25, 2022

Bengaluru, May 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has challenged the BJP government to initiate action against corrupt ministers on line with what Bhagwant Mann did in Punjab.

AAP State Convener, Prithvi Reddy on Wednesday said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed Health Minister Vijay Sangla and ordered an investigation after he came to know that he is taking bribe through commissions. Mann sacked the Minister before the opposition and the media asked for it."

He charged that most of the ministers in Karnataka have been accused of corruption but no action has been taken despite the people asking for it.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly fighting corruption. The AAP has filed several complaints against 40 per cent commission charge against the ruling BJP," he said.

"We are constantly staging protests, uncovering corruption. But this deaf BJP government does not have the courage to take action against the Ministers," he charged.

"There are serious allegations against Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Munirathna and others. The contractors have accused these ministers of demanding 40 per cent commission on every project. The religious seers have also alleged that 30 per cent commission has to be given to get the grant for religious mutts. All the tainted ministers should be sacked soon," he said.

"Health Minister Sudhakar was accused of irregularities in the purchase of Covid equipment," retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao said.

He also said that the AAP has repeatedly demanded for the resignation of Minister Munirathna over alleged irregularities regarding Rs 118.26 crore scam as proved by Lokayukta investigation.

"Minister of Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan's name is repeatedly heard in PSI and Assistant Professor's recruitment scam. Minister Byrathi Basavaraju is accused of grabbing land."

The questions have also been raised against Minister V. Somanna's disproportionate income. Minister R. Ashok is also allegedly involved in illegalities.

There is video evidence for Minister Shashikala Jolle allegedly raising Rs 27 crore illegally, in egg purchases.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani is accused of obtaining crop loans in the name of thousands of farmers, the AAP leader said.

"Agricultural Minister B.C. Patil is allegedly involved in trafficking of fertilizer in other states. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action despite serious allegations against many ministers." he said.

Former KAS officer and AAP leader K. Mathai said, "the whole system of the state is corrupt and our honourable Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is busy in protecting the same." 

News Network
May 12,2022

Lucknow, May 12: Singing of the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" has been made compulsory at all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, an official said here.

The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh madrasa Education Board, SN Pandey, also issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9.

According to the decision taken in the board meeting on March 24, the singing of the national anthem at the time of prayer at all madrasas across the state has been made mandatory, he said.

He said regular classes at the madrasas began on May 12 after the Ramzan holidays, and the order came into effect on the same day.

The order said that before the commencement of classes, the national anthem will be sung by teachers and students from the upcoming academic session in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrasas in the state.

The District Minority Welfare Officers have been tasked to ensure compliance with the order.

General Secretary of Teachers' Association Madaris Arabia, Diwan Sahab Zaman Khan, said that till now at madrasas, usually Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (salutations to Muhammad) were recited before the start of classes.

The national anthem was also sung in some, but it was not compulsory. "Now it has been made mandatory," he added.

The order comes after the state's Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh last month emphasised teaching nationalism at madrasas.

Minister of State Danish Azad Ansari had also said that the government wants the madrasa students to be "full of patriotism".

At present, there are a total of 16,461 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and 560 of them receive government grants. 

News Network
May 11,2022

Washington, May 11: Us lawmakers are about to approve a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as Washington looks to prolong the conflict with Russia.

Both Republican and Democratic Parties have reached an agreement on the details of the massive package, which will likely move quickly through Congress.

"Time is of the essence -- and we cannot afford to wait," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

"With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won,” she said.

Two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for a whopping $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in new military aid and other security assistance over the next five months to use in the regime's war with Russia.

The supplemental funding request includes $16.4 billion for the Defense Department, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, and $3 billion for humanitarian assistance and to fight food insecurity, according to reports.

The new package includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $5.4 billion to replenish military inventories of weapons and equipment sent to front lines.

On Monday, however, Congressional leaders agreed to release $6.8 billion more than the $33 billion requested by the White House.

An American journalist and political commentator denounced Biden’s request, saying that it shows what the priorities of the Biden administration are.

“With $40 billion you could pay the rent for four million people for a year in the United States. Or the budgets of 400 school districts for the year in the United States. Or feed a million people for a year in the United States. Or pay for the health care of a million people for the year in the United States,” Don DeBar said. 

“And none of those options leave you with World War 3 nuclear devastation in your lap. And they might even avert what seems to be an inevitable revolution in the United States because of the severe distress in the housing food medical and educational conditions of the people here for lack of funding,” he stated.

“I know the leadership here believes they have sufficient technological advantage to change the course of human history and deny a people's response to oppressive conditions. But these are human beings, not cattle, and they will rise as surely as the sun does every morning,” he noted.

A top US official has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preparing for a long war that may not end with Russian victory in the east.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

She added that Putin was counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as the conflict continues to cause food shortages and inflation, including spiraling energy prices.

Biden said the supplemental budget request will allow weapons and ammunition to flow "without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters" and the US to continue delivering economic and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.

The White House said that more than $20 billion of the $33 billion would be for military and other security systems.

Biden has also demanded an additional $8.5 billion in economic assistance to help provide basic services to the Ukrainian people and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance and food security funding.

If the package passes as planned, US spending in Ukraine and addressing the ensuing humanitarian crisis will soar to around $54 billion.

The US has already delivered $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Biden’s term in office, though much of that aid has come since Russia’s military operation against Ukraine began in late February.

This is while a report has revealed that the US government is struggling to track large quantities of “lethal aid” shipped to Ukraine in recent months amid raging conflict in the country. 

News Network
May 14,2022

In response to the cold-blooded killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli regime forces, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for a unified command against the occupying regime.

In his remarks late on Friday, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Gaza-based resistance movement's political bureau, urged the “speedy formation” of the command to lead the struggle against Israel.

The call came two days after 51-year-old Abu Akleh was brutally murdered while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The long-time Al Jazeera Arabic journalist, who shot to fame while covering the second Palestinian Intifada between 2000 and 2005, was accompanying a group of local journalists when she was targeted.

Haniyeh said the Palestinian liberation struggle is going through a "new stage," which demands the adoption of "incisive and strategic decisions".

He said the unified command will be tasked with directing the resistance against the apartheid regime.

Formation of the unified front is indispensable in the light of the regime's "bestiality," which manifested itself in the "assassination of the daughter of Palestine," Haniyeh said, referring to Abu Akleh.

The Hamas leader said Palestinians need to get their act together in the face of Tel Aviv's unbridled aggression, advocating unity between different Palestinian political groups.

He cited examples of Israeli aggression such as the increase in settlement construction activities across the occupied territories, assaulting Palestinian worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the longstanding and crippling siege of Gaza, detention of thousands of Palestinians, and denying them the right to return to their homeland.

Haniyeh called on the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) to end its cooperation with the regime in Tel Aviv and scrap the so-called Oslo Accords, which were signed in 1993 and marked the first time the Israeli regime and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) recognized each other.

The Oslo Accords were signed in the White House but named after Norway’s capital city, where the secret back-channel dialogue took place.

The Hamas leader urged the PA to withdraw its "recognition of Israel," stop its "security cooperation" with Tel Aviv, "and concentrate on the resistance's comprehensive plan for confronting the occupier."

Pertinently, it came on the eve of Nakba Day, (the Day of Catastrophe), when in 1948 hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homeland and Israel came into existence as an illegal and illegitimate entity.

