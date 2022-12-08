  1. Home
  Karnataka: AAP to field candidates in all 224 assembly seats, focus on 60 seats

Karnataka: AAP to field candidates in all 224 assembly seats, focus on 60 seats

December 9, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Karnataka just a few months away.

AAP is upbeat after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP and the noticeable show in the Gujarat Assembly election, say party leaders in Karnataka.

The party's state unit Vice-President Bhaskar Rao said here on Friday that the five AAP candidates who emerged victorious in the Gujarat poll were not backed by "money and muscle power", and they won on their own reputation.

"We would like to pursue that line here (in Karnataka)", he said. While the party would field "new and good candidates" in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where the polls are due by May, it would focus on 50 to 60 "winnable" segments.

"We are very optimistic that in Karnataka, we will make a better mark than what we have done in Gujarat", Rao said, adding that campaigning by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Karnataka Assembly polls would definitely boost the party's "winnability, acceptability and chances". Karnataka needs a "thoroughly new model", he said.

Congress, BJP and coalition models have been "rejected", according to him.

"We will concentrate on people (candidates) with good reputation", added Rao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner. On the contention in some quarters that the AAP had eaten into Congress votes in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, he said nobody stopped M Mallikarjun Kharge-led party from consolidating their votes. He also said: "We are buoyed that Modi magic has not worked in Himachal Pradesh. So, it cannot work here (Karnataka) also". 

November 27,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Rahul Parmar, a Gujarati man living in Bengaluru, and working as an engineer, decided to kill his own 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her. The man had lost his job and also suffered a huge financial loss in the Bitcoin trade.

He had already mortgaged his wife’s ornaments to pay off his debt and lied to his spouse that he was robbed. Caught in a vicious cycle of debt, the man decided to kill his own daughter and take his own life as well.

The techie drove around the city with suicidal thoughts in his head with his daughter in the backseat. The baby got cranky as she had not eaten anything and started crying. Rahul grabbed some biscuits from a nearby shop to feed her and at that moment he decided to commit this crime. He feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action.

The worry of pressure from lenders didn’t let him rest and he killed the little girl before attempting suicide.

According to the police, the man smothered his daughter’s face into his chest to kill her and then jumped into the lake to take his own life but he didn’t drown.

“She started crying and I didn’t have any money left with me. A worse situation awaited me if I returned home. I just hugged her tight and killed her. My helplessness to buy her food made me take the decision. I jumped into the lake with her to kill myself, but didn’t drown,” he told the police.

Rahul Parmar, 45, a debt-ridden engineer who escaped a suicide attempt, confessed everything to the police, sources said. 
 

November 25,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 25: In yet another attempt to deepen the communal divide in coastal Karnataka, the Hindu Jagaran Vedike has put up a banner at the entrance of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district barring non-Hindu traders from conducting business in the premises during the Champa Shashti festival. 

Champa Shashti Mahotsava, which began with a Sheshavahana Bandi Utsava on Monday (November 21), will continue till December 5, and the Champa Shashti Maharatotsava will be held on Tuesday (November 29).

The banner reads: “Business activities by people from other religions are banned in this premises during the Kukke Subrahmanya Champa Shashti festival.”

Besides the banner, the HJV Kukke unit has also written to the temple management committee, asking it to take “necessary action” to stop non-Hindu traders from conducting business during the festival.

Hariprasad K, HJV member, in the letter to the temple management, said: “As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, people from other religions should not be allowed to conduct business during the festival. The sanctity of the temple should be protected, and law and order maintained. ”

Mohanram Sulli, president, temple management committee, said the management has been following the rule and non-Hindu traders are anyway not allowed to conduct business on the temple premises.

“We do not have an option under the law to allow people from other religions to conduct business within temple limits,” Sulli said. “As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, we can neither lease properties, nor execute a tender to persons from other religions. We have been following the rules.”

Asked to comment on the letter written by the HJV, Sulli said that the temple committee need not adopt any additional resolution, as the law itself is specific and sufficient.

November 30,2022

New Delhi, Nov 30: Bilkis Bano approached the Supreme Court (SC), challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. Bano filed a review petition against the May order of the SC, which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy.

Bilkis Banos' lawyer mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for listing. The CJI said he will examine the issue to determine whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench.

Gujarat government's defense

Gujarat government had defended before the Supreme Court its decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case saying remission was granted as they completed 14 years sentence in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

The State government said it has considered the cases of all 11 prisoners as per the policy of 1992 and remission was granted on August 10, 2022, and the Central government also approved the pre-mature release of convicts.

It is pertinent to note that the remission was not granted under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of the celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", it has said.

The affidavit stated, "State government considered all the opinions and decided to release 11 prisoners since they have completed 14 years and above in prisons and their behaviour was found to be good." Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts, who had gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

The State government said that in a circular dated July 9, 1992, it had issued a policy for early releasing those prisoners who have completed 14 years of imprisonment who were imposed life imprisonment punishment.

CBI carried the investigation

In the present case, the investigation was carried out by the CBI and the State government has obtained the approval or suitable orders of the government of India, it said.

The affidavit stated that the government of India conveyed its approval under section 435 of the CrPC for the premature release of 11 prisoners on July 11, 2022.

The government also questioned the locus standi of petitioners who filed the PIL challenging the decision saying they are outsiders to the case.

The government has said the plea is neither maintainable in law nor tenable on facts, saying that the petitioners as the third party have no locus standi to challenge the remission order.

Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, social activist and professor Roop Rekha Verma and TMC MP Mahua Moitra had filed pleas against the release of convicts.

Supreme Court had issued notice to the government

Earlier, the top court had issued notice to the Gujarat government and convicts and sought their responses on the pleas challenging remission order.

It had also asked the State to file the entire record of the proceedings in the Bilkis Bano case, including the remission order.

The pleas had sought setting aside of order granting remission to 11 convicts and directing their immediate re-arrest.

"It is submitted that it would appear that the constitution of members of the competent authority of the Gujarat government also bore allegiance to a political party, and also were sitting MLAs. As such, it would appear that the competent authority was not an authority that was entirely independent, and one that could independently apply its mind to the facts at hand," the plea stated.

The plea said they have challenged the order of competent authority of the government of Gujarat by way of which 11 persons who were accused in a set of heinous offences committed in Gujarat were allowed to walk free on August 15, 2022, pursuant to remission being extended to them.

The remission in this heinous case would be entirely against public interest and would shock the collective public conscience, as also be entirely against the interests of the victim (whose family has publicly made statements worrying for her safety), plea stated.

The Gujarat government had released the 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, on August 15. All the 11 life-term convicts in the case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008.

In March 2002 during the post-Godhra riots, Bano was allegedly gang-raped and left to die with 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara.

