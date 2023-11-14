  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | All forms of head cover banned during recruitment exams for boards and corporations

News Network
November 14, 2023

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned any kind of head cover during upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall. After protests by Hindutva groups, the KEA has now allowed women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall while restricting other jewellery.

The recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

Earlier in October, the Karnataka government had allowed students to wear the Hijab, during competitive exams. Higher education minister MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the Hijab sparking off protests by right-wing groups. Examinations were conducted on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations.

However, after allegations of the usage of Bluetooth devices by certain students the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

The state government had on November 11 ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines.

News Network
November 4,2023

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 4: A woman was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a tourist bus fell into a forest trench in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district early on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Cheekanahalli cross in the limits of Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured were shifted to the Hassan government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha (45) from Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A total of 48 tourists were travelling in the bus which was en route to Hindu pilgrimage centre Horanadu.

Earlier also, several accidents have taken place in the stretch, the locals complained.

To prevent such incidents, demands for a barrier on the dangerous stretch have been made for a long time but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it, they added.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
November 10,2023

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) commissioner Philippe Lazzarini said at least 99 of its staff have been killed in besieged Gaza strict due to Israeli aggression since October 7.

The commissioner added that severely limiting food, water and medicine in Gaza is “collective punishment," saying that the killing of thousands of children “cannot be collateral damage.”

He said pushing one million people to leave their homes and concentrate them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes “forced displacement." 

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, 15 Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured by Israeli forces in a latest raid on Jenin city and refugee camp and in other Palestinian towns, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Israel's military said it was conducting raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 operation from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health ministry figures.

Students at 28 universities across the UK are staging a walkout on Thursday and Friday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. They are also demanding the immediate lifting of the siege on Gaza.

Universities taking part include King’s College London, London School of Economics and Edinburgh University. 

Students walked out of their classes, seminars and lectures on Thursday, calling on their institutions to demand an “immediate ceasefire" and an “end to UK complicity in, and funding for, Israel’s genocide in Gaza”. 

Thirty Palestine societies from universities across Britain released a joint statement saying that “the hostile environment that is being encouraged by university administrators has effectively banned Palestinians from their right to publicly grieve the catastrophe befalling their people in Gaza”.

Belgium’s deputy prime minister called on the government to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter told Nieuwsblad newspaper. “It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire."
 

News Network
November 3,2023

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket league, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.

The talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September, the report said, adding that the kingdom proposed investing as much as $5 billion into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the custodian of the IPL, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

IPL is one of the richest leagues in the world and has been attracting top players and coaches to India since its inaugural edition in 2008. 

