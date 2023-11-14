Karnataka | All forms of head cover banned during recruitment exams for boards and corporations

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned any kind of head cover during upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall. After protests by Hindutva groups, the KEA has now allowed women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall while restricting other jewellery.

The recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

Earlier in October, the Karnataka government had allowed students to wear the Hijab, during competitive exams. Higher education minister MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the Hijab sparking off protests by right-wing groups. Examinations were conducted on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations.

However, after allegations of the usage of Bluetooth devices by certain students the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

The state government had on November 11 ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines.