Karnataka allows weddings within homes with up to 40 guests; passes must for all

Bengaluru, May 9: The Karnataka government has clarified that weddings that have already been scheduled will be allowed to take place within homes, but the number of guests has been limited to 40.

In an addendum issued on Saturday, the Karnataka government said that passes will be issued to the 40 guests and they can only enter the premises where the event is being held upon showing the passes.

The notification by the government said that those organising weddings will be required to submit a duly signed application along with the invitation card or any other relevant document to the concerned Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in the BBMP area or the concerned Tahsildar in the districts to obtain permission to conduct the marriage function.

“On the receipt of the application, the Joint Commission of the BBMP Zone or Tahsildar shall issue 40 passes for each of the marriage event. Only people with passes shall be allowed to attend the marriage function and pass shall not be transferable,” the order said.

In the same notification, the government has also allowed iron ore mining for sale to the steel industry and has also permitted limestone mining for use in the cement industry.

The Karnataka government on May 7 extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. The lockdown was originally imposed from April 26 to May 12 and has been extended by two more weeks. As per the revised guidelines, one can no longer use vehicles for takeaway but home delivery services, however, will continue.

As earlier, public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.