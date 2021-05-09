  1. Home
  2. Karnataka allows weddings within homes with up to 40 guests; passes must for all

News Network
May 9, 2021

Bengaluru, May 9: The Karnataka government has clarified that weddings that have already been scheduled will be allowed to take place within homes, but the number of guests has been limited to 40. 

In an addendum issued on Saturday, the Karnataka government said that passes will be issued to the 40 guests and they can only enter the premises where the event is being held upon showing the passes.

The notification by the government said that those organising weddings will be required to submit a duly signed application along with the invitation card or any other relevant document to the concerned Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in the BBMP area or the concerned Tahsildar in the districts to obtain permission to conduct the marriage function. 

“On the receipt of the application, the Joint Commission of the BBMP Zone or Tahsildar shall issue 40 passes for each of the marriage event. Only people with passes shall be allowed to attend the marriage function and pass shall not be transferable,” the order said.

In the same notification, the government has also allowed iron ore mining for sale to the steel industry and has also permitted limestone mining for use in the cement industry.

The Karnataka government on May 7 extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. The lockdown was originally imposed from April 26 to May 12 and has been extended by two more weeks. As per the revised guidelines, one can no longer use vehicles for takeaway but home delivery services, however, will continue. 

As earlier, public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. 

News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it has witnessed a big jump in Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi announced free vaccines for all in the capital. 

News Network
May 9,2021

Bengaluru, May 9: The 17 Muslim BBMP war room staffers that were suspended from their jobs and branded as “terrorists” after a communally motivated “raid” by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya's team earlier this week, are expected to get their jobs back from May 10. 

On May 4, the MP along with MLAs Sathish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar stormed the war room and made allegations of a bed-blocking scam during which he read out the names of only Muslim staff and questioned their appointment.

The 17 were part of the 212 staffers outsourced by Crystal Infosystems and Services. Within minutes after the MP singled them out, they were branded as terrorists and many of them were picked up by the police in the night.

Sources said Crystal Infosystems and Services, the company which had outsourced the employees to the BBMP, met Thulasi Maddineni, the IAS officer who is in charge of the South Zone War room, on Saturday and requested for the reinstatement of the staffers considering that none of them were connected to the bed-blocking facility.

To a question, the officer said they have assured the company that the jobs will be restored. "The agency came and requested us to reinstate the issue. For many of the employees, it is the question of their livelihood. The request was made on Saturday. The staffers will be taken back from Monday," she said.

Shivu Naik, manager of Crystal Infosystems, said he was yet to hear from officials but the move was a good step forward considering none of the staffers provided by the company were working in the bed-blocking section. "It's definitely a welcome move. Our company had given a letter to BBMP on behalf of the employees as the job was important to them in the pandemic. I will meet the officials tomorrow," he said.

A day after Tejasvi Surya's allegations, the war room had seen attrition as many employees refused to work citing the leakage of their personal phone numbers. Surya visited them once again and apologised for the leak of numbers. His office has clarified that the MP didn't apologise for what happened to the Muslim staffers as reported by some media.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 28,2021

drMaha.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 28: A 25-year-old woman doctor who was undergoing treatment for covid-19 succumbed to the deadly disease in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Dr C C Maha Basheer of Palisseri Nabams House in Thalassery. Maha, who was five months pregnant, was admitted at Mangaluru Indiana Hospital.

The doctors could not save her baby. Although she tested negative in the test conducted two days back, she continued treatment following breathing problems. She was studying for MD at Kanachur Medical College, Deralakatte, Thokkottu, Mangaluru.

Maha was wife of Dr Savafar of Kasargod. She was daughter of C C Abdul Basheer and Nazriya Basheer. Maasin Basheer, Misnan Basheer and Milas Basheer are her siblings. Her last rites were held at Stadium Juma Masjid in Thalassery. 

