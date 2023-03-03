  1. Home
Karnataka: Apple phones to be built in 300-acre factory; CM says it will create 1 lakh jobs

March 3, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.    

"Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka," tweeted Chandrasekhar, adding, "Double Engine Sarkar of PM @narendramodi ji n CM @BSBommai working to create investments n jobs n 1TrillionDollar Economy for Karnataka."             

Bommai said: "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka". He added, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025."

February 27,2023

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit has strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Monday, February 27, the party's state spokesman Prithvi Reddy said: "There is nothing wrong with Delhi's excise policy. It should be noted here that the new excise policy is yet to be implemented in Delhi and the same policy is in force in many states.

"Although Central government investigators have been targeting Sisodia for nearly a year, not a shred of evidence has been found to substantiate the allegations. No cash or any illegal documents has been found. Realizing that it is only the AAP that has the power to face the BJP and since the latter is unable to confront us politically, it is misusing its powers to create trouble like this.

"The AAP is flourishing all over the country including Karnataka. The BJP cannot tolerate people being in favour of AAP. Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central government through the CBI, fearing that he might question the plight of government schools here when he comes to campaign for the Karnataka elections.

"We are not only ready for the arrest, but we are also ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the country and the people."

The spokesman went on to say that several foreign nations have also appreciated the revolution in the education brought in by the AAP in government schools across the national capital.

"But the BJP cannot tolerate this. Manish Sisodia as the Education Minister has built 25,000 state-of-the-art school rooms and laid a solid foundation for the future of around 20 lakh students.

"It is reprehensible that the BJP is doing such a low-level strategy against people like Manish Sisodia. Just like how a plant sprouts, the more the BJP disturbs, the Aam Aadmi Party will grow faster," Reddy added.

February 28,2023

Kuwait: In celebration of Kuwait National Day, the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA) orchestrated a beach clean-up program on 25th February. The mission was to clean up the beach area from 2nd Ring Road to Kuwait Tower, and collect all forms of waste from the beach side. 

With an impressive turnout, hundreds of dedicated volunteers from KKMA, alongside enthusiastic children, families, and gracious Kuwaiti volunteers, all united for the noble cause. Together, they worked to cleanse the shoreline and made a commendable impact.

Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait inaugurated the event.  Kamal Singh Rathore, the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, shared heart-warming messages of goodwill. Ibrahim Kunnil, the president of KKMA presided over the function. 

Esteemed guests graced the program with their presence. The event was compeered by BM Iqbal, while other KKMA officials Vice Chairman AP Abdul Salam, Working President Nawaz Qadiri, Zone Presidents Mustafa Master, Mohammad Ali Katinjimula, VK Abdul Nassar, Sports & Arts Vice President Aslam Hamza, and other Center, Zone, Branch, and Unit Leaders, also in the function.

The program's festivities included a warm welcome address delivered by KKMA Central General Secretary KC Rafeeq and a recitation of Khiraat by Khalid Maulavi.  K. O. Moidu, Vice President of Sports & Arts, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to conclude the event.

