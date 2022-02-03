  1. Home
  2. Karnataka approves 88 industrial projects worth Rs 2,367 cr; to generate jobs for 11K people

News Network
February 2, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 2: The Karnataka government has approved 88 industrial projects worth Rs 2,367.99 crore that would generate jobs for over 10,904 people in the State.

The 129th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani on Tuesday evening has cleared these projects.

The committee has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects with investment of more than Rs 50 crore, the Minister's office said in a release on Wednesday.

These projects worth Rs 799.1 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,237 people in the state. Noting that the SLSWCC meeting has also cleared 78 new projects at an outlay of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore, it said these projects worth Rs 1,431.74 crore would generate jobs for 7,667 people in the state.

Three more projects worth Rs 137.15 crore investments were also approved, the release said, adding that a total 88 projects with investments of Rs 2,367.99 crore with employment potential for 10,904 people were cleared.

Among new investments approved are: M/s Gurudatta Integrated Textile Park Limited with Rs.357 Crore and employment potential of 1,655; a Rs 96 crore project by M/s Spansules Formulations with employment potential for 540 people; Rs 80 crore investment by M/s Rinac India Ltd with 125 jobs; Rs 64 crore project by M/s Sunvik Steels Private Limited with job creation for 20 people.

Also, Rs 59.31 crore worth project by M/s H&V Advanced Materials India Private Limited with employment for 327 people; Rs 46.50 crore investment by M/s A One Textech Private Limited, with job opportunities to 160 people; Rs 44.80 crore investment by M/s Texport Industries Pvt Ltd which is expected to create 1501 jobs; and Rs 35 crore investment by M/s Kaynes Technology India Private Limited with job creation for 390 people.

News Network
January 31,2022

nalapad.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

News Network
January 21,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew will remain across the state. More details to follow. 

News Network
February 1,2022

taxes.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 1: For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 35 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 5 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2022-23.

According to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, goods and services tax will contribute 16 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 15 paise to each rupee earned.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 5 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 35 paise, according to the Budget 2022-23.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 15 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 10 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 8 paise and 4 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 9 paise in every rupee on 'other expenditures'.  

