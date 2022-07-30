  1. Home
  Karnataka Assembly polls in December, predicts HDK

News Network
July 31, 2022

Bengaluru, July 31: Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in December, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed.

“Situation at present indicates that Assembly polls will be held in December. The party has already begun preparations in 134 Assembly constituencies, where we have strong base,” he told reporters in Bidar.

Kumaraswamy stated that JD(S) legislature party deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur would finalise candidates for Assembly segments in Bidar. The selection process would be over in another 10 days.

He appealed to people to support JD(S) party so that its government lasted a full five-year term. “There were enough resources for wealth creation in the State and there was no need to go to the Centre for it. Though waiving the loans of the farmers was not a permanent solution, he would try to find a permanent solution to the loan burden of the farmers,” Kumaraswamy said.

News Network
July 28,2022

bellare.jpg

Mangaluru, July 28: The BJP leadership in Karnataka is trying to grapple with the backlash against its state top brass after the brutal killing of youth leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

In the aftermath of the murder in the party stronghold of Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. 

A tense atmosphere continues to prevail in Sullia and surrounding areas even though no fresh untoward incident was reported on Thursday.

Anger and grief were writ large on the faces of youth workers who gathered for the funeral procession of the slain leader on Wednesday.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the local MP, was at the receiving end of the fury as agitators punctured his car and almost toppled it. He managed to leave with the help of the police.

“We will give a befitting reply by arresting all the accused involved in the murder,” Kateel said.

The crowd shouted slogans against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhar Bhat, calling him a ‘dongi’ (cheat). Minister V Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Dakshina Kannada, Fisheries Minister S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor were asked to go back by the crowd.

The conspiracy behind Nettar's murder at Bellare will be revealed and justice will be ensured, Kateel said, adding he will convince the workers who resigned to reconsider their decision.

Kateel's car was blocked for about half an hour before he could move with police security. Kateel said the party is answerable to the workers and the government will take swift action to nab the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind the murder. He said the reported links of the murder to Kerala will also be investigated.

A section of youth workers of the party in Chikkamagaluru announced on Wednesday that they were resigning as the party had failed to protect its own cadre.

The assailants who had attacked Nettar had come on Tuesday night on a motorbike with a Kerala registration number. Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar also assuaged the feelings of party workers, saying seven people have already been taken into custody and the conspiracy behind the murder will be revealed soon.

The government is aware of the anguish of party workers and will take swift action to arrest the culprits, he said.

The incident has also threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

News Network
July 18,2022

Bengaluru, July 18: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, reacting to the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the weakening stature of opposition parties in the country, asked who was responsible for the development. 

“Anyone raising questions are dubbed anti-national. Even Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen had to face this bitter experience,” he said.

If Opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced using ED, CBI and I-T department, Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy recalled the remarks made by Justice Ramana where he rued that it was unfortunate that the stature of opposition parties were shrinking and Bills were being passed sans any discussion. 

“I agree with these remarks. Introspection about these statements is the need of the hour. Who is responsible for weakening the opposition parties in the country? What is happening over the past eight years?,” he asked.

Discussion is not allowed even for key legislations and budget worth lakhs of crores. Karnataka legislature is proof of that. Only when there is a ‘jugal-bandi’ between ruling and opposition parties will there be progress, Kumaraswamy said.

On the CJI’s comments on long imprisonment without trial, Kumaraswamy said that 80 per cent of the 6.1 lakh prisoners were undertrials. “How many of them are innocent? Who is responsible for their plight?” he asked. The words of the judge at least should enlighten the irresponsible administration, he added.

News Network
July 24,2022

chopra.jpg

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games. 

