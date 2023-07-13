  1. Home
  Karnataka: BJP leader and former minister Munirathna booked for carrying out blasts to mine stones

July 13, 2023

Bengaluru, July 13: Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA Munirathna has been booked under the Explosives Act and Karnataka Land Revenue Act along with three others for carrying out blasts to mine stones in a quarry at Hunasamaranahalli.

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma.

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the 'illegal' mining activities. The villagers too had staged a demonstration against the usage of explosives for quarrying.

Following the complaint, a field survey was carried out, where it was found that explosives were used for quarrying. These activities were damaging earth in that region, according to the FIR.

The sale of stones was also resulting in loss to the state government. The investigation also revealed that those mining the quarry did not have any permission from the competent authority, the FIR said.

July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: A 25-year-old non-resident Indian from Dakshina Kannada district died under mysterious circumstances in United Arab Emirates. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Raaziq, son of Dawood, resident of Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk of coastal district. 

According to sources, he had slept in a hotel room and did not wake up in the morning. When others tried to wake him up, he did not respond. Later he was declared dead. 

It is learnt that he had entered marital life during his last visit to home town. 

July 5,2023

Mumbai, July 5: As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said. The number will increase further, the sources said. Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'. Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

“We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati,” an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri. MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These are the first meetings involving party functionaries for both factions since Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday. Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them. 

July 8,2023

Bengaluru, July 8: The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the probe into the model code of conduct violation case registered against BJP national president J P Nadda during the assembly elections in the state.

Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagara in May 2023, in which he allegedly lured voters.

The criminal petition filed by Nadda, seeking to cancel the case against him, was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, which gave an interim order staying the investigation on Friday and adjourned the hearing to June 21.

Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with the Harappanahalli Police stating that the speech was delivered in a manner luring and threatening the voters.

It also said that he had violated the Model Election Code of Conduct.

Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash this investigation. 

