  2. Karnataka BJP leader writes to PM Modi urging to nationalise Waqf assets

News Network
November 1, 2024

Bengaluru, Nov 1: Hardline BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "Nationalise Waqf Assets", alleging Waqf board of "blatant violation" in claiming of the lands of Farmers, temples and mutts.

Taking to his social media, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal posted on X, saying "I have written a letter to the hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to Nationalize the Waqf Assets in view of the arbitrary, blatant violation in claiming of the lands of Farmers, Landowners, Temples, Trusts and Mutts across the country by the Waqf board. All the citizens of the country have equal rights on the land. If the motive of Waqf is welfare and social service, this has to be done without bias and religious discrimination as India is a secular nation."

Additionally, Vijayapura MLA also attached the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had accused the Waqf Board of encroaching on thousands of acres of farmers' lands with the support of the Karnataka government.

Surya stated, "There have been multiple press conferences and videos in the public domain where the Minister himself has admitted that these Waqf adalats are being conducted under the Chief Minister's instructions. This is a grave matter, where thousands of acres of farmers' lands are being encroached upon by the Waqf Board with the active support and collusion of the State Government."

He mentioned that, in recent days, farmers from various districts across Karnataka have reported that, without prior notice, ownership of their lands has been abruptly transferred to the Waqf Board.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticised BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, claiming he has done nothing for Bengaluru. Kharge's remarks came in response to the BJP MP's accusations regarding Waqf Board land encroachment.

The Congress leader assured that the Karnataka government is committed to protecting farmers' properties.

Kharge further questioned the BJP's record on protecting temples during its previous government, stating that the Karnataka government is committed to safeguarding temples and common people's properties.

News Network
October 28,2024

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday undertook fresh searches in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) linked money laundering case in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, official sources said.

About seven-eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru are being covered, the sources said.

The federal agency had conducted the first round of raids in this case on October 18 when it searched the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations.

It also questioned some lower-rank officials of the MUDA at its Bengaluru zonal office last week.

The ED has filed a enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a Lokayukta FIR.

Siddaramaiah is facing Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named as other accused in the case by the two probe agencies.

Parvathi was recently questioned by the Lokayukta.

News Network
October 28,2024

Bengaluru: A burned, unidentifiable body discovered in a Kodagu coffee plantation has led Karnataka police to unravel a shocking murder plot involving 54-year-old businessman Ramesh’s wife, Niharika (29), her lover Nikhil, and accomplice Ankur. The trio allegedly orchestrated Ramesh’s murder for financial gain, journeying across state lines to dispose of his body in an attempt to conceal their crime. All three suspects are now in custody.

Suspicious Discovery in Kodagu Estate

On October 8, a charred body was found in a coffee plantation near Suntikoppa, Kodagu. With no immediate means of identification, police reviewed local CCTV footage. A red Mercedes Benz passing through the area raised suspicions. Registered under Ramesh’s name, this vehicle led the police to contact Telangana authorities, linking the case to Ramesh, who had recently been reported missing by his wife, Niharika.

An Intricate Plot for Wealth

As investigations deepened, police began to suspect Niharika’s involvement. Under questioning, she revealed her role in the plot and implicated her accomplices, Nikhil—a veterinary doctor—and Ankur. The probe uncovered Niharika’s troubled past, including a stint in prison, where she met Ankur. After marrying Ramesh, her desire for luxury grew, and she allegedly demanded ₹8 crore, which Ramesh refused, leading her to conspire with Nikhil and Ankur.

Murder and Cover-Up

On October 1 in Uppal, Hyderabad, the accused allegedly strangled Ramesh. They then drove over 800 km to Kodagu, disposing of the body in a coffee estate by setting it ablaze. Niharika later filed a missing person report for Ramesh to cover her tracks.

Painstaking Investigation

Kodagu Police Chief Ramarajan highlighted the challenges faced: “The body was nearly unrecognizable. Our team traced suspicious vehicle activity across CCTV cameras from Kodagu to Tumkur, eventually linking the vehicle to Ramesh from Telangana.” Through detailed examination, police collected enough evidence to arrest Niharika, Nikhil, and Ankur, confirming the horrifying plot that led to Ramesh’s murder.

News Network
October 25,2024

Udupi, Oct 25: A team of police from Udupi apprehended a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) at Kannur International Airport, Kerala, after he had been absconding overseas since 2019. 

Ashmath Ali (35) originally arrested on charges of recording a video of unnatural acts, had been out on bail granted by the second ACJ and JMFC court of Udupi on September 6, 2019.

Despite 18 arrest warrants issued in his name, Ali managed to evade authorities for years, frequently traveling abroad. 

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Kaup police station intercepted him as he landed at Kannur International Airport on October 21, marking the end of his prolonged evasion from Indian law enforcement. 

