  Karnataka BJP leaders celebrate 'Balipadyami' by worshipping cows

Karnataka BJP leaders celebrate ‘Balipadyami’ by worshipping cows

October 26, 2022

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka BJP leaders celebrated Balipadyami, the fourth day of Diwali festival at their respective residences on Wednesday by performing cow worship.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B S Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra performed the Gau (cow) Puja.

Yediyurappa has been rearing two cows of Gir breed at his residence in Bengaluru. The cows had been gifted to him when he was the CM, and since then, he has developed the habit of spending time with the calf everyday. Like every year, Yediyurappa fed grains to the cows and worshiped them.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at his residence in Guddekoppa village in Shivamogga district also performed cow worship. He did 'aarti' of cows and fed them grains.

According to Hindu scriptures, Balipadyami commemorates the annual return of Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of many incarnations of Lord Vishnu. It marks the victory of Vishnu over Mahabali and all demon kings, through his metamorphosis into Trivikrama. 

At the time of his defeat, Bali was already a Vishnu devotee and a benevolent ruler of a peaceful, prosperous Kingdom. Vishnu's victory over Mahabali ended the war.

October 14,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka today claimed that the first case being registered under the new anti-conversion law against a former Congress councillor in the city proved that Muslims too are indulging in forceful religious conversion.

Ashoka told reporters that all these days it was presumed that only Christians were involved in "rampant conversion" and pointed to a case registered in Banashankari.

“A Muslim leader who won from Banashankari twice on the Congress ticket is behind this case. He along with two others harassed a Hindu youth from Mandya to convert into Islam. These accused have insulted Lord Shiva and Goddesses Banashankari, too,” Ashoka claimed, citing the police investigation. 

The minister added that the accused forced the Hindu youth to consume beef. “The Hindu youth has tolerated their torture all the while and finally booked a case against them. These accused even took him to their cemetery to torture him,” Ashoka claimed.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly known as the anti-conversion law, seeks to prohibit "unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means". 

The law was passed in the Assembly in December 2021, but was not introduced in the Legislative Council where the BJP lacked the required strength. In May 2022, an ordinance was promulgated to bring the anti-conversion law into effect. Last month, the Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the legislature again with the BJP enjoying a clear majority of 41 members in the 75-member Council, ensuring its passage.

October 21,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Cautioning that "destructive forces" have crept into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government would strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and increase the number of prisons in the state.

The state government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department, he said, as he also highlighted the need for equipping police personnel with sophisticated weapons.

Bommai was speaking after paying tributes on Police Martyrs' Day here, during which he recalled Karnataka police's rich history and the services of the personnel who died on duty. "The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also said the government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department by having a police museum, strengthening ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and increasing the number of jails, among others. He said laws are framed to check any crime after it takes place, but there is a need to think about possible crimes well in advance and enact legislation accordingly.

Police personnel needed sophisticated weapons, he further said, adding that "if senior police officers work efficiently, it will automatically make lower-rung officers to follow their bosses."

Noting that Karnataka is ahead in providing facilities to the police compared to other states, the Chief Minister said the recruitment rate is high with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year. "The confidence of the police must rise and the appointment must take place without corruption, which is being followed by the incumbent government. Also, new technology and tackling cybercrime should be part of police training," he said.

Pointing out that the construction of police stations has increased in the last one year, Bommai said, in the next one year, all police stations in the state must have their own buildings. Police inspectors and deputy superintendents of police require training for which a separate command would be created, he said. 

October 22,2022

The BJP government of Karnataka had to face backlash over a circular issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

According to an education official, although government schools receive donations from donors, this initiative is in line with the ‘My School Our Contributions’ campaign wherein all kinds of people, including parents, should participate in developing the school. 

“This is completely a voluntary service and parents who wish to donate can do so to the respective SDMCs. The money goes to the account of the school’s SDMCs which will then be used for development purposes,” said the official.

The order also states a list of primary purposes for which these donations would be used. Some of them include, drinking water facilities, toilet and sanitation, electricity bill, midday meals, honorarium to guest teachers, e-learning centres, libraries, school playgrounds and decorations among others.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the BJP government. “Since the treasury has dried up because of the 40% commission racket, the education department has reached the stage of collecting Rs 100 per month from the parents of school children,” AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said. “The government had earlier issued a circular asking schools to collect donations from donors to buy shoes and socks. With the latest move, it is clear that the government has gone bankrupt due to rampant corruption,” he added.

Academician V P Niranjanaradhya said the circular violated fundamental rights. “The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child talks about the right of the child to education, and with a view to achieving this right progressively and on the basis of equal opportunity, the states shall make primary education compulsory and available free to all,” he said.The Karnataka School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Committee meanwhile has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding withdrawal of the circular.
 

