Karnataka BJP leaders celebrate ‘Balipadyami’ by worshipping cows

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka BJP leaders celebrated Balipadyami, the fourth day of Diwali festival at their respective residences on Wednesday by performing cow worship.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B S Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra performed the Gau (cow) Puja.

Yediyurappa has been rearing two cows of Gir breed at his residence in Bengaluru. The cows had been gifted to him when he was the CM, and since then, he has developed the habit of spending time with the calf everyday. Like every year, Yediyurappa fed grains to the cows and worshiped them.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at his residence in Guddekoppa village in Shivamogga district also performed cow worship. He did 'aarti' of cows and fed them grains.

According to Hindu scriptures, Balipadyami commemorates the annual return of Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of many incarnations of Lord Vishnu. It marks the victory of Vishnu over Mahabali and all demon kings, through his metamorphosis into Trivikrama.

At the time of his defeat, Bali was already a Vishnu devotee and a benevolent ruler of a peaceful, prosperous Kingdom. Vishnu's victory over Mahabali ended the war.