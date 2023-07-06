  1. Home
Karnataka budget 2023: Siddaramaiah announces pro-farmer measures after withdrawing BJP’s APMC Act amendment

News Network
July 7, 2023

siddaramaiahCM.jpg

Bengaluru, July 7: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented his 14th Budget today said that new Congress government in Karnataka expects the Agricultural Produce Market Committees to work in the best interest of the farmers and ensure a fair price for their produce. 

“Our government in its earlier tenure took several measures to strengthen the APMCs and introduced online market system, the first-of-its-kind in the country," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"However, by amending the APMC Act, the previous BJP government weakened the healthy marketing network and created uncertainty in lives of lakhs of farmers who depended on APMCs for their livelihoods. Before the amendment to the APMC Act, the total income of 167 APMCs of the State in 2018-19 was between Rs. 570 crore to Rs. 600 crore, which has drastic D crore to Rs. 193 crores in 2022-23 after the ACT was amended. Besides, there are many instances before us of private companies deceiving and exploiting farmers in the open market. Our government has decided to withdraw the anti-farmer ACt to in order to protect the interest of farmers," CM Siddaramaiah said.

New announcements 

>> Short term interest free loan up to Rs. 3 lakh will now be increased to Rs.5 lakh. Similarly, medium and long term loan at 3% interest up to Rs.10 lakh will now be increased to Rs.15 lakh. Through this revised scheme, approximately, Rs. 25,000 crore worth loans will be disbursed to more than 35 lakh farmers.

>> Government will provide interest subsidy up to 7% on bank loans up to Rs. 20 lakh to farmers for construction of godowns to store produce of farmers and their neighbors.

>> Loan up to Rs. 7 lakh at the rate of 4% Interest will be provided to purchase four wheeled vehicles (pick up van) for transporing-agricultural produce and equipment for farmers for agricultural activities in hilly tracts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and Udupi Districts.

>> Mini cold storages will be established in collaboration with KAPPEC in 50 selected vegetable markets of the State to prevent distress sale of perishable commodities like fruits, flowers and vegetables and help farmers secure a fair price for the produce.

>> For the economic self-reliance of fisherwomen and to assist them in the expansion of business, interest-free loans provided by banks will be increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

>> The government will offer subsidized diesel provided to fishermen's boats will be increased from 1.5 lakh kilo litres to 2 lakh kilo litres. This will amount to financial assistance of Rs.250 crore in 2023-24.

>> For the benefit of Silkworm farmers of Chikkaballapura and the Kolar, the government approves 75 crore to set up of a high-tech silk cocoon marketin Sidlaghatta.

News Network
June 26,2023

kseshwarappa.jpg

Haveri, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy after he said mosques would be demolished to build temples.

Stating that temples will replace all the mosques, the senior BJP leader said, "Wherever the Mughals have demolished temples and constructed mosques, in all those places we will destroy all the mosques and temples that will come up."

"The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple,” he added.

Addressing party cadres in Haveri, the former BJP minister on Saturday said that the Congress hates the Hindu religion and the party would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there.

Eshwarappa said, "Congress hates the Hindu religion, Muslims are like an extended family to them. Congress would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there. Congress is still in existence in Karnataka because of the Muslims."

Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics in April this year.

Upon being asked if he wanted his son to contest for his constituency, he said that he wouldn't ask the high command to give a ticket to his son and would stick to the party's decision of giving the Haveri ticket to other BJP cadres.

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa had sparked a controversy during his election speech, when he termed Azan a "headache", while it was being played at a nearby mosque. 

News Network
July 6,2023

poojary.jpg

Mangaluru, July 6: An employee of a city based Call Centre allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a fan at her residence at Pajeer village on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, July 6.

The deceased, identified as Preetika Poojary (21) was residing with her mother and elder brother at Adappa Residency in Pajeer. 

She had reportedly returned from work in the afternoon and ended her life by hanging herself. 

The incident came to light at around 12:30 p.m. when the family members noticed her body hanging from the ceiling fan. 

It is suspected that the love failure drove the girl to take the extreme step. 

The Konaje police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. 

News Network
July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will attend the Assembly session, starting Monday, without the Legislative party leader.

After a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the appointment, the party top brasses decided to send an observer to Karnataka on Monday.

In the Assembly elections held in May, the Congress swept to power with 135 seats while the BJP won 66 and the JD(S) 19.

The observer will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and submit a report to the party high command, Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi late on Sunday night after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

He also said that based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the party will decide the Legislative party leader, who will be the leader of the opposition.

"This is what was discussed in the meeting. They said they will be sending an observer, who will gather opinion and let the party high command know. Afterwards, they will discuss with me," Yediyurappa, a BJP Parliamentary Board member, said.

When pointed out that the session was starting from today, he said he was only communicating whatever happened in the meeting.

"The party's decision will be final. They are sending observers on Monday. Based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the decision will be taken," the BJP leader added.

Regarding the appointment of a new BJP state president, Yediyurappa said it will be done based on the opinion of the party legislators.

Meanwhile, party sources said there will be a BJP Legislative Party meeting at 1 pm on Monday soon after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address to the members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

