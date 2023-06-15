  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal controversial anti-conversion law introduced by BJP

News Network
June 15, 2023

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to repeal the draconian anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government.

The Cabinet also decided to remove school textbook lessons on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and others.

It was also decided to make it mandatory to read the Preamble of the Constitution in all schools and colleges - government, aided and private.

More details are awaited. 

News Network
June 8,2023

Israeli forces have carried out a raid against the city of Ramallah in the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, wounding at least 10 Palestinians.

The troops targeted the city, which serves as the seat of the Palestinian Authority, in early Thursday, attacking its residents with both live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets.

Citing a witness, Reuters said "a large military convoy" arrived in downtown Ramallah, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

"Some Palestinian youth hurled stones at the Israeli forces, who arbitrarily fired live bullets, stun grenades, and teargas at the crowd," the agency added. Palestinians also blocked roads by setting garbage containers on fire.

Medical sources said six Palestinians were injured by the forces’ rubber bullets and four by live fire unleashed by the troops.

The Israeli military specified the reason behind the swoop as the demolition of the house of a suspect allegedly involved in a resistance operation in the holy occupied city of al-Quds last November.

According to the occupying regime, the operation had featured an explosion of improvised explosive devices planted at two bus stops.

The first explosion had occurred near the Central Bus Station close to the main entrance of al-Quds, while a second blast had taken place shortly afterward at the Ramot junction, another entrance to the Israeli-occupied city.

Two people had died in the blasts, which also injured 14 others, Tel Aviv claims.

Back at the time, the media spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Tarek Ezz El-Din, said the development had taken place in the context of a natural response to the Israeli occupation and its terror and criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 158 Palestinians have died as a result of the regime's violence across the occupied territories and the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip, data provided by the Palestinian health ministry shows.

News Network
June 11,2023

Udupi, June 11: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.

Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.

The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.

News Network
June 4,2023

Chikkamagaluru, June 4: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two suffered injuries in a scuffle that broke out among friends over a trivial issue of changing a song during a felicitation programme organised for newly elected MLA. 

The incident took place at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district late Saturday night. 

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun. A felicitation programme was organised for MLA G H Srinivas.

When the programme was about to conclude, a scuffle ensued among friends over changing of the song for dance.

In a fit of rage, some of them stabbed Pakali Varun. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, but he succumbed to his injuries, said the SP. 

Two others -- Sanju and Manju -- suffered minor injuries.

The SP said that all the suspects would be arrested at the earliest.

