  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Cabinet expansion in 2-3 days, says BSY

Karnataka Cabinet expansion in 2-3 days, says BSY

News Network
January 7, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 7: BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the central leaders will take a call on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion in two to three days.

Speaking to media persons after launching the Booth Vijay Abhiyan in the town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leaders will take a final decision on the expansion of the state cabinet.

He also exuded confidence that BJP would win 150 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls and nobody can prevent it.

He said some Congress leaders are vying with one another for the post of the chief minister and it is nothing but a daydream. BJP would win the next Assembly polls under the leadership of Modi.

When questioned about Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark against the Chief Minister, he said Siddaramaiah is speaking lightly about CM Bommai and BJP leaders without realising that his party is set to suffer in the upcoming polls.

Voters will teach a lesson to Congress in the coming polls, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 24,2022

New Delhi, Dec 24: India's present Covid scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, but there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance in view of the rise in cases in some countries, experts have said.

They also said that a fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity' i.e. natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination.

"Overall, there is no increase in Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation. Under present circumstances, there is no need to restrict international flights or impose a lockdown," Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director, told PTI on Friday.

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, he said. "Moreover, data suggests that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, has already been found in our country."

Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, Dr Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

"Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown," Dr Guleria said.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said India needs to exercise caution given the surge of COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries but a "lockdown-like situation is not envisaged in near future given the current India scenario".

"Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be reinforced since complacency has crept in because of very low number of Covid positive cases. We cannot be slack given the global scenario since the pandemic is still not over," he said.

He added 'hybrid immunity' makes a person more secure against future infections with morbidity/mortality benefits.

"India has the advantage due to citizens taking voluntary actions like prevention, early diagnosis and good vaccination strategy," he told PTI.

He also opined China comparatively is more vulnerable right now possibly because of low natural immunity, "poor vaccination strategy where young and healthy people were prioritised rather than older and vulnerable population, and lower vaccine efficiency".

Their population may be less immune and more vulnerable also due to the country's strict lockdown mechanism, he said.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician and an epidemiologist, said the experience of last three years has shown that while travel restrictions delayed the transmission of virus, it has no role anymore. 

In fact, it cannot stop the transmission and moreover, by the time a new variant is detected, it already reaches to different parts of the world, he said.

"We had seen this a year ago with the Omicron variant. Clearly, travel bans have no role anymore. And secondly India has over 250 sub-variants of Omicron already. And, therefore, the most rational approach is to random sampling -- with no mandates and minimal inconvenience to passengers -- for incoming international passengers. The purpose would be to keep track of emerging covid sub-variants," he said.

The current Covid situation in India is under control and there are no reasons to panic, said Dr N K Arora, the chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

He, however, added people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those eligible should take the precaution dose.

Amid a spurt in cases in Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China, India has stepped surveillance and genome sequencing of covid positive samples. 

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible. It has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Also, 97 per cent of the India's eligible population have been administered the first dose while 90 per cent have taken the second as well.

But, only 27 per cent of the eligible population has taken the precaution dose. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against senior BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others in connection with the suicide case of Bengaluru industrialist, Pradeep, in Ramnagar district of the state, police said on Monday.

47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head after mentioning the name of BJP MLA  Arvind Limbavali and others in the death note on Sunday.

The deceased had mentioned the names of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali, G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

Deceased Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car. According to police, he had gone to a resort near Ramnagar, a neighbouring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate the New Year on Sunday.

Kaggalipura Police have filed the FIR against Arvind Limbavali and other accused. The police began the investigation and are trying to retrieve the call details of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the procedure has already been taken up as per the law in the case. "In future also, the action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The preliminary investigations have shown that Pradeep's wife had earlier lodged a complaint against him. His wife had charged that he had threatened her with a pistol earlier suspecting her character. The police are probing in that direction also.

In his death note, Pradeep had urged the police to initiate action against all of the accused he had mentioned in the suicide note and held them responsible for his death. The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers in the note.

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort. They had promised that they would make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakh. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the suicide note says.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 26,2022

thakur.jpg

Shivamogga, Dec 26: BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has urged the Hindu community to keep sharp-edged weapons in their homes in order to protect themselves. 

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. 

“So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice,” she added.

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right," she said.

Targeting Muslims, she said, "they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing, they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god."

She said: "According to Sanyasi, the true definition of love will not survive in this world created by God unless all oppressors and sinful people are removed. Respond in the same way to those involved in Love Jihad. Protect your daughters and instil good values in them."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.