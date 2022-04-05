Karnataka | Church event cancelled after warning by VHP, Bajrang Dal, Sri Rama Sene

  1. Home
News Network
April 6, 2022

The two-day ‘Suvarthe Ujjheeva Mahasabhe’ organised by the King of Kings Church at the Valmiki Bhavan in Karnataka’s Ballari, was cancelled on Tuesday, the second day of the event.

The King of Kings Church had booked the Bhavan for two hours on Monday and on Tuesday evening.

On Monday evening, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene visited the Bhavan and warned the organisers to cancel the event. 

However, the members relented after the organisers convinced them, but only after issuing them a warning to cancel the Tuesday event. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 29,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 29: A large number of Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent High Court verdict. 

However, majority of Muslim girl students helplessly chose to write the exam without hijab with the fear of being targeted by the government. 

Authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab. 

A similar scene was witnessed in a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams. 

In Bengaluru, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty. '

The full bench of Karnataka High Court had recently ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule. The Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone has to follow the High Court ruling or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), over 8.69 lakh students had enrolled for the exam but 20,994 students did not turn up or not allowed to write exams. 

Last year, the absentees were only 3,769. Last year, the attendance was 99.54 per cent, which came down to 97.59 per cent this year. Among the 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.11 lakh were fresh candidates, 35,509 were private fresh ones and 1,701 were repeaters.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the exam took place smoothly in the state. “After two years, full-scale SSLC exams took place. Children came to the exam centres excited and wrote the exam. Parents too happily sent their children to write the exam while teachers too were happy to conduct the exam,” Nagesh said in a statement.

News Network
April 4,2022

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,358 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,789 from Maharashtra, 68,074 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

News Network
April 5,2022

Mumbai, Apr 5: Endorsing Raj Thackeray's stand on playing Hanuman Chalisa in temples to drown out the prayer calls from mosques, Maharashtra BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj offered to finance the installation of loudspeakers atop temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' as he pitched for “Hindu unity” and also demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Kamboj said he would give loudspeakers for 'Hanuman Chalisa' free. He made this offer in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques and Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a higher volume. Kamboj has supported Thackeray's demand for removing “illegal” loudspeakers installed in mosques.

“Whoever wants to install loudspeakers atop temples to play Hanuman Chalisa can ask us for free. There must be a voice of Hindu unity. Jai Shree Ram! Har Har Mahadev!” Kamboj had tweeted in Hindi and Marathi on Monday. The Maharashtra government has already asked political parties to refrain from making comments that will create division between communities.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.

Walse Patil commented in response to questions about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques. Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

"The home department is of the view that nobody should act in a manner that will cause a divide between communities," Walse Patil told reporters. Queried on the demand for registering a case against the MNS president, Walse Patil said the same will be examined and further steps will be taken accordingly. "I had said in the Legislative Assembly that some parties are trying to create a divide between communities by making provoking speeches.

This is not right for the unity and communal harmony of Maharashtra and the country," he added.

