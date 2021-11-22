Karnataka CM announces Rs 1 lakh for people whose house collapsed due to rain

Mangaluru, Nov 13: An absconding accused in 2017 Kalia Rafiq murder case has been arrested by the anti-terrorist squad of Kerala government in Mumbai.

The arrested has been identified as Ziya, the main accused in the case.

Kalia Rafiq, a history-sheeter when he was on the way to Mangaluru from Kasargod on February 14, 2017 near a petrol bunk at Kotekar on the outskirts of the city.

A fortnight after the coldblooded murder, the Mangaluru police had managed to arrest three accused - Noor Ali (36), a resident of Uppala, Kasargod district, T S Rasheed (30), a resident of Rajapuram, Hosadurga, Kasargod district and Husainabba (35), a resident of Siddakatte, Bantwal taluk.

However, the main accused had fled to a foreign country. Lookout notices had been issued against him both in Kerala and Karnataka.

The Kerala anti-terrorist squad which was tipped of his return to India, arrested him. Karnataka police are expected to approach the concerned court soon seeking the custody of Ziya for the further investigation of the case.

The accused had followed three steps to kill Kalia Rafiq. First they rammed their mini lorry against his car near a petrol bunk at Kotekar under the limits of Ullal police station. When he escaped and began to run, they gunned him down. Later, they alighted from the lorry and attacked him with a sword.