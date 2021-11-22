Karnataka CM announces Rs 1 lakh for people whose house collapsed due to rain

  1. Home
News Network
November 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for persons whose houses collapsed due to rains across the state.

"We have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city," he added.  

"This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss," he added.

News Network
November 13,2021

murderkalia.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: An absconding accused in 2017 Kalia Rafiq murder case has been arrested by the anti-terrorist squad of Kerala government in Mumbai. 

The arrested has been identified as Ziya, the main accused in the case. 

Kalia Rafiq, a history-sheeter when he was on the way to Mangaluru from Kasargod on February 14, 2017 near a petrol bunk at Kotekar on the outskirts of the city. 

A fortnight after the coldblooded murder, the Mangaluru police had managed to arrest three accused - Noor Ali (36), a resident of Uppala, Kasargod district, T S Rasheed (30), a resident of Rajapuram, Hosadurga, Kasargod district and Husainabba (35), a resident of Siddakatte, Bantwal taluk.

However, the main accused had fled to a foreign country. Lookout notices had been issued against him both in Kerala and Karnataka.

The Kerala anti-terrorist squad which was tipped of his return to India, arrested him. Karnataka police are expected to approach the concerned court soon seeking the custody of Ziya for the further investigation of the case. 

The accused had followed three steps to kill Kalia Rafiq. First they rammed their mini lorry against his car near a petrol bunk at Kotekar under the limits of Ullal police station. When he escaped and began to run, they gunned him down. Later, they alighted from the lorry and attacked him with a sword. 

News Network
November 19,2021

shaileshkumar.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 19: The family members of Shailesh Kumar, who is reportedly languishing in a jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 20 months now, have sought the help of authorities concerned in securing his release.

The ordeal, faced by 52-year-old Kumar, a resident of Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru, has striking resemblance to Harish Bangera case. Harish from Kundapur was accused of uploading provocative content, and was jailed for months and finally released.

If the version of the Kumar’s family member is to be believed, in February 2020, he received a call threatening of dire consequences if he did not delete his Facebook account. Kumar fearing the worst had deleted the account immediately. On February 12 and 13, a fake account was created in the name of Kumar and posts making mockery of Islam and defaming the King were uploaded on social media.

“On the advice of his company, where he was serving for 20 years, he rushed to Saudi Arabia police in order to lodge a complaint. But he was arrested and imprisoned,” said BJP spokesperson Jitendra Kottari.

The Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia, which had received our complaint, did not take any action for past 18 months, Kottari charged. 

He said that they will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kumar’s wife Kavitha said that monthly calls from her husband stopped about three months ago. She was finding it difficult to raise her two children as she was not receiving any money from the day Kumar was imprisoned by the police in Saudi Arabia.

She appealed to officials to prove his innocence and to get him released from the jail.

News Network
November 18,2021

cows.jpg

Even though the ‘Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020’, claims to protect cattle and increase the breed of cattle, in reality the Act has a detrimental impact on the cattle rearing and market ecosystem, according to a scientific study. 

The study was led by public health specialist Sylvia Karpagam and independent researcher Siddharth Joshi. The study was an initiative by a group of researchers part of Ahaara Namma Hakku collective. 

The study report “Criminalising Livelihoods, Legalising Vigilantism” analyses the impact of the legislation on various communities including farmers, cattle transporters, slaughterhouses, skin and hide curing units, butchers, eateries and consumers.
It states that the justification provided by the government to implement the Act “betrays a complete lack of understanding of how the cattle production cycle works, and the utter disregard for the destructive impact it is going to have on the lives, incomes and livelihoods of the those who are part of the long chain of economic activities sustained by slaughter of cattle...”

While farmers usually sell unproductive cattle to traders who transport them to slaughterhouses, the new legislation which prohibits the slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes (below the age of 13 years), criminalizes traders who buy cattle for slaughter. Without an option to sell unproductive animals, farmers have to continue taking care of the animal making it economically unviable, it says. The report also highlights farmers lamenting how the legislation portrays them like criminals, leaving them vulnerable to vigilantes.

Further, the measures proposed by the government for mitigation of these adverse impacts are also impractical, it points out. For instance, while the government has proposed to take care of stray cattle in gaushalas, it doesn’t solve the economic loss to the farmers from being unable to sell the unproductive cattle. The report also quotes stakeholders who point out that cattle aren’t fed properly in gaushalas and they are sold on the sly. 

Considering that Karnataka is grappling with malnutrition, the researchers emphasize the importance of beef as a nutrition source.

Karpagam demanded that the government revoke the Act. “Else, it should at least allow slaughter of all other animals such as ox and bull. Now the exemption is allowed only for buffalo, which people in Karnataka do not consume,” she said.

