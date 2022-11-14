  1. Home
Karnataka CM, education minister defend move to paint classrooms in saffron colour

November 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended the government's move to paint the thousands of school classrooms to be constructed under the newly launched 'Viveka' scheme with saffron colour.

Under the 'Viveka' scheme named after Swami Vivekananda, the Karnataka government has proposed construction of 7,601 classrooms across the state.

Bommai launched the scheme on Children's Day by laying the foundation stone in Government Higher Primary School at Madiyal in Kalaburagi district.

Asked to comment about the move of colour coding such classrooms with saffron that has sparked controversy, the CM said: "What's wrong to have saffron colour? There's saffron colour in the (national) tricolour. Swami Vivekananda himself used to wear saffron robe".

"They (Congress) aren't interested in comprehensive development of education," Bommai charged. He said there is a tendency to create controversy on any progressive changes made. "Naming schools after Swami Vivekananda will help children draw inspiration from him and a good atmosphere will be created in schools," the CM opined.

School Education Minister B C Nagesh said if architects recommend to the government that saffron colour looks good on such classrooms, it will be done. "We have left the decision to architects. The government does not decide on what kind of paint, window, door and steps (are to be done). We will take a decision on what they (architects) say," Nagesh said.

"Some people have allergy towards (saffron) colour," he said. Taking a dig at the Congress, the minister said: "I want to ask them, there is saffron colour in their (party) flag. Why did you keep it? Remove it," Nagesh said. 

November 14,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 14: Amidst ongoing protest against the “unfair” toll collection at Surathkal toll plaza, the central government has finally yielded to people’s demanded. However, the government has decided to collect an additional user fee at the Hejamadi toll plaza.

Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a tweet announced today that toll collection has stopped at Surathkal toll gate.

He thanked Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The union minister had assured earlier that the toll gate will be closed. However the technical aspect is implemented now,” he tweeted. 

The Gazette notification dated November 11, 2022 read: “Now, in order to collect user fee for 4-lane Surathkal Nantoor section and 1.60 Km of bypass length from Nantoor towards Padil (total length 18.362 km) at Hejamadi toll plaza… the Concessionaire (i.e. Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd) shall collect additional user fee for the use of said section from Km 358.000 to Km 375.300 of National Highway No. 17 (New Highway No.66) (Surathakal Nantoor section) and 1.60 Km of bypass length from Nantoor towards Padil.”

Earlier, Mr Kateel had promised to close of the Surathkal toll gate by November 7. As the deadline crossed, the Surathkal Toll gate Horata Samiti had intensified the protest.

November 2,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 2: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a 10-day application process for the 2023 Assembly tickets in what can be termed an effort to make sure candidates are serious enough about elections.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said: “We’re inviting applications from all those who want to contest as Congress candidates. The application window is open between November 5 and 15. Applications are available in our office.” 

Even incumbent lawmakers who want the party’s ticket should apply, Shivakumar said, adding that the application fee is Rs 5,000. 

“General category applicants have to give a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh. For SC/STs, it is Rs 1 lakh,” Shivakumar said. “Even sitting MLAs have to apply. This includes myself. If I want to contest, I must submit the application,” he said.

Congress sources said that applications are invited for every election. "This time, applications are being invited very early. Also, the amount has been hiked to filter out people who aren't serious enough," a source said. 

Shivakumar also said that the party had reopened memberships owing to demand. "Many are in touch with me. We have opened online memberships. There are leaders who are in touch with me. I can't name them," he said, extending an open invitation to everyone who wants to join Congress. 

"Anybody who accepts the leadership of (AICC president) Mallikarjun Kharge, guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's ideology can apply to join. There's a committee under Allum Veerabhadrappa that will decide," he said. 

November 3,2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among a handful of players hoping for a final hurrah in what is likely to be their last World Cup appearance. Besides those two, there's also Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, Luka Modric, Dani Alves, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.

Hanging on for the next World Cup in 2026 in North America might just be a step to far for these veterans.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal)

Perhaps ominously for Portugal's Group H rivals, the 37-year-old Ronaldo has endured a frustrating season so far at Manchester United and will be eager to show what he can do in Qatar. Ronaldo is already the all-time top-scorer in men's international soccer with 117 goals and has made a Portuguese record 191 appearances. The five-time five Ballon d'Or winner has scored goals wherever he has played, whether in his first stint at United, in a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid or in helping Juventus win two Serie A titles before his return to the Premier League. However, his return has not gone as he would have liked so far this season. Ronaldo has been restricted to only one goal in nine Premier League appearances — most of those as a substitute.

LIONEL MESSI (Argentina)

So much of Argentina's hope is pinned on the little artist from Rosario. The 35-year-old Messi has eclipsed Ronaldo with seven Ballon d'Or titles, all but the last of those coming for his outstanding play while at Barcelona. Now with Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain, Messi missed out on the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. Messi, however, has regained his form this season. He came close to winning the World Cup in 2014 when Argentina reached the final, but so far his only major international title has been the 2021 Copa América.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (Poland)

The 34-year-old Lewandowski perhaps never got the credit he deserved in the shadow cast by Messi and Ronaldo. Lewandowski quietly kept scoring goals for Borussia Dortmund, then Bayern Munich, where he racked up 312 goals in 384 appearances before his recent switch to Barcelona. Lewandowski is Poland's undisputed leader, the team captain and record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances, including nine goals during qualifying for the World Cup. Lewandowski has yet to score at a World Cup. In his only previous World Cup tournament in 2018, Poland was eliminated from the group stage.

LUIS SUÁREZ (Uruguay)

Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 134 goals, the 35-year-old Suárez is set to play at his fourth World Cup tournament. It will be his first while playing back with boyhood club Nacional in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo after a storied career that wasn't without controversy at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Suárez was sent home from the 2014 World Cup for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder during a group game. Suárez helped Atlético win the Spanish league title in his first season with the club in 2021, staying another season before he returned to Nacional. He dueled with Ronaldo when they were playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and the old rivals are scheduled to meet again when Uruguay plays Portugal at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 28.

LUKA MODRIC (Croatia)

The 37-year-old Modric is one of those players who seems to be getting better with age. Now in his 10th season with Real Madrid, Modric played a key role in a decade of success for the Spanish club, winning five Champions League titles and three league titles in that time. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 in the first occasion since 2007 that it wasn't won by Messi or Ronaldo. For Croatia, he's just as important — the all-seeing controller in midfield, the driving force that helped the team reach the World Cup final in 2018. Although Croatia lost to France in that final four years ago, Modric was still awarded the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament. This will be his fifth World Cup tournament.

DANI ALVES (Brazil)

One of the best attacking right backs ever to play the game, the 39-year-old Alves is determined to finish his international career on a high, particularly after missing the last World Cup because of a knee injury. Alves has only played in two World Cups, in 2010 and 2014. He came to prominence with lightning runs up and down the right side of the field in a successful spell at Sevilla before moving to Barcelona in 2008. He spent eight trophy-laden years at the Catalan club before spells at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, then São Paulo, before a return to Barcelona last year. He joined Mexican club Pumas this year.

MANUEL NEUER (Germany)

The 36-year-old Neuer is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers to have emerged from Germany, a country that has been spoiled with talent over the years with the likes of Oliver Kahn, Jens Lehman, Harald Schumacher and Sepp Maier. Despite the strength of rivals like Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen or Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp, Neuer has maintained his No. 1 status since claiming the spot at the 2010 World Cup. The Bayern Munich captain was voted goalkeeper of the tournament when Germany won in 2014. This year's tournament will be his fourth World Cup.

THOMAS MÜLLER (Germany)

The 33-year-old Müller scored five goals at the 2010 World Cup and has been an almost ever-present for Germany and Bayern Munich since. He was briefly dropped by Joachim Löw in 2019 in the then-Germany coach's ultimately unsuccessful shakeup of the team after its poor World Cup showing in 2018 as defending champion, but Müller was recalled for last year's European Championship and has established himself as a leader. When not scoring goals in typical Müller fashion — he has always had an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time — Müller can be seen encouraging his teammates and passing on tips and advice to younger players. 

